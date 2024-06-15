WELCOME TO EPISODE 21 OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS DEEP DIVE PODCAST! Starting from the beginning of the show, each week we recap an episode of The Golden Girls and we end each episode with a fully researched deep dive into something from the Golden Girls universe!
In episode 21, it's a week before the volunteer awards ceremony, AKA The Social Event of the Season, and all of the women except Sophia come down with the flu. And we ask, what could be more fun than being on death’s door with your best friends? Shenanigans ensue when the gals start fighting over who will win the big award.
For this week’s deep dive, Jenn will tell us all about the life and amazing career of casting director Allison Jones. Wait. Till. You. Hear. About. The. Christmas. Scaries.
Our episodes are researched by Jess McKillop, Patrick Hinds, and Jennifer Simard. All of our sources can be found on our website. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @GoldenGirlsDeepDive
Adult Education (Season 1, Episode 20)
WELCOME TO EPISODE 20 OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS DEEP DIVE PODCAST! Starting from the beginning of the show, each week we recap an episode of The Golden Girls and we end each episode with a fully researched deep dive into something from the Golden Girls universe!
In episode 20, Blanche is failing her psychology course. Shenanigans ensue… wait, I know we usually say that, but it doesn’t quite fit the bill here… so, ILLEGAL HORRIBLE #METOO behavior ensures when her professor tells her how she can get an A in the course. Don’t worry, Blanche kicks ass in this episode. OH, also, Dorothy and the girls are trying to get Frank Sinatra tickets which leads to maybe our most hilarious mini deep dive yet!
For this week’s deep dive, Stan Zimmerman, who co-wrote this episode, is back to give us all the behind the scenes tea and answer all the questions we have for this episode!
Stan Zimmerman, who co-wrote this episode, is back to give us all the behind the scenes tea and answer all the questions we have for this episode!
Second Motherhood (Season 1, Episode 19)
WELCOME TO EPISODE 19 OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS DEEP DIVE PODCAST! Starting from the beginning of the show, each week we recap an episode of The Golden Girls and we end each episode with a fully researched deep dive into something from the Golden Girls universe!
In episode 19, Blanche has a very wealthy new boyfriend who is wining, dining, and private-jetting her all over the Eastern seaboard. When he proposes, the only hiccup is the fact that he has two small children that he wants her to raise. And shenanigans ensue when Rose and Dorothy decide they are going to replace the toilet in the house’s shared bathroom… which we have never seen before and never will again.
For this week’s deep dive, Jenn is telling us all about the classic TV show All in the Family. This classic yet controversial sitcom from the 1970s not only gave the world Bea Arthur's character Maude, but it also set the stage for groundbreaking shows like The Golden Girls and beyond.
Jenn is telling us all about the classic TV show All in the Family. This classic yet controversial sitcom from the 1970s not only gave the world Bea Arthur's character Maude, but it also set the stage for groundbreaking shows like The Golden Girls and beyond.
The Operation (Season 1, Episode 18)
In episode 18, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose are rehearsing a tap dance to perform in a local competition (these gals really do keep themselves busy!). Shenanigans ensue when Dorothy discovers a foot injury that requires surgery!
In episode 18, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose are rehearsing a tap dance to perform in a local competition (these gals really do keep themselves busy!). Shenanigans ensue when Dorothy discovers a foot injury that requires surgery!
For this week's deep dive, Patrick is telling us all about the Maude abortion episodes. The episodes, called "Maude's Dilemma Parts 1 & 2" aired in the show's first season and, as you can imagine, caused QUITE a stir!
Patrick is telling us all about the Maude abortion episodes. The episodes, called "Maude's Dilemma Parts 1 & 2" aired in the show's first season and, as you can imagine, caused QUITE a stir!
Break out the cheesecake and meet us out on the lanai, because your new favorite podcast has just dropped! The Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast is taking your love of everyone’s favorite sitcom, The Golden Girls, to the next level. Each week hosts Patrick Hinds (True Crime Obsessed) and Jennifer Simard (two-time Tony Award nominee) recap an episode – infusing their commentary with humor and tons of trivia you probably didn’t know about the show. Each episode will end with a fascinating deep dive into something from The Golden Girls universe. Thank you for being a friend!