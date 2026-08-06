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678 episodes
- Juliet confesses to Callie that she is not loving ‘Big Brother.’ They discuss the power never changing within the house, the ‘Survivor’ characters carrying the game, and their love of the showmances this season. Next, they catch up on ‘Married at First Sight,’ which has both of them hooked. Finally, they share their thoughts on Stassi’s relationships with her friends in ‘House of Stassi,’ and Callie tells Juliet about her current trip.
(00:00) Intro
(01:43) ‘Big Brother’
(18:07) ‘Married at First Sight’
(43:24) ‘House of Stassi’
This episode is brought to you by Colgate Optic White. The Science of WOW.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
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- Today, Juliet and Callie separate their love of the art from the artist while discussing ‘House of Stassi’ on Hulu. They talk about some of the main story lines from the first half of the season, like Stassi’s relationship with her husband and Katie agreeing to be part of the show. They then share their favorite moments from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before discussing the makeover that ‘Married at First Sight’ has received since they’ve last tuned in.
(00:00) Intro
(06:21) ‘House of Stassi’ Recap
(28:00) Favorite ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moments
(39:36) ‘Married at First Sight’ Recap
This episode is brought to you by Colgate Optic White. The Science of WOW.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On today’s episode, Callie tries to convince Juliet to apply to ‘Love Is Blind,’ which is currently casting in New York. Callie explains that there are some great catches on ‘Married at First Sight,' and they talk about the difficulty of getting into workout routines as working moms. Finally, they catch up on ‘Big Brother,’ discussing how Jason is growing on them and how much fun Devens seems to be having on the show.
This episode is brought to you by Colgate Optic White. The Science of WOW.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, Callie is joined by 'Big Brother' champion and expert Taylor Hale! Together, they dissect the two very different shows between the livestream and the episodes airing on TV. They get into the gameplay of specific players like Jason and Kamu, and Taylor chooses her top three players this season.
This episode is brought to you by Colgate Optic White. The Science of WOW.
Host: Callie Curry
Guest: Taylor Hale
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, Juliet and Callie start the podcast by discussing news from the Bravo world, including ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Angie Katsanevas’s separation announcement. They discuss more unfortunate updates from Taylor Frankie Paul before getting into ‘Big Brother’ now that Juliet is all caught up! Finally, they check in on ‘The Ultimatum’ and briefly discuss what the ‘Love Island USA’ cast members are up to now.
(00:00) Intro
(04:34) Angie Katsanevas’s separation announcement
(08:00) Taylor Frankie Paul updates
(11:42) ‘Big Brother’ recap
(33:47) ‘The Ultimatum’ check-in
This episode is brought to you by Colgate Optic White. The Science of WOW.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Reality Hangover
Juliet Litman and Callie Curry discuss the most pressing topics in reality TV, from 'Love Island' to 'The Traitors,' 'The Bachelor' to 'Love Is Blind,' 'Mormon Wives' to 'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,' and much more. They are the cultural anthropologists you need to understand what you're watching on TV. And there won't be an episode of Reality Hangover without digressions into the world of sports, parenting, and anything else on their minds.Podcast website
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