Scheananigans with Scheana Shay

Scheana Spills: Will There Be Another Season of VPR?

This week, Scheana is back in the studio solo & fielding all of your burning questions! What does she think of Katie’s new boyfriend? Who from the #PumpRules cast is she NOT talking to anymore? What are her thoughts on Summer Moon watching VPR one day? Is anyone still sharing their location with Scheana? How did Lala really feel about Brittany dating her ex Julian, and despite recent declarations, does Scheana see any hope for a Lala and Ariana reunion one day? Plus, are the reports true that certain cast members are holding up production for Season 12 over $$? Tune in to find out! Follow us: @scheana @scheananigans The video version of this episode will be available on Scheana’s YouTube page on Friday, October 25th, 2024. Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.Episode Sponsors:As our loyal listeners you'll get an exclusive 15% off your entire order when you use code at checkout at lolavie.com.Go to Quince.com/honey for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Go to PrettyLitter.com/goodasgold to save twenty percent on your FIRST order and get a free cat toy. Get 10% off your order at hero.co and use code GOODASGOLD at checkout.#ad SMIRNOFF ICE Premium Flavored Malt Beverage. The Smirnoff Co., New York, NY. Drink responsibly. Don’t share with anyone under legal age.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.