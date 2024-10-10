What a difference an Act makes! Jason and Rosie react to episodes 4, 5, and 6 of Arcane Season 2, and it feels like every critique we had for the previous three episodes have been directly addressed this time around. We get a better view of the everyday citizens of Zaun, explore the growing relationship between Vi and Jinx, and get a newly introduced VERY important character! Plus, Aaron steps in to share his favorite updated hairstyles. Follow Jason: twitter.com/netw3rk Follow Rosie: IG & Letterboxd Follow X-Ray Vision on Instagram Join the X-Ray Vision Discord See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
41:05
Gladiator Rewatch
Gladiator Rewatch

In preparation for the upcoming Gladiator 2, Jason and Rosie enter the Coliseum to revisit Gladiator. They discuss what makes Commodus such a great villain, the creative and brutal violence, and why this film stands among the best films of 2000. Then in the Omnibus, Jason cracks open the history books to share some Rome Facts.
--------
48:37
The Future of the DC Universe
The Future of the DC Universe

With the Penguin's top hat still casting a shadow and the debut of Creature Commandos just weeks away, Jason and Rosie break down the future of James Gunn's DC Universe. How does Matt Reeves' Batman universe fit into everything? What kind of stories do we expect from HBO's Lanterns? What are we looking forward to from David Corenswet's Superman? Plus, in Previously On, a deep dive into the three new trailers for that OTHER cinematic universe, with What If, Captain America, and Thunderbolts*!
--------
42:39
Arcane Season 2 Act 1
Arcane Season 2 Act 1

Start up your chainsaws, spin the slot machine on your newly made arm, and dive deep into Zaun with us! Jason and Rosie harness the Arcane to recap the first three episodes of Arcane Season 2. They're joined by Aaron to discuss the show's confusing pacing, the introduction of new characters, and the production woes behind the scenes of this second season.
--------
48:39
The Penguin 108: Season Finale with Rhenzy Feliz
The Penguin 108: Season Finale with Rhenzy Feliz

It's time for Oz's last dance! Jason and Rosie are here to break down the season finale of The Penguin. Then Joelle and Carmen chat with Rhenzy Feliz about the finale and where this leaves Victor.
Nerd-culture podcast X-Ray Vision takes listeners on a journey through the zeitgeist-iest (patent pending) films, TV shows, and comics. Join award-winning hosts Jason Concepcion and Rosie Knight for one-of-a-kin analysis, the latest news and show lore, and access to the writers, producers, directors, and stars who make your favorite pop culture shows, movies, and more!