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417 episodes
- Mal and Jo answer all of your questions about 'The Odyssey'! They discuss everything from Emily Wilson's criticisms of the movie to what Nolan-verse regulars should have been cast! Later, they each give their current rankings of Nolan's filmography.(00:00:00) Intro(00:02:26) The Odyssey Inspired Mailbag(00:59:26) The Official Nolan RankingsHosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory RubinProducers: Carlos Chiriboga and Scott LeeStudio Production: Jacob CornettSocial: Jomi AdeniranAdditional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
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- Mal and Jo are back to dive deep into the seventh episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, "The Dragon in Winter." They discuss Helaena’s dreams, a dragon ground battle, Aegon’s rebirth, and more!
(00:00) Intro
(10:03) Opening Snapshot
(23:17) Deep dive
(24:48) Helaena the dreamer
(51:30) The dragons dance
(01:28:05) Mysaria makes her move
(01:45:52) Alicent, Aemond, and Alys get weird
(02:08:21) Aegon experiences a rebirth
(02:20:58) Tumbleton readies for battle
(02:35:52) Dragon math update
(02:38:04) Book spoilers!
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Production Assistant: Scott Lee
Studio Production: Jacob Cornett
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
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- Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson are excited to give you all of their thoughts on the newest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’! They start off by decoding Helaena’s visions, then get into Aemond’s latest hallucinations at Harrenhal, and later rank the ferocity of the dragons that are still in play.
(00:00) Intro
(1:14) CR’s recap
(6:03) Helaena’s visions and what they mean
(12:11) Is Rhaenyra starting to have some doubts about the prophecy?
(14:54) Mysaria and Rhaenyra’s relationship
(18:54) Aemond’s Harrenhal vision with Alicent
(22:47) Rhaenyra’s plan to take out Aemond
(26:13) The hierarchy of dragon superiority
(34:47) Aegon and his arc this season
(45:05) Hightower schemes
(51:50) Fallout of the Daemon and Rhaenyra conversation
(56:39) What do you want from the finale?
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Carlos Chiriboga, and Scott Lee
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Set Production: Jonathan Ratliff and Gitu Mehra
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
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- Mal and Jo are here to dive deep into the latest Marvel movie, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ They break down all of the characters that make an appearance, the themes of the movie, and what it sets up for the future of the MCU.
(00:00) Intro
(08:21) Opening Snapshot
(29:09) Deep Dive
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Producers: Carlos Chiriboga, Scott Lee, and Jamie Yukich
Studio Production: Jacob Cornett
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
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- Mal and Jo are back to dive deep into the sixth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, "Faceless Men." They discuss the Butcher’s Ball, dragon dreams, some assassination attempts, and more!
(00:00) Intro
(08:00) Opening Snapshot
(19:12) Deep dive
(19:53) The Butcher’s Ball is here at last
(42:11) The black council remains a dumpster fire
(01:00:57) House Baratheon enters the chat
(01:08:29) Ulf shares a lament with Hugh
(01:12:57) Rhaenyra and Alicent discuss escapegate
(01:18:55) Mysaria covers her ass
(01:22:26) The gold cloaks retire
(01:26:05) Alyn appeals to his father
(01:29:20) Tyland, Larys, and Aegon dig the realm’s shallowest grave
(01:32:17) Alys ratchets up the flirting
(01:35:41) Jeyne Arryn scolds Rhaena
(01:38:40) It is, once again, incest o’clock
(01:42:35) Gwayne arrives in Tumbleton
(01:55:13) Helaena sews the future
(01:58:34) Alys shows Aemond her dragon eggs
(02:22:22) Rhaenyra hears petitions—and cuts her hand
(02:33:38) Daemon goes undercover
(02:34:04) Gwayne thwarts an assassination attempt
(02:40:57) Kat rejects Hugh
(02:42:14) Rhaenyra sends Alicent to Harrenhal
(02:47:57) Closing shots
(02:49:05) Book spoilers!
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Studio Production: Jacob Cornett
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
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About House of R
Welcome to ‘House of R,’ where Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson explore your favorite fictional universes with their signature Deep Dives into everything from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Star Wars,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to Marvel, and beyond. Whether they’re parsing mythology, story themes, and character arcs or tracing influences across decades of fantasy and sci-fi stories, Jo and Mal will be here weekly with Deep Dives into new nerd culture releases, nostalgic revisitations of their favorite tales in fandom, Hype Meters, drafts, mailbags, watch lists, top moments countdowns, recommendations, and more.Podcast website
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