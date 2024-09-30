William Dove and The Wizard

In 1855 a man named William Dove ended up poisoning his wife. However, the case would take a strange turn when it was discovered that William had killed her after taking advice from a local wizard, had sold his soul to the devil at a young age and later went on to write a letter to the Prince of Darkness in his own blood, inviting him to collect on his side of the bargain. Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/THEORIES to get your personalized hair loss treatment options. Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at https://MintMobile.com/THEORIES This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://BetterHelp.com/THEORIES and get on your way to being your best self. To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheoriesOfTheThirdKindYT Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheoriesoftheThirdKindPod https://theoriesofthethirdkind.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices