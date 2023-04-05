The Bechdel Cast is a podcast about the portrayal of women in movies hosted by Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus. More
Available Episodes
5 of 339
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon with Mia Wong
Crouching Caitlin and Hidden Jamie join forces with their mentor and special guest Mia Wong to discuss Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
(This episode contains spoilers)
For Bechdel bonuses, sign up for our Patreon at patreon.com/bechdelcast
Follow @Itmechr3 on Twitter. While you're there, you should also follow @BechdelCast, @caitlindurante, and @jamieloftusHELPSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
1:58:42
The Goonies with Sarah Marshall
On this episode recorded live in Portland at Curious Comedy Theater in February, Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Sarah Marshall chat about The Goonies! Bechdels never say die! Just a reminder that you can grab 'on-demand' tickets to access the stream of this live show at linktr.ee/bechdelcast
4/27/2023
1:21:10
The Woman King with Oyeronke Oyebanji
This week, woman kings Caitlin, Jamie, and special guest Oyeronke Oyebanji discuss The Woman King.
4/20/2023
2:02:35
George of the Jungle
Jamie and Caitlin (of the Jungle) release this episode that they recorded live in San Francisco at SF Sketchfest about George of the Jungle! Watch out for that tree! And speaking of live shows, you can still grab 'on-demand' tickets to stream the live shows we recorded on 'The Goonies' with Sarah Marshall, and 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' with Robert Evans -- tickets at linktr.ee/bechdelcast
4/13/2023
1:30:35
Super Marios Bros. (1993) with Abby Russell
Wahoo! Jamie, Caitlin, and special guest Abby Russell fire up their Nintendos and discuss Super Mario Bros. (1993)! Lets-a go!
