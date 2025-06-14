Colion and Jake come with a double feature, Prey and Predator 2 and how they tie together. Also we pitch a Hobbs and Shaw crossover and try to get to the bottom of why Jake hates Tyrese.

About PEW CULTURE

Welcome to Pew Culture, where movies, guns, Jake, and Colion Noir collide. In this dynamic podcast, hosts Jake and Colion Noir explore their overlapping interests in firearms, Cars, and cinema. With a unique blend of perspectives—Colion's bougie approach and Jakes's everyman style—they delve into the fascinating world of firearms, action-packed movies, and everything in between. In each episode, you'll hear about Jake's work with production companies, armories, and actors to develop and design weapons for action films, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the movie industry. Meanwhile, Colion Noir brings his extensive knowledge of firearms and pop culture to the table, creating a rich and entertaining discussion. Join Jake and Colion as they break NDAs and dive deep into the secrets of the film and firearms industries, all while sharing their genuine passion for the topics they love. Whether you're a gun enthusiast, a movie buff, or just someone who enjoys engaging conversations, Pew Culture offers something for everyone.