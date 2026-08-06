Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson are excited to give you all of their thoughts on the newest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’! They start off by decoding Helaena’s visions, then get into Aemond’s latest hallucinations at Harrenhal, and later rank the ferocity of the dragons that are still in play.



(00:00) Intro



(1:14) CR’s recap



(6:03) Helaena’s visions and what they mean



(12:11) Is Rhaenyra starting to have some doubts about the prophecy?



(14:54) Mysaria and Rhaenyra’s relationship



(18:54) Aemond’s Harrenhal vision with Alicent



(22:47) Rhaenyra’s plan to take out Aemond



(26:13) The hierarchy of dragon superiority



(34:47) Aegon and his arc this season



(45:05) Hightower schemes



(51:50) Fallout of the Daemon and Rhaenyra conversation



(56:39) What do you want from the finale?



Hosts: Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson



Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Carlos Chiriboga, and Scott Lee



Social: Jomi Adeniran



Set Production: Jonathan Ratliff and Gitu Mehra



Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell

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