Podcast Bachelor Party
Juliet Litman analyzes ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in extreme detail with guests that include people from Bachelor Nation, fe... More
  • ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episode 1-3
    Juliet is back with Callie Curry to start off their rewatch of ‘Love Island’ Season 3! This week, the ladies dive into the initial three episodes by discussing the first batch of characters to enter the villa, who they do and don't like, the challenges, and the differences between the old and new seasons of ‘Love Island,’ as well as how it has changed over time. Stay tuned and continue to watch along as the ladies recap the whole season! Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry Producer: Jade Whaley Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    41:31
  • The 'Bachelor' Scoop With Jared Haibon and Ashley Laconetti
    Juliet sits down with one of our favorite couples from 'The Bachelor,' Jared Haibon and Ashley Laconetti, to talk all things 'Bachelor' as well as their personal lives. The three discuss what it was like for them to make a guest appearance on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ their thoughts on Zach’s season, 'Bachelor Nation', and where they see the franchise going. They also heavily discuss their current lives and what they have been up to recently living back on the East Coast. Host: Juliet Litman Guests: Jared Haibon and Ashley Laconetti Producer: Jade Whaley Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    32:23
  • Life After Paradise with Sierra Jackson
    Juliet is back, this time with special guest ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast member Sierra Jackson to discuss life after her not-so-fairy-tale ending on ‘Paradise.’ The two discuss moving to the West Coast, work life, filming ‘Paradise,’ Sierra’s relationship with Michael A., and her go-to facial products.' Host: Juliet Litman Guest: Sierra Jackson Producer: Jade Whaley Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    42:23
  • Catching Up With Gabi Elnicki
    Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, ‘Bachelor’ cast member Gabi Elnicki, to discuss life after being on ‘The Bachelor’ this season. The two discuss her time on ‘The Bachelor,’ her filming experience, her friendships with other cast members, her college and career life, and where she sees herself in the next few years. Host: Juliet Litman Guest: Gabi Elnicki Producer: Jade Whaley Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    29:33
  • The 'Love Is Blind' Finale: The Best and the Worst
    Juliet and Callie are finally back to discuss the finale wedding episode of 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 and the travesty that was the live reunion. They give their initial thoughts on the reunion (02:17) and the couples that they connected with more after the reunion (09:38). They also talk about the differences in the production when comparing the 12 regular episodes of the season to the live episode (25:31). Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry Producer: Ashleigh Smith Theme Song: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    44:52

About Bachelor Party

Juliet Litman analyzes ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in extreme detail with guests that include people from Bachelor Nation, fellow super-fans, and her Ringer colleagues.
