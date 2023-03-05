The Team Deakins podcast is an ongoing conversation between acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins and James Deakins, his collaborator, about cinematography, t... More
Available Episodes
RUSSELL CARPENTER - Cinematographer
Team Deakins speaks with cinematographer Russell Carpenter (TITANIC, TRUE LIES, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER). We wade through the years-long process of shooting AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, and Russell describes the unique environment James Cameron created to realize the film. We compare working on smaller, less effects-heavy projects with the contrary and discuss the joys of knowing what you got on the day and the immediacy of that type of filmmaking. Enjoy! - This episode is sponsored by TrueCut Motion
5/3/2023
1:16:51
CAROLINE THOMPSON - Writer / Director
Team Deakins is happy to share our conversation with writer, director, and novelist Caroline Thompson (EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, BLACK BEAUTY, THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS). We talk about the life of a screenwriter and the commitment Caroline demonstrated throughout her career. Towards the end of our conversation, Caroline also shares some straightforward advice for young screenwriters and filmmakers. Enjoy the episode! - This episode is sponsored by TrueCut Motion
4/26/2023
1:06:09
STEVE NICOLAIDES - Producer
Team Deakins is pleased to share our conversation with producer Steve Nicolaides (BOYZ N THE HOOD, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY, A FEW GOOD MEN). We discuss the shell game that is building and balancing the budget for a film before and during production, and Steve shares his thoughts on the role of the producer in post-production. At the end of our conversation, Steve leaves us with some wisdom for budding producers and production managers. We hope you enjoy the episode! - This episode is sponsored by TrueCut Motion
4/19/2023
1:08:53
KATE MCCULLOUGH - Cinematographer
Team Deakins is pleased to share our conversation with the talented cinematographer Kate McCullough (THE QUIET GIRL, NORMAL PEOPLE, MONSTER). We talk with Kate about how she applies the skills she developed while shooting documentaries onto her narrative projects. We also dive into what she was looking for in locations and her strategies in framing and composition on THE QUIET GIRL. We had such a nice time speaking with Kate, and we hope you enjoy listening to what she has to say just as much! - This episode is sponsored by TrueCut Motion
4/12/2023
1:06:08
KOKAYI AMPAH - Location Manager
Location manager Kokayi Ampah (THE COLOR PURPLE, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, MILLION DOLLAR BABY) reunites with Team Deakins and shares his wisdom gleaned from his long career. Kokayi answers our many questions and details both the creative and logistical day-to-day work that goes into location management. He also shares how he views the role as a function in the greater filmmaking process. Towards the end of our conversation, Kokayi even asks us a couple of questions! There’s a lot to learn from Kokayi, and we hope you enjoy listening to him as much as we did!
