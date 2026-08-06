You know we couldn't close the door on Season 7 without partaking in a few favorite traditions - and this week it's time for the Season 7 Episode Draft.



As hard as it sounds, the gang will select (in snake order) a group of their favorite episodes from the final season, in hopes that their squad will get the most listener votes on Instagram. Who will be stuck with “What a Drag” or “You Light Up My Union?" With slim pickings, it seems like our hosts might have some strategies for this one.



What starts as a fun competition turns into a mini recap of the more forgettable Season 7 moments and a revelation about the season as whole: Maybe it IS better than they thought? Or not.



Find out on the last BMW Episode Draft!



But the final choice for the best lineup is yours! Cast your votes on our Instagram, @PodMeetsWorldShow, for who had the best drafts. Choose wisely!

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.