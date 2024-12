Episode 2: Captain America - Part 1

New York has welcomed the new group with open arms and a new mansion. But when an old threat rises from the sea and invades the city, can our group of heroes put aside their egos and work together? And who is the mysterious man that was found in the Arctic ice? Join the newly minted Avengers as they figure out how to be Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this modernized retelling of Avengers #3 and #4!Spun off and set in the same universe as Scyther Audio's "X-Men: The Audio Drama!"Special thanks to Karl Dutton and everyone at Scyther Inc!Special music credit goes to Niall Stenson. Link to his YouTube page is here: http://www.youtube.com/@NiallStensonOther music and special effects comes from freesound.org!Special credit to Rising Phoenix Productions for their consultation. Email [email protected] for any production assistance.This is a fan-made production. All rights reserved by Marvel. No infringement intended.