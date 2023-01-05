We're sending you to 1993 when TGIF reigned supreme and “Boy Meets World” first premiered. Danielle, Will and Rider are going back to school as they rewatch eve... More
TGI - Episode 218 “By Hook or by Crook”
We’ve hit our first “Finals Week,” which means someone other than Cory gets the heavy lifting - and this time it’s Will. When a new tutor offers to help Eric cheat on Mr. Feeny’s test, he wants to be seen as more than a bimbo. Also, the foundation is finally laid for a Turner / Shawn connection - while the Cory / Topanga romance is just a :30 second afterthought.Join the gang as they analyze a very dramatic episode and breakdown the differences between men’s and women’s bathrooms (spoiler: it’s a couch).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
1:02:24
Danielle Harris Meets World
She may have only appeared on one episode of Boy Meets World, but she certainly made the most of it! As TK, the hard-nosed and precocious sister of Harley Kiner, Danielle Harris stood out in Season 2 as an absolute scene stealer, so the gang had to talk to her.We learn about how she went from fighting Michael Myers to enrolling at John Adams High School, why she thinks Ben was afraid of her and how the darker side of childhood fame derailed her career, and finances. Plus…over 20 pilots!?!?!We may never get the spin-off we wanted, but at least we have this episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
1:07:45
TGI - Episode 217 “On The Air”
While Mr. Feeny pulls the plug on Cory and Shawn's pirate radio show in 1995…Will, Danielle and Rider use their present day podcast to guess which cast member is sick. They also wonder why they don’t remember anything about Robin Leach and if this episode is a “good romp,” or a “bad romp.” Also, which music festival would Feeny feel most comfortable at?
And it wouldn’t be a Pod Meets World episode if they didn’t talk about feeling old!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
1:00:49
Group Therapy Meets World
An idea tossed around since episode 1 finally comes to fruition as the gang sits down with therapist Kiera Muscara, to help look back on their childhood experiences and see them through an adult lens. It’s an emotional journey through facing your inner child, dealing with intense pressure at a young age and how returning for Girl Meets World may have changed everything. The journey to growth continues on this Very Special Episode of Pod Meets World…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
We’re Quinning! When you get the chance to talk about Boy Meets World with Mr. Turner himself, you take total advantage of it. The group returns to “Danger Boy,” with the beloved Tony Quinn, to talk about Happy Days comparisons, awful Elvis jokes and the cast member who was sent to the hospital after filming the episode’s big climax. Plus, Will saw Tupac once. Take a seat and pick your weirdest tie, because it’s time to break it down.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
