About The Avengers: Audio Drama

Spun off from Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama" series, comes The Avengers! Operating under the same premise of using the comic book history and stories as a template while modernizing the tales, listen as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together and save the world!