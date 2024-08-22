In 2002, the Underwater Hockey World Championships were taking place in the largest city in Alberta, Canada. Teams from across the globe were set to compete in the niche sport that was gaining popularity worldwide, including a new team from Moldova. But on opening day, the Moldovan team is nowhere to be found, and what's uncovered is an elaborate ploy that shocks the sports community. Scamtown is an Apple Original podcast, produced by FunMeter. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.http://apple.co/Scamtown
--------
31:38
Knit to Death | 10
An indie yarn maker's popularity skyrockets on social media platforms in the mid-2000s and her online store is booming—until customers start to complain about diminished quality and delays in orders. Then her shop sends an email claiming she's died. But … has she? Take a peek into the world of "pseudocide"—faking one's own death—and the lengths people will go to in order to disappear.
--------
33:05
The Book Thief | 9
In the late 1980s, university libraries start to notice items missing from their rare book collections and suspect they've been robbed. That's when a lone university police officer takes the case, helping to lead the FBI to a mansion in Ottumwa, Iowa, where they make a shocking discovery of more than 23,000 stolen rare books and manuscripts. In a heist spanning 20 years, hundreds of libraries across the United States and Canada had been hit by the most prolific book thief in world history.
--------
40:48
Threatin | 8
In 2018, a band in Bristol, England, is asked to open for Threatin, a successful hard rock group from Los Angeles that's on a European tour. But once the tour begins, things turn strange. When some in the rock community start to investigate Threatin's frontman, they unravel a host of lies and schemes that leaves everyone confused and wondering if it was all just performance art.
--------
36:06
Extra Virgin Hustle | 7
In 2017, Italian authorities uncovered a multimillion-dollar scheme as part of a big Mafia bust. But it has nothing to do with broken legs or hard drugs. Follow the trail as investigators uncover and take down a fake olive oil export empire, designed to fleece unsuspecting American shoppers.
Welcome to Scamtown! It's a place where the true crime is stranger than fiction and the stories are filled with quirks and moral ambiguity. Join the mayors of Scamtown, Emmy-nominated filmmakers and Signal Podcast Award winners James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte (McMillion$ and The Big Conn), as they take you through stories ranging from the strange to the unbelievable. Wild scams, surprising heists, forbidden love, and massive explosions are just a little taste of what's in store.