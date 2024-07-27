Powered by RND
SurvivingPod
The snarky podcast where a monogamous couple sarcastically recaps the TLC show ”Sister Wives.” Join Corey and Carly for a new episode every week! Hosted on Acas...
  • Ep 261: Sister Wives S19:E10
    "A Man After My Own Heart" Meri quickly transitions from recruiting new wives to recruiting free labor; Ysabel anticipates her deadbeat dad's reaction to David's involvement in her life; We're all left wondering, "what does the sexy grandpa do?"
    --------  
    1:07:35
  • Ep 260: Sister Wives S19:E9
    "Baptism By Fire"The Merissance shows signs of coming to an end as Janelle prepares for a Brown family property dispute; Christine gets a tattoo to spite Kody; David unexpectedly meets the exes.
    --------  
    55:40
  • Ep 259: Sister Wives S19:E8
    "A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing" Christine preps David to meet Kody by introducing him to Paedon; on his 55th birthday, Kody is visited by four ghosts; Janelle does her best Elle Woods impression; Meri finally moves into the Fajita Cantina Americana Crafting Room and Carriage House.
    --------  
    1:06:16
  • PREVIEW: Surviving Reality - Love is Blind S7 + Reunion
    "Preview: Season 7 Recap" Shame on the Lacheys for this entire season! Listen to our full episode over on the Surviving Reality feed to get our thoughts about all of the couples, and specifically: why we don't like Hannah; how Tim and Ramses have the exact same delusion; and how cleavage has changed in our lifetime.
    --------  
    26:00
  • Ep 258: Sister Wives S19:E7
    "Labor of Love" Kody and Meri discuss custody of Nathan; Christine starts planning the wedding of David's dreams; Kody rejoins the Brown family rumor mill; the adults wait for their frontal lobes to fully develop.
    --------  
    55:03

