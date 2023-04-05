The 'Love Is Blind' Finale: The Best and the Worst

Juliet and Callie are finally back to discuss the finale wedding episode of 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 and the travesty that was the live reunion. They give their initial thoughts on the reunion (02:17) and the couples that they connected with more after the reunion (09:38). They also talk about the differences in the production when comparing the 12 regular episodes of the season to the live episode (25:31). Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry Producer: Ashleigh Smith Theme Song: Devon Renaldo