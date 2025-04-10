R&R 138: Let's Go with the Flow

In this episode of Rum & Regret, the team dives deep into the Oscar-winning animated film Flow, exploring its stunning visuals, intricate storytelling, and unforgettable characters. Join us as we analyze what made this film a critical success, discuss its cultural impact, and share our personal reactions. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the film, our lively discussion promises to entertain, provoke thought, and maybe even make you rethink your own take on the movie. Grab your drink of choice and tune in for a fun, insightful review you won't want to miss!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/rum-regret-podcast--5621780/support.