Building a Legacy with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph grew up in the 1960s. She knows what it is like to have limits placed upon her because of the color of her skin. And yet -- she has pursued her life dream. From Dreamgirls to Moesha to Abbott Elementary, she has brought some of the most powerful Black women on stage and screen to life. On the first episode of Legacy Talk, Lena and Sheryl delve into where Sheryl takes inspiration for her characters, the impact of the AIDS crisis on her work, why Sister Act 2 was a successful sequel, and the changes she's seen throughout her four decade career in Hollywood.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.