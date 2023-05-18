Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Available Episodes

  • Jana's Engaged Part 2
    Allan's here!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/26/2023
    21:19
  • Jana's Engaged Part 1
    This is happening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/25/2023
    19:54
  • Whine About It: Ride or Die
    It’s time we talk about it… making friends is hard! Jana talks to author and podcaster Laura Tremaine about how to find meaningful friendships as an adult, and how to properly mourn and grieve the end of a friendship.  Laura shares some incredible advice on how to find exactly what you’re looking for in a friend, and we hear the importance of keeping an “empty chair at your table”.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/24/2023
    36:49
  • Pop Goes the Culture
    Jana received a text from her ex-husband that totally floored her… find out what this means for her relationship going forward! Plus, Jana and her friends tackle the biggest pop culture stories of the week! We break down Robert De Niro’s new baby, and Martha Stewart baring all on the cover of Sports Illustrated!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/22/2023
    39:20
  • Whine About It: Good Vibrations
    All right ladies, Jana is ready to talk all things vaginal with Dr. Karyn Eilber! Jana wants to make sure all your questions are answered and you have all the information to have the best sex of your life. We discuss periods, menopause, and the power of a good vibrator!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/18/2023
    19:49

About Whine Down with Jana Kramer

At the end of a long day, nothing is better than winding down and decompressing with a good friend, especially one that’s seen it all. Jana Kramer is here to hang out and share her advice and experience from a pretty crazy life. She’s been there and done that, from acting to singing, divorce, motherhood and beyond. If you’ve got something to get off your chest, come over to Jana’s place, pour a glass or two and Whine down!
