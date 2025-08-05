And Just Like What? A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast

"They Wanna Have Fun" And Just Like That... (S3, E7) Carrie throws a party!

Meredith and Ricky are deep into season three of And Just Like That… While they found “They Wanna Have Fun” a hoot, their opinions differ on several elements.Ricky praises the episode for having three acts — pre-party, party, and post-party — which Meredith quickly points out is just a standard plotline with a beginning, middle, and end. Who can blame him? None of the other episodes were structured this way!As tension continues to brew between Miranda and Carrie, Meredith sides with Miranda (she did get Miranda in that BuzzFeed quiz she took 12 years ago), and Ricky continues to empathize with Carrie (he got Carrie in that same quiz). Meredith, yet again, asks our viewers to weigh in on who’s the worse friend — even though she knows the answer: blame Carrie!But there’s plenty they agree on: Anthony is horrid, and Gia has every right to deride him in whatever accent she chooses. Lily is also the worst and should move away from Park Avenue — and off our TV screens. Adam’s vocal acrobatics singing “Bette Davis Eyes” give JoJo Siwa a run for her money. And let’s be honest: these people are just plain and simply too rich. Our desire for wish fulfillment is turning into apathy.You don’t have to lie and tell us The Woman is one of the great literary heroines of our time — you can be real and tell us what you really think. Just slide into our DMs on Instagram at ⁠@andjustlikewhatpod⁠.