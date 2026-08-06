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729 episodes
- You know we couldn't close the door on Season 7 without partaking in a few favorite traditions - and this week it's time for the Season 7 Episode Draft.
As hard as it sounds, the gang will select (in snake order) a group of their favorite episodes from the final season, in hopes that their squad will get the most listener votes on Instagram. Who will be stuck with “What a Drag” or “You Light Up My Union?" With slim pickings, it seems like our hosts might have some strategies for this one.
What starts as a fun competition turns into a mini recap of the more forgettable Season 7 moments and a revelation about the season as whole: Maybe it IS better than they thought? Or not.
Find out on the last BMW Episode Draft!
But the final choice for the best lineup is yours! Cast your votes on our Instagram, @PodMeetsWorldShow, for who had the best drafts. Choose wisely!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Platinum records, Grammys, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…Salt-N-Pepa has done it all - except sit down with Danielle Fishel for an episode of Teen Beat…until now!
We hear the story of how they went from working customer service at a Sears to becoming the first ever platinum female rap act. The legends also describe hearing their music on the radio for the first time, and how no one predicted the success of “Push-It.”
Plus, we hear why Tupac was in the “Whatta Man” music video and if Salt ever got bored rubbing all up on him. It’s an unforgettable new episode of Teen Beat!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- She wants fabulous! Will and Sabrina are watching "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure" starring Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler.
This film premiered in 2011 as a Disney Channel Original Movie.
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- Danielle and Val were in Palm Springs for DWTS Con, a.k.a. “Comic-Con with spray tans,” but they’re not gonna let that stop them from recapping the newest episode of The Next Pro!
To find chemistry on the dance floor, they couldn’t have picked a better guest judge in Jenna Johnson, and Val explains why.
Plus, Val and Danielle crown the best dance of the season (so far), and we find out what happens when an unexpected rule change becomes a DOUBLE elimination, on another episode of Stepping on Toes!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Danielle and Will’s Gauntlet through WWE Raw continues, and their guests are showing no mercy!
Go behind the shades with Raquel Rodriguez and find out why she keeps her grandmother far from the ring on fight night.
And the newly heel Maxxine Dupri explains the connection between dancing and wrestling and Will learns why “Grape Squishers” are the most horrific part of a WWE audition.
This is what happens when TGIF meets WWE Raw on Pod Meets World!Follow @podmeetsworldshow on Instagram and TikTok!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Pod Meets World
We're sending you to 1993 when TGIF reigned supreme and “Boy Meets World” first premiered. Danielle, Will and Rider are going back to school as they rewatch every episode of the iconic series, sharing memories, behind the scenes moments, and all the “Boy Meets World” stories a fan could ever want. Relive your first crush, first kiss, favorite moments and all the life lessons with Topanga, Eric, and Shawn.Podcast website
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