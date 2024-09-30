Scheananigans with Scheana Shay

Rage Texting from Rehab & Scheana’s Little Black Book
This week, Scheana is joined at the Hot Topics table by pop culture expert Ryan Bailey, and they are digging into all of the week's headlines, even the ones Scheana has found herself in! Who should return on RHOC next season? Are the rumors swirling RHOP & RHOA about 'Mr. Chocolate' true? They also dish on Tom Brady's cryptic response to Giselle's pregnancy, the backlash Cynthia Erivo & Nicole Scherzinger have received for their social media activity, and Scheana gives some insight into Chappell Roan's recent red carpet confrontation! Plus, do new details slip out of Scheana's little black book this week? Tune in to find out! Follow us: @scheana @scheananigans Co-Host: @sobaditsgoodwithryanbailey The video version of this episode will be available on Scheana's YouTube page on Friday, November 15th.
Scheana Spills: Has Anyone Checked on Scheana?…with Brock
Scheana and Brock are in the hot seat this week answering audience questions, recapping their Halloween plans, and spilling all the details on their recent run-in with Nick Viall. Have there been any awkward moments at school between Jax & Randall? How did Brock gaslight Scheana off the scent of Tom & Raquel's affair? What's the latest with their stolen car? How does Scheana really feel about the "Check on Scheana" memes? Plus, has Scheana had any secret hookups within her cast? Which guys in their friend group use shoe lifts for added height? Why did Brock leave the Mormon Church? And per 23&Me, which famous pop star might Scheana be related to? Their answers might surprise you, so tune in to find out! Follow us: @scheana @scheananigans Co-Host: @brock The video version of this episode will be available on Scheana's YouTube page on Friday, November 8th.
Hot Topics: Infamous Classmates & Shady Castmates
This week, Scheana is back at the Hot Topics table with Mercedes 'MJ' Javid and Kiki Monique, discussing everything from their favorite Halloween candy and when it's okay to put up the Christmas tree to what MJ's former classmates (Erik Menendez, Monica Lewinsky & Angelina Jolie) were like in high school. Does she agree with Ryan Murphy's portrayal of events in the Menendez case? How does she feel about Erik potentially getting released? And how would he be received at their HS Reunion? Also, the group discusses the latest drama in the Bravo world, sharing their thoughts on the reason Vicki Gunvalson said she will never forgive Bravo and Brandi Glanville's recent tweet directed at Caroline Manzo. Plus, did Stassi shade Scheana in her recent book? Tune in to find out! Follow us: @scheana @scheananigans Co-Hosts: @mercedesjavid @thetalkofshame The video version of this episode will be available on Scheana's YouTube page on Friday, November 1st.
Scheana Spills: Will There Be Another Season of VPR?
This week, Scheana is back in the studio solo & fielding all of your burning questions! What does she think of Katie's new boyfriend? Who from the #PumpRules cast is she NOT talking to anymore? What are her thoughts on Summer Moon watching VPR one day? Is anyone still sharing their location with Scheana? How did Lala really feel about Brittany dating her ex Julian, and despite recent declarations, does Scheana see any hope for a Lala and Ariana reunion one day? Plus, are the reports true that certain cast members are holding up production for Season 12 over $$? Tune in to find out! Follow us: @scheana @scheananigans The video version of this episode will be available on Scheana's YouTube page on Friday, October 25th, 2024. Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Innocents v. Wackadoodles with RHOC's Emily Simpson
This week, Scheana is joined in the studio by RHOC's Emily Simpson for a wide-ranging conversation on everything from Tamra's recent health revelation, the cast member who changes the most when cameras are up, the potential for the Menendez brothers to be resentenced, working towards healthy relationships with their bodies, and their respective fertility struggles. Emily shares some insider tea on what really happened BTS with Shannon during production of "Love Hotel," along with explaining why she doesn't believe John Janssen's lawsuit is really about the money. Plus, why does Emily say she doesn't watch RHOC episodes back? Tune in to find out! Follow us: @scheana @scheananigans Guest: @rhoc_emilysimpson The video version of this episode will be available on Scheana's YouTube page on Friday, October 18th.
It’s all happening for reality star, Scheana Shay! Her podcast breaks the 4th wall and welcomes you into her real life “Scheananigans”. Regularly cohosted by her fiancé Brock Davies with conversations that are informative, entertaining and sometimes outrageous!Topics include reality tv, pop culture, dating, parenting, Q & A sessions and nothing is held back! Guests range from reality tv personalities, film/tv stars, musicians, comedians, influencers and entrepreneurs, all chosen to bring value to the listeners.Welcome to Scheananigans! The tea is piping hot, the convos are good as gold and you’ll become Scheana’s new bff upon first listen.