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The Bechdel Cast

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The Bechdel Cast
Latest episode

509 episodes

  • The Bechdel Cast

    The Fall (2006) with Ali

    08/06/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Masked Bandits Jamie, Caitlin, and special guest Ali go on an epic quest to discuss The Fall (2006).
    Check out FilmSlop at filmslop.com and on IG at @filmslop, and please support The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy at https://timep.org
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bechdel Cast

    The Truman Show with Brandie Posey

    07/30/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Good morning! Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Brandie Posey discuss The Truman Show (1998). And in case we don't see you, good afternoon, good evening, and good night! Here's the piece we reference, "The Real Truman Show" -- https://idapb.substack.com/p/the-real-truman-show
    Follow Brandie on IG at @brandazzle and check out her comedy special Milk Jug and Burn This Records at https://www.youtube.com/@BurnThisRecords
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bechdel Cast

    Brokeback Mountain with Matthew Tinkcom

    07/23/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    This week, Jamie, Caitlin, and special guest Matthew Tinkcom wish they knew how to quit discussing Brokeback Mountain (2005)!
    Check out Matthew's book, 'Queer Theory and Brokeback Mountain,' as well as the new edition of his book 'Grey Gardens' -- https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/grey-gardens-9781839029295/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bechdel Cast

    Four Weddings and a Funeral with Kate Cheka

    07/16/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    On this episode, Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Kate Cheka don their Sunday best and discuss Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)!
    Follow Kate on Instagram at @katecheka and check out her show at Edinburgh Fringe, The Last Funny Woman!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bechdel Cast

    Slums of Beverly Hills with Broey Deschanel

    07/09/2026 | 2h
    This week, Jamie, Caitlin and special guest Maia Wyman aka Broey Deschanel head to a ritzy LA neighborhood and discuss Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)!
    Follow Maia on Instagram at @broey_deschanel, on YouTube at youtube.com/BroeyDeschanel, and check out her podcast, Rehash!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Bechdel Cast
The Bechdel Cast is a podcast about the portrayal of women in movies hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus.
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