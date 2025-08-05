Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmAnd Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast

Meredith and Ricky
TV & FilmAfter Shows
And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 129
  • "Better Than Sex" And Just Like That... (S3, E10) Carrie thinks Duncan is wonderful!
    And Just Like That… is almost finished forever and Ricky and Meredith wish the could spend a little bit more time with this chaotic fever dream of an absurdist dystopian present — in other words, the only show that truly encapsulates the zeitgeist of our time! This week, they dive into episode 10, “Better Than Sex.”Seema kills Adam’s mom; Charlotte gets a psychic reading; Guiseppe’s elderly roommate creates a marionette in his image and jerks off to it — yes, you’re reading that right; Miranda gets waterboarded by Brady’s baby mama; Herbert loses his race for comptroller; and Carrie claims she can’t risk what she has with Duncan because he’s the only man who admires her thoughts, but sleeps with him ASAP anyway.You don’t have to try to contact us on a sequined Jimmy Choo, you can DM us on Instagram @andjustlikewhatpod or email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    1:08:44
  • "Present Tense" And Just Like That... (S3, E9) Carrie and Aidan break up...again! 🤯
    Meredith and Ricky thought they were settling into a nice mini-sized episode of And Just Like That... but "Present Tense" gave them a lot more than they bargained for — not to mention a master class in verb conjugation.LTW suggests that Herbert "just asks his doctor" about his weight problem. Charlotte still has vertigo. Seema and Adam continue to focus on deodorant more than sex. Joy still loves her gin and is pleased to learn that Miranda has a spare room for all her literal and figurative baggage. Gia and Anthony dine on gluey risotto in Anthony's tenement and have a chilling exchange that will haunt us forever.But most importantly (and educational) of all, Carrie and Aidan simply aren't "to be" together after trying for decades, and it all comes down on subtle nuance in language. You don't have to use Anthony's sad landline to call us, you can DM us like the rich people do on Instagram @andjustlikewhatpod or email us like those fancy people uptown do at [email protected]
    --------  
    1:01:13
  • "Happily Ever After" And Just Like That... (S3, E8) Carrie has a surprise visitor!
    So “Happily Ever After,” episode 8 of And Just Like That… just aired. And if you were hoping for some major plot developments (or even a plot), then you’ll be sorely disappointed. But isn’t this mess why we’re all transfixed by this series? We’re survivors, we’re here, we witnessed this together.Turns out Ricky’s excitement over last week’s installment having a beginning, middle, and end was a short-lived fever dream, because this week we hardly get a beginning or a middle, let alone an end! Charlotte plays nurse to Harry’s enlarged balls and suffers from vertigo as she tries to juggle the demands of home and work. LTW clearly chooses Marion over her daughter’s seltzer addiction. Joy’s rich character growth endures as she firmly establishes her love of gin. Miranda downs some Sausalitos in an attempt to distract herself from the aforementioned gin. Adam chows down on Seema’s pits. And Aidan surprises Carrie with an extended stay—which leads to zero drama, confrontation, or story arc. As the woman always says, when that red bird arrives in your garden, you do everything it takes to make it stay. Totally makes sense! Can’t wait for the audiobook!You don’t have to hold your breath to make us stay—you’ll actually never get rid of us if you DM us your hot takes @andjustlikewhatpod or email us at [email protected]
    --------  
    57:10
  • "They Wanna Have Fun" And Just Like That... (S3, E7) Carrie throws a party!
    Meredith and Ricky are deep into season three of And Just Like That… While they found “They Wanna Have Fun” a hoot, their opinions differ on several elements.Ricky praises the episode for having three acts — pre-party, party, and post-party — which Meredith quickly points out is just a standard plotline with a beginning, middle, and end. Who can blame him? None of the other episodes were structured this way!As tension continues to brew between Miranda and Carrie, Meredith sides with Miranda (she did get Miranda in that BuzzFeed quiz she took 12 years ago), and Ricky continues to empathize with Carrie (he got Carrie in that same quiz). Meredith, yet again, asks our viewers to weigh in on who’s the worse friend — even though she knows the answer: blame Carrie!But there’s plenty they agree on: Anthony is horrid, and Gia has every right to deride him in whatever accent she chooses. Lily is also the worst and should move away from Park Avenue — and off our TV screens. Adam’s vocal acrobatics singing “Bette Davis Eyes” give JoJo Siwa a run for her money. And let’s be honest: these people are just plain and simply too rich. Our desire for wish fulfillment is turning into apathy.You don’t have to lie and tell us The Woman is one of the great literary heroines of our time — you can be real and tell us what you really think. Just slide into our DMs on Instagram at ⁠@andjustlikewhatpod⁠.
    --------  
    58:07
  • "Silent Mode" And Just Like That... (S3, E6) Carrie gets a whole new personality!
    The time continuum of And Just Like That… continues and Meredith and Ricky are still trying to fight their way out of the matrix. This week we watched “Silent Mode.” In this alternate universe, Carrie is almost an entirely different person, and LTW’s dad has died for the second time — a feat even Lucille would find impressive!And while excitement brews for Carrie and Aidan, almost nothing else happens: Carrie eats some stew, Joy and Miranda chat, Charlotte shops at Walgreens, Seema’s car lease expires. If that doesn’t seem like much for us to go on, you’re gravely mistaken. This podcast is somehow longer than the show itself. PLEASE be a cliché lesbian and take our relationship to the next level too fast! You can DM us whenever you want on Instagram at @andjustlikewhatpod or stalk us on email at [email protected]
    --------  
    58:26

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast

Sex and the City made Meredith and Ricky who they are today. Now, these co-hosts (and super fans) are to watching Season 3 of the reboot, And Just Like That… Each week, the dynamic duo tunes in to AJLT, offering joyful hot takes, thoughtful reflections, confessional-style banter, and plenty of laughs. We couldn’t help but wonder: Is Aidan Carrie’s third great love? Has Charlotte aged like a fine wine? Will Miranda stop being a garbage person? And just how much would HBO have to pay Samantha to come back? Watch with us!
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter ShowsTV Reviews

Listen to And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast, WHAT WENT WRONG and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/10/2025 - 6:51:19 PM