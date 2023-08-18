Welcome to ‘House of R,’ where Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson explore your favorite fictional universes with their signature Deep Dives into everything from ...
Welcome to House of R’s New Feed!
Hit that "follow" or "subscribe" button, Bad Babies, because House of R has a new home! Mal and Jo will now be here twice a week with the deep dives you’ve come to know and love over on The Ringer-Verse, exploring your favorite fictional universes. Get ready for even more deep dives into the latest nerd culture releases, plus plenty of Tropes Course nostalgia, Hall of Fame inductions, Hype Meters, drafts, mailbags, watch lists, top moments countdowns, recommendations, and more!
Welcome to ‘House of R,’ where Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson explore your favorite fictional universes with their signature Deep Dives into everything from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Star Wars,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to Marvel, and beyond. Whether they’re parsing mythology, story themes, and character arcs or tracing influences across decades of fantasy and sci-fi stories, Jo and Mal will be here weekly with Deep Dives into new nerd culture releases, nostalgic revisitations of their favorite tales in fandom, Tropes Course examinations, Hall of Fame inductions, Hype Meters, drafts, mailbags, watch lists, top moments countdowns, recommendations, and more.