Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmPEW CULTURE
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
PEW CULTURE
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

PEW CULTURE

PEW CULTURE
TV & FilmFilm Reviews
PEW CULTURE
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • PC#19 RUST
    The guys dive deep into the movie Rust, what and how it all happened.
    --------  
    47:07
  • PC#18 Prey vs Predator 2
    Colion and Jake come with a double feature, Prey and Predator 2 and how they tie together. Also we pitch a Hobbs and Shaw crossover and try to get to the bottom of why Jake hates Tyrese.
    --------  
    39:22
  • PC#17 Lioness
    Colion's crush Zoe Saldaña is the topic today as the guys talk about the military thriller, Lioness.
    --------  
    43:48
  • PC#16 White House Down
    The fellas break down White House Down and why it was good but not as good as Olympus Has Fallen. Also they solve racism...or try...
    --------  
    29:01
  • PC#15 RANGO
    Colion and Jake talk about Rango, the animated western with underrated realistic gun play.
    --------  
    34:07

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About PEW CULTURE

Welcome to Pew Culture, where movies, guns, Jake, and Colion Noir collide. In this dynamic podcast, hosts Jake and Colion Noir explore their overlapping interests in firearms, Cars, and cinema. With a unique blend of perspectives—Colion's bougie approach and Jakes's everyman style—they delve into the fascinating world of firearms, action-packed movies, and everything in between. In each episode, you'll hear about Jake's work with production companies, armories, and actors to develop and design weapons for action films, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the movie industry. Meanwhile, Colion Noir brings his extensive knowledge of firearms and pop culture to the table, creating a rich and entertaining discussion. Join Jake and Colion as they break NDAs and dive deep into the secrets of the film and firearms industries, all while sharing their genuine passion for the topics they love. Whether you're a gun enthusiast, a movie buff, or just someone who enjoys engaging conversations, Pew Culture offers something for everyone.
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm Reviews

Listen to PEW CULTURE, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/16/2025 - 3:33:20 AM