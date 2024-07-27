The snarky podcast where a monogamous couple sarcastically recaps the TLC show ”Sister Wives.” Join Corey and Carly for a new episode every week! Hosted on Acas...

Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Love to See It with Emma and Claire

About Surviving Sister Wives

The snarky podcast where a monogamous couple sarcastically recaps the TLC show ”Sister Wives.” Join Corey and Carly for a new episode every week! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.