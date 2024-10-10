The Future of the DC Universe

With the Penguin’s top hat still casting a shadow and the debut of Creature Commandos just weeks away, Jason and Rosie break down the future of James Gunn’s DC Universe. How does Matt Reeves’ Batman universe fit into everything? What kind of stories do we expect from HBO’s Lanterns? What are we looking forward to from David Corenswet’s Superman? Plus, in Previously On, a deep dive into the three new trailers for that OTHER cinematic universe, with What If, Captain America, and Thunderbolts*! Follow Jason: twitter.com/netw3rk Follow Rosie: IG & Letterboxd Follow X-Ray Vision on Instagram Join the X-Ray Vision Discord See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.