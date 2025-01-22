Powered by RND
Cate & Ty Break It Down

Join Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, one of the OG couples from MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, who showcased adoption first-hand, as they dive into life beyo...
  • Cate & Ty Break It Down: Trailer
    Join Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, one of the OG couples from MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, who showcased adoption first-hand, as they dive into life beyond reality TV. They share the ups, downs, and everything in between of marriage, parenthood, and personal growth. With candid stories, celebrity guests, and lots of laughs, Tyler and Catelynn explore how they navigate the spotlight, raise a family, and stay strong as a couple. Cate & Ty: Break It Down! is a weekly fix of heartwarming moments, behind-the-scenes tea, and a whole lot of love!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Cate & Ty Break It Down

Join Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, one of the OG couples from MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, who showcased adoption first-hand, as they dive into life beyond reality TV. They share the ups, downs, and everything in between of marriage, parenthood, and personal growth. With candid stories, celebrity guests, and lots of laughs, Tyler and Catelynn explore how they navigate the spotlight, raise a family, and stay strong as a couple. Cate & Ty: Break It Down! is a weekly fix of heartwarming moments, behind-the-scenes tea, and a whole lot of love.
