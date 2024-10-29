Much has changed for Barry Keoghan since his last appearance on the podcast. An Oscar nomination, a remarkable turn in SALTBURN, and a quick appearance as the Joker in THE BATMAN, and that's just the tip of the iceberg! Barry joins Josh at the 92nd Street Y to chat about it all and his new film, BIRD.
52:34
Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin is no stranger to Josh but usually it's part of his OUTLANDER group. Now he's finally front and center just as he is in his new series, REBUS! Richard and Josh chat about REBUS, the end of OUTLANDER, and decide once and for all who Sam Heughan loves more.
50:53
Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, & Rahul Kohli
Director Mike Flanagan has cultivated an amazing group of actors recurring in all of his projects from MIDNIGHT MASS and THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER. Here they come together again for a talk about their first meetings, horror, future projects like THE LIFE OF CHUCK, THE EXORCIST, THE DARK TOWER, & more.
1:05:40
Nicholas Hoult, Vol. IV
It's a busy time for Nicholas Hoult with 3 films out this Fall, JUROR #2 from Clint Eastwood, THE ORDER, and NOSFERATU. Oh and he's playing Lex Luthor in SUPERMAN next year! Josh and Nick talk about all of it and more on his 4th trip to the podcast!
49:25
Tom Hanks, Vol. II
Icons don't come any better than Tom Hanks! The legend is back on the podcast with stories galore about his remarkable career, from A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN to PHILADELPHIA to his latest innovative collaboration with Robert Zemeckis, HERE.
On Happy Sad Confused, Josh Horowitz gets nerdy and intimate with the biggest movie stars and filmmakers on the planet. Each and every week, you’ll hear in-depth, career-spanning conversations with everyone from Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson to Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it was like to get casual with A-listers like Tom Hiddleston or Kristen Stewart (all HSC regulars), then come on in and join Josh on Happy Sad Confused.