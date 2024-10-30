This week, Lena is asking the hard questions of Gina Prince-Bythewood -- the incredible director whose name is synonymous with her first feature film, Love & Basketball. Fun fact -- Lena was also Gina's assistant back in the day! Neither Gina nor Lena ever gets sick of talking about Love & Basketball, but the two also touch on the importance of positive self-talk, the alchemy of a good soundtrack, and the women Gina partners with project after project, both behind the scenes and on screen.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Building a Legacy with Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph grew up in the 1960s. She knows what it is like to have limits placed upon her because of the color of her skin. And yet -- she has pursued her life dream. From Dreamgirls to Moesha to Abbott Elementary, she has brought some of the most powerful Black women on stage and screen to life. On the first episode of Legacy Talk, Lena and Sheryl delve into where Sheryl takes inspiration for her characters, the impact of the AIDS crisis on her work, why Sister Act 2 was a successful sequel, and the changes she's seen throughout her four decade career in Hollywood.
Introducing Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe (Official Trailer)
Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) presents Legacy Talk, a series of conversations celebrating the brilliance and artistry of some of the most iconic Black women in entertainment. Join Lena as she sits down with powerhouses like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jada Pinkett Smith, Debbie Allen, and more, as they explore how these legends shaped the industry and inspired a generation. They'll dive into their creative process, how they prepared for their roles, and the legacy they continue to build. Informative, inspiring and unforgettable– lock into your legacy with Legacy Talk. Coming November 12th.
Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe is a love letter to Black women in entertainment. Emmy-Award winning writer, actor, and producer Lena Waithe sits down with trailblazers like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenifer Lewis, Debbie Allen, and more, to discuss their creative process, their journey, and how they became the incredible women they are today. Legacy Talk is more than just a series of interviews; it's a documentation of the stories and experiences of women who shifted narratives, broken barriers, and inspired a generation. Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe, from Hillman Grad and Lemonada Media, drops November 12 on all platforms. And if you want to see all the magic unfold, catch the full episodes on YouTube.