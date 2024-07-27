“A Man After My Own Heart” Meri quickly transitions from recruiting new wives to recruiting free labor; Ysabel anticipates her deadbeat dad’s reaction to David’s involvement in her life; We’re all left wondering, “what does the sexy grandpa do?” Find All Our Links in One Place:beacons.ai/survivingpodLove the Show?Be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share the laughs with your fellow reality TV junkies! It helps more listeners find our show.Support Us on Patreon:Looking for bonus content, ad-free and early episodes, exclusive merch discounts, and a place to spill the tea with us on our private Discord server? Join us on Patreon!Shop Our Merch:Snag official Surviving Sister Wives and Surviving Reality merch to twin with us!Follow Us on TikTok:Join the fun for memes, updates, and more reality TV drama.Get in Touch:Got a hot take or a question for us? Email us at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:07:35
Ep 260: Sister Wives S19:E9
"Baptism By Fire"The Merissance shows signs of coming to an end as Janelle prepares for a Brown family property dispute; Christine gets a tattoo to spite Kody; David unexpectedly meets the exes. Find All Our Links in One Place:beacons.ai/survivingpodLove the Show?Be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share the laughs with your fellow reality TV junkies! It helps more listeners find our show.Support Us on Patreon:Looking for bonus content, ad-free and early episodes, exclusive merch discounts, and a place to spill the tea with us on our private Discord server? Join us on Patreon!Shop Our Merch:Snag official Surviving Sister Wives and Surviving Reality merch to twin with us!Follow Us on TikTok:Join the fun for memes, updates, and more reality TV drama.Get in Touch:Got a hot take or a question for us? Email us at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
55:40
Ep 259: Sister Wives S19:E8
"A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing" Christine preps David to meet Kody by introducing him to Paedon; on his 55th birthday, Kody is visited by four ghosts; Janelle does her best Elle Woods impression; Meri finally moves into the Fajita Cantina Americana Crafting Room and Carriage House.
1:06:16
PREVIEW: Surviving Reality - Love is Blind S7 + Reunion
"Preview: Season 7 Recap" Shame on the Lacheys for this entire season! Listen to our full episode over on the Surviving Reality feed to get our thoughts about all of the couples, and specifically: why we don't like Hannah; how Tim and Ramses have the exact same delusion; and how cleavage has changed in our lifetime.
26:00
Ep 258: Sister Wives S19:E7
"Labor of Love" Kody and Meri discuss custody of Nathan; Christine starts planning the wedding of David's dreams; Kody rejoins the Brown family rumor mill; the adults wait for their frontal lobes to fully develop.
The snarky podcast where a monogamous couple sarcastically recaps the TLC show ”Sister Wives.” Join Corey and Carly for a new episode every week! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.