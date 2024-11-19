Mia Thornton's Paternity Mess, RHONY's Midseason Trailer, Kenya Moore's First Big Interview and RHOBH Alumni Question The Show's Wokeness
Gibson Johns discusses a grab bag of current "Real Housewives" topics including the end of the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" where Gordon faces off against Mia and Inc; the "Real Housewives of New York" midseason trailer; Kenya Moore's sit-down interview with Tamron Hall, her first since the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" scandal that got her suspended; and Annemarie Wiley's whack response to Camille Grammer's question about "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" getting too woke.
---
--------
38:23
RHONY's Failed Prank, The RHOSLC Huzzbands and RHOP's New Dynamic with Marjon Carlos
"Your Favorite Auntie" podcast host Marjon Carlos joins Gibson Johns to discuss Rebecca Minkoff's flop prank on "RHONY," the end of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast trip to Palm Springs and the husbands getting too involved, and how she's feeling about the new dynamic on "Real Housewives of Potomac."
---
--------
59:46
'Real Housewives' Hot Takes with Ira Madison III (+ JT Exits 'Southern Charm' & 'RHODubai' Put On Pause)
"Keep It" host Ira Madison III joins Gibson Johns to discuss part 1 of the "Real Housewives of Orange County" reunion and the latest from "RHOSLC," "RHOP" and "RHONY." Gibson also shares his thoughts on JT's shocking "Southern Charm" exit and Bravo putting "The Real Housewives of Dubai" on pause after two seasons.
---
--------
1:02:23
The Bravo-fication of Everything: How Reality TV Affected How We See The World — And Ourselves with Emily Kirkpatrick
Pop culture and fashion writer Emily Kirkpatrick joins Gibson Johns to discuss her recent article called "Everything is Bravo" in which she examines the multitude of ways that Bravo and reality TV have impacted culture, our everyday lives, identities and more.
Read Emily's original article here: https://bit.ly/4fG9vPj
---
--------
39:08
'Real Housewives' Franchise Power Rankings with @Petshopboy
@Petshopboy joins Gibson Johns to share their "Real Housewives" franchise power rankings.
---
“Gabbing with Gib” is a new podcast hosted by entertainment journalist Gibson Johns. The series will release new episodes every week featuring interviews with top reality stars and celebrities, as well as in-depth discussions around hot-button Bravo and broader pop culture topics with big hitters in entertainment media.
Host: Gibson Johns
Producers: Gibson Johns, Reilley Dabbs
Graphics: Rachel Roth
Photography: Troy Hallahan Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/gabbing-with-gib/support