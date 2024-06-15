Second Motherhood (Season 1, Episode 19)

WELCOME TO EPISODE 19 OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS DEEP DIVE PODCAST! Starting from the beginning of the show, each week we recap an episode of The Golden Girls and we end each episode with a fully researched deep dive into something from the Golden Girls universe! In episode 19, Blanche has a very wealthy new boyfriend who is wining, dining, and private-jetting her all over the Eastern seaboard. When he proposes, the only hiccup is the fact that he has two small children that he wants her to raise. And shenanigans ensue when Rose and Dorothy decide they are going to replace the toilet in the house's shared bathroom… which we have never seen before and never will again. For this week's deep dive, Jenn is telling us all about the classic TV show All in the Family. This classic yet controversial sitcom from the 1970s not only gave the world Bea Arthur's character Maude, but it also set the stage for groundbreaking shows like The Golden Girls and beyond. Our episodes are researched by Jess McKillop, Patrick Hinds, and Jennifer Simard.