And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast

"Happily Ever After" And Just Like That... (S3, E8) Carrie has a surprise visitor!
So “Happily Ever After,” episode 8 of And Just Like That… just aired. And if you were hoping for some major plot developments (or even a plot), then you’ll be sorely disappointed. But isn’t this mess why we’re all transfixed by this series? We’re survivors, we’re here, we witnessed this together.Turns out Ricky’s excitement over last week’s installment having a beginning, middle, and end was a short-lived fever dream, because this week we hardly get a beginning or a middle, let alone an end! Charlotte plays nurse to Harry’s enlarged balls and suffers from vertigo as she tries to juggle the demands of home and work. LTW clearly chooses Marion over her daughter’s seltzer addiction. Joy’s rich character growth endures as she firmly establishes her love of gin. Miranda downs some Sausalitos in an attempt to distract herself from the aforementioned gin. Adam chows down on Seema’s pits. And Aidan surprises Carrie with an extended stay—which leads to zero drama, confrontation, or story arc. As the woman always says, when that red bird arrives in your garden, you do everything it takes to make it stay. Totally makes sense! Can’t wait for the audiobook!You don’t have to hold your breath to make us stay—you’ll actually never get rid of us if you DM us your hot takes @andjustlikewhatpod or email us at [email protected]