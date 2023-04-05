Juliet Litman analyzes ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in extreme detail with guests that include people from Bachelor Nation, fe... More
‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episode 1-3
Juliet is back with Callie Curry to start off their rewatch of ‘Love Island’ Season 3! This week, the ladies dive into the initial three episodes by discussing the first batch of characters to enter the villa, who they do and don't like, the challenges, and the differences between the old and new seasons of ‘Love Island,’ as well as how it has changed over time. Stay tuned and continue to watch along as the ladies recap the whole season!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
5/4/2023
41:31
The 'Bachelor' Scoop With Jared Haibon and Ashley Laconetti
Juliet sits down with one of our favorite couples from 'The Bachelor,' Jared Haibon and Ashley Laconetti, to talk all things 'Bachelor' as well as their personal lives. The three discuss what it was like for them to make a guest appearance on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ their thoughts on Zach’s season, 'Bachelor Nation', and where they see the franchise going. They also heavily discuss their current lives and what they have been up to recently living back on the East Coast.
Host: Juliet Litman
Guests: Jared Haibon and Ashley Laconetti
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
4/27/2023
32:23
Life After Paradise with Sierra Jackson
Juliet is back, this time with special guest ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast member Sierra Jackson to discuss life after her not-so-fairy-tale ending on ‘Paradise.’ The two discuss moving to the West Coast, work life, filming ‘Paradise,’ Sierra’s relationship with Michael A., and her go-to facial products.'
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Sierra Jackson
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
4/25/2023
42:23
Catching Up With Gabi Elnicki
Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, ‘Bachelor’ cast member Gabi Elnicki, to discuss life after being on ‘The Bachelor’ this season. The two discuss her time on ‘The Bachelor,’ her filming experience, her friendships with other cast members, her college and career life, and where she sees herself in the next few years.
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Gabi Elnicki
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
4/20/2023
29:33
The 'Love Is Blind' Finale: The Best and the Worst
Juliet and Callie are finally back to discuss the finale wedding episode of 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 and the travesty that was the live reunion. They give their initial thoughts on the reunion (02:17) and the couples that they connected with more after the reunion (09:38). They also talk about the differences in the production when comparing the 12 regular episodes of the season to the live episode (25:31).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
