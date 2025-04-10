The Rum & Regret Team is tackling the huge Oscar surprise winner Anora this week!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.
--------
59:56
Marvel One Shot: Assembling The Avenchairs
After Marvel's Wednesday announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Andy, Nate & special guest Brian Coursen talk about the implications of these casting choices!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.
--------
48:14
R&R 138: Let's Go with the Flow
In this episode of Rum & Regret, the team dives deep into the Oscar-winning animated film Flow, exploring its stunning visuals, intricate storytelling, and unforgettable characters. Join us as we analyze what made this film a critical success, discuss its cultural impact, and share our personal reactions. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the film, our lively discussion promises to entertain, provoke thought, and maybe even make you rethink your own take on the movie. Grab your drink of choice and tune in for a fun, insightful review you won't want to miss!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.
--------
1:03:39
R&R 137: Fatal Four Way of Horror
This week on the Rum & Regret Podcast, we made Nate watch some scary movies! This week - we review The Substance, The Gorge, Longlegs & Nosferatu. We've also invited back Steve Polivka to join in the conversation!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.
--------
1:13:41
R&R 136: Let's Talk About the Seal in the Room
The Rum & Regret team is back after the Super Bowl to talk about their favorite commercials. We also talk about new Marvel Trailers & a Non spoilerly look at Nosferatu. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.
We Drink and We Know Things. A Pop Culture podcast that talks the latest TV Shows, Movies & Video Games. Weekly segments include the Horror Corner, The R&R Watchlist & the Marvel Minute!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.