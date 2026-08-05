SEASON 2 - EPISODE 201 Dean Goodine - Prop Master

In this episode of the Team Deakins Podcast, we speak with prop master Dean Goodine (THE ORDER, THE ASSASSINATION OF JESSE JAMES, UNFORGIVEN). From a small lumber town in Canada, Dean almost committed his life to the oil fields of Alberta before turning to film. Throughout the episode, Dean helps us understand what a prop master does for a movie, and, drawing on his extensive experience with firearms safety, we also discuss how he keeps sets safe. While learning what Dean's responsibilities are as a prop master, he shares how he collaborates with the costume department, and we also discuss how he adapts to working with different directors. In addition to film, Dean has also worked in television, and he reflects on dealing with the phenomenon of fandom while working on STARGATE. We also discuss the state of the Canadian film industry, historical and present-day, and Dean reveals how his own research and prep process has stayed the same. We worked with Dean on JESSE JAMES, and we had a great time catching up with him.

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If you enjoyed listening to Dean, you can learn more about him and his career in his book "They Don't Pay Me To Say No: My Life in Film and Television Props"