  • S1E6: HDP
    Viva Las Vegas! Joining Chris this week to break down episode 6 are Vince, director Gandja Monteiro, writer Vera Blasi, and Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté). They chat about filming in Elvis’ suite at the Westgate Resort & Casino, the frozen Easter egg that Carol finds in cold storage, and this episode’s very special cameo appearance.Pluribus: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV podcast produced by High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.Pluribus is streaming now on Apple TV. Watch where available.apple.co/PluribusTV
    40:45
  • S1E5: Mark Hansen
    Pluribus property master Mark Hansen hops on with Chris to chat all things props! The two discuss Mark’s journey to Albuquerque, the TV version of a show-and-tell, and those mysterious milk cartons popping up all over town.Pluribus: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV podcast produced by High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.Pluribus is streaming now on Apple TV. Watch where available.apple.co/PluribusTV
    20:26
  • S1E5: Got Milk
    Joining Chris for this week’s roundtable are director Gordon Smith, writer Ariel Levine, editor Joey Liew, and composer Dave Porter. The group discusses the episode’s “exodus” scene, how to select the right music for a montage, and where Dave begins when creating the musical score for a new project.Pluribus: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV podcast produced by High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.Pluribus is streaming now on Apple TV. Watch where available.apple.co/PluribusTV
    41:04
  • S1E4: Zetna Fuentes
    From across the pond, director Zetna Fuentes chats with Chris about establishing a new character, working with the mayor of Albuquerque, and advice for those aspiring to direct.Pluribus: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV podcast produced by High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.Pluribus is streaming now on Apple TV. Watch where available.apple.co/PluribusTV
    20:04
  • S1E4: Please, Carol
    Chris sits down with Vince, episode writer Alison Tatlock, Rhea Seehorn (Carol), and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos) to talk about episode 4, “Please, Carol.” The team discusses the introduction of a new Old-Schooler, the truth behind filming Carol’s truth serum trip, and how production achieved the episode’s big “convergence.”Pluribus: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV podcast produced by High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.Pluribus is streaming now on Apple TV. Watch where available.apple.co/PluribusTV
    44:31

About Pluribus: The Official Podcast

Join Pluribus editor and host Chris McCaleb, along with members of the cast and crew, for an inside look at the making of the new Apple Original series. Each week, Chris leads a roundtable discussion of the latest episode with a mix of folks who brought the show to life: writers, directors, actors, and—of course—creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan and star Rhea Seehorn. Watch new episodes Fridays on Apple TV, then listen to the official podcast to uncover Easter eggs and hear behind-the-scenes stories you won’t find anywhere else.Pluribus: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV podcast produced by High Bridge Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.Pluribus premieres November 7 on Apple TV and new episodes of the podcast will drop alongside the show each week. Watch where available.apple.co/PluribusTV
