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922 episodes
- Jana is talking to listener Stephanie who needs some parenting advice!
How do you keep from projecting your own personal baggage onto your daughters? How do you raise respectful sons? And how do you keep your friendships after having kids?
Jana and Stephanie have the ultimate mom chat and get into it all!
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- Psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher is answering your questions!
From how to stop ruminating on negative thoughts, to when you should bring up your divorce when newly dating - Dr. Hillary has sound advice!
Struggling with intimacy after your divorce? Let’s talk about it!
Email us at: IDOPOD@iheartradio.com or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)
Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTok
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A Hot Take on House of Stassi, Reasons Why Ben Affleck is the Man, An 85-year-old joins Only Fans08/06/2026 | 31 mins.Listen if you want to…
See why Harry Styles is the coolest performer on stage.
Breaking the fourth wall on a reality show.. is it cringey?
Are they or aren’t they… two A list stars were spotted with matching rings on THAT finger.
Men getting plastic surgery… needed or not needed?
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Jana and Kristen are breaking down the latest headlines!
Ariana Grande is facing constant comments on her appearance, which reminds Jana of how she felt at a point in her life when she was at a lower weight. Should people say anything in Ariana's case? Or keep comments to themselves?
Alex Cooper opened up about the messages she gets in reaction to her pregnancy. Jana and Kristen compare their pregnancy stories and agree that women should be able to vent about what they're going through!
Plus, a good news story about the latest addition to the Carolina Panthers!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Kelly Rizzo checks in with Jana and Kristen and she brought along her boyfriend Breckin Meyer!
They share the story of how they met, how Kelly has recovered after the loss of her husband Bob Saget and how Breckin helps with traumas and triggers from her past.
Plus, Jana opens up about the power of timing in a season of healing. This conversation is a true “Bobsend”.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Whine Down with Jana Kramer
At the end of a long day, nothing is better than winding down and decompressing with a good friend, especially one that’s seen it all. Jana Kramer is here to hang out and share her advice and experience from a pretty crazy life. She’s been there and done that, from acting to singing, divorce, motherhood and beyond. If you’ve got something to get off your chest, come over to Jana’s place, pour a glass or two and Whine down!Podcast website
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