Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Bechdel Cast in the App
Listen to The Bechdel Cast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
The Bechdel Cast

The Bechdel Cast

Podcast The Bechdel Cast
Podcast The Bechdel Cast

The Bechdel Cast

iHeartPodcasts
add
The Bechdel Cast is a podcast about the portrayal of women in movies hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus. More
TV & FilmFilm ReviewsComedy
The Bechdel Cast is a podcast about the portrayal of women in movies hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus. More

Available Episodes

5 of 339
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon with Mia Wong
    Crouching Caitlin and Hidden Jamie join forces with their mentor and special guest Mia Wong to discuss Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. (This episode contains spoilers) For Bechdel bonuses, sign up for our Patreon at patreon.com/bechdelcast Follow @Itmechr3 on Twitter. While you're there, you should also follow @BechdelCast, @caitlindurante, and @jamieloftusHELPSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    1:58:42
  • The Goonies with Sarah Marshall
    On this episode recorded live in Portland at Curious Comedy Theater in February, Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Sarah Marshall chat about The Goonies! Bechdels never say die! Just a reminder that you can grab 'on-demand' tickets to access the stream of this live show at linktr.ee/bechdelcast  (This episode contains spoilers) For Bechdel bonuses, sign up for our Patreon at patreon.com/bechdelcast Follow @Remember_Sarah on Twitter. While you're there, you should also follow @BechdelCast, @caitlindurante, and @jamieloftusHELPSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    1:21:10
  • The Woman King with Oyeronke Oyebanji
    This week, woman kings Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Oyeronke Oyebanji discuss The Woman King.  (This episode contains spoilers) For Bechdel bonuses, sign up for our Patreon at patreon.com/bechdelcast Follow @OyeRonke_ on Twitter. While you're there, you should also follow @BechdelCast, @caitlindurante, and @jamieloftusHELPSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    2:02:35
  • George of the Jungle
    Jamie and Caitlin (of the Jungle) release this episode that they recorded live in San Francisco at SF Sketchfest about George of the Jungle! Watch out for that tree! And speaking of live shows, you can still grab 'on-demand' tickets to stream the live shows we recorded on 'The Goonies' with Sarah Marshall, and 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' with Robert Evans -- tickets at linktr.ee/bechdelcast  For Bechdel bonuses, sign up for our Patreon at patreon.com/bechdelcast. Follow @BechdelCast, @caitlindurante and @jamieloftusHELP on Twitter.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    1:30:35
  • Super Marios Bros. (1993) with Abby Russell
    Wahoo! Jamie, Caitlin, and special guest Abby Russell fire up their Nintendos and discuss Super Mario Bros. (1993)! Lets-a go! (This episode contains spoilers) For Bechdel bonuses, sign up for our Patreon at patreon.com/bechdelcast Follow @ybbaaabby on Twitter. While you're there, you should also follow @BechdelCast, @caitlindurante, and @jamieloftusHELPSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    1:33:46

More TV & Film podcasts

About The Bechdel Cast

The Bechdel Cast is a podcast about the portrayal of women in movies hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus.
Podcast website

Listen to The Bechdel Cast, Girls Have Fire: The Podcasts of Alice and Missi and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Bechdel Cast

The Bechdel Cast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Bechdel Cast: Podcasts in Family