Good morning! Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Brandie Posey discuss The Truman Show (1998). And in case we don't see you, good afternoon, good evening, and good night! Here's the piece we reference, "The Real Truman Show" -- https://idapb.substack.com/p/the-real-truman-show

Follow Brandie on IG at @brandazzle and check out her comedy special Milk Jug and Burn This Records at https://www.youtube.com/@BurnThisRecords

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