Barry Keoghan, Vol. II

Much has changed for Barry Keoghan since his last appearance on the podcast. An Oscar nomination, a remarkable turn in SALTBURN, and a quick appearance as the Joker in THE BATMAN, and that's just the tip of the iceberg! Barry joins Josh at the 92nd Street Y to chat about it all and his new film, BIRD.