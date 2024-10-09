In the aftermath of dealing with Doom, the Avengers find themselves in the hands of SHIELD. Worse, they answer to General Ross, who desperately wants the Hulk back! How will the team handle their new command structure and save the Hulk from not just themselves, but a new party of Russian heroes?Spun off and set in the same universe as Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama!"Special thanks to Karl Dutton and everyone at Scyther!Special music credit goes to Niall Stenson. Link to his YouTube page is here: http://www.youtube.com/@NiallStensonOther music and special effects comes from freesound.org!Special credit to Rising Phoenix Productions for their consultation. Email [email protected] for any production assistance.This is a fan-made production. All rights reserved by Marvel. No infringement intended.
--------
51:43
The Hulk Vs The Wolverine
In the days after the Invasion of New York, Bruce Banner has escaped into Canada to hide from General Ross. But when Ross colludes with a secret Canadian department, all bets are off when the Wolverine enters the picture! But there's something else out there in the wilderness... something hungry and none too picky about them being dead or alive!Spun off and set in the same universe as Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama!"Special thanks to Karl Dutton and everyone at Scyther!Special music credit goes to Niall Stenson. Link to his YouTube page is here: http://www.youtube.com/@NiallStensonOther music and special effects comes from freesound.org!Special credit to Rising Phoenix Productions for their consultation. Email [email protected] for any production assistance.This is a fan-made production. All rights reserved by Marvel. No infringement intended.
--------
24:45
Episode 4: Doom
In a world of superheroes, that also means there are supervillains. So what happens when of the most cunning and dangerous of them takes an interest in Captain America? Join the Avengers as they team up with the Fantastic Four and cross paths... with Doom!Spun off and set in the same universe as Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama!"Special thanks to Karl Dutton and everyone at Scyther!Special music credit goes to Niall Stenson. Link to his YouTube page is here: http://www.youtube.com/@NiallStensonOther music and special effects comes from freesound.org!Special credit to Rising Phoenix Productions for their consultation. Email [email protected] for any production assistance.This is a fan-made production. All rights reserved by Marvel. No infringement intended.
--------
1:16:00
Episode 3: Captain America - Part 2
New York City is under attack by the Atlanteans, under the leadership of Namor. Up in the Arctic, the team breaks the news to the awakened Captain America. Will they be able to get back in time to save the city? Join the newly minted Avengers as they figure out how to be Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this modernized retelling of Avengers #3 and #4!Spun off and set in the same universe as Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama!"Special thanks to Karl Dutton and everyone at Scyther Inc!Special music credit goes to Niall Stenson. Link to his YouTube page is here: http://www.youtube.com/@NiallStensonOther music and special effects comes from freesound.org!Special credit to Rising Phoenix Productions for their consultation. Email [email protected] for any production assistance.This is a fan-made production. All rights reserved by Marvel. No infringement intended.
--------
37:01
Episode 2: Captain America - Part 1
New York has welcomed the new group with open arms and a new mansion. But when an old threat rises from the sea and invades the city, can our group of heroes put aside their egos and work together? And who is the mysterious man that was found in the Arctic ice? Join the newly minted Avengers as they figure out how to be Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this modernized retelling of Avengers #3 and #4!Spun off and set in the same universe as Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama!"Special thanks to Karl Dutton and everyone at Scyther Inc!Special music credit goes to Niall Stenson. Link to his YouTube page is here: http://www.youtube.com/@NiallStensonOther music and special effects comes from freesound.org!Special credit to Rising Phoenix Productions for their consultation. Email [email protected] for any production assistance.This is a fan-made production. All rights reserved by Marvel. No infringement intended.
Spun off from Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama" series, comes The Avengers! Operating under the same premise of using the comic book history and stories as a template while modernizing the tales, listen as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together and save the world!