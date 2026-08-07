Jana and Kristen are breaking down the latest headlines!



Ariana Grande is facing constant comments on her appearance, which reminds Jana of how she felt at a point in her life when she was at a lower weight. Should people say anything in Ariana's case? Or keep comments to themselves?



Alex Cooper opened up about the messages she gets in reaction to her pregnancy. Jana and Kristen compare their pregnancy stories and agree that women should be able to vent about what they're going through!



Plus, a good news story about the latest addition to the Carolina Panthers!

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