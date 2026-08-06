Today, Juliet and Callie separate their love of the art from the artist while discussing ‘House of Stassi’ on Hulu. They talk about some of the main story lines from the first half of the season, like Stassi’s relationship with her husband and Katie agreeing to be part of the show. They then share their favorite moments from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before discussing the makeover that ‘Married at First Sight’ has received since they’ve last tuned in.



(00:00) Intro



(06:21) ‘House of Stassi’ Recap



(28:00) Favorite ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moments



(39:36) ‘Married at First Sight’ Recap



This episode is brought to you by Colgate Optic White. The Science of WOW.



Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry



Producer: Olivia Crerie

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