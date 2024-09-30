Powered by RND
Theories of the Third Kind

Explore the unknown with us. Conspiracy Theories, Aliens, Paranormal, Demons, Occult, Bigfoot, Reptilians, Cryptozoology, Conspiracies, Supernatural, UFOs.
Society & CulturePhilosophyHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 215
  • William Dove and The Wizard
    In 1855 a man named William Dove ended up poisoning his wife. However, the case would take a strange turn when it was discovered that William had killed her after taking advice from a local wizard, had sold his soul to the devil at a young age and later went on to write a letter to the Prince of Darkness in his own blood, inviting him to collect on his side of the bargain. Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/THEORIES to get your personalized hair loss treatment options. Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at https://MintMobile.com/THEORIES This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://BetterHelp.com/THEORIES and get on your way to being your best self. To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheoriesOfTheThirdKindYT Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheoriesoftheThirdKindPod https://theoriesofthethirdkind.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    58:36
  • McKamey Manor
    McKamey Manor is not your standard haunted house attraction. It is often called the World’s scariest “torture chamber” haunted house where participants agree to be waterboarded, have their teeth yanked out, fingers broken, etc. A ton of controversy surrounds this attraction, including multiple claims of it being a secret CIA operation, a legal loophole for sadists to torture people without going on the darkweb, and much more. This Episode was Originally released as a Premium Episode on October 24th, 2024. Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/THEORIES to get your personalized hair loss treatment options. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://SHOPIFY.COM/theories Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at https://MintMobile.com/THEORIES To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheoriesOfTheThirdKindYT Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheoriesoftheThirdKindPod https://theoriesofthethirdkind.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:34:43
  • Strange News 10
    Strange News, where we cover strange, bizarre, and odd things that are currently happening all over the world! Monkeys escape a lab in South Carolina, a Strange creature is able to reverse its age, a Mysterious creature is caught on Camera at a Zoo, a Mysterious Machine was uncovered in Maryland, an Employee at Walmart was baked to death in an oven, and many more Strange News Stories! Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/THEORIES to get your personalized hair loss treatment options. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://BetterHelp.com/THEORIES and get on your way to being your best self. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://SHOPIFY.COM/theories Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to https://RocketMoney.com/THEORIES To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheoriesOfTheThirdKindYT Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheoriesoftheThirdKindPod https://theoriesofthethirdkind.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:40
  • Not Deer and Oliver the Humanzee - Theories Thursday
    Throughout the centuries, a Mysterious creature has been spotted in the Appalachian Mountains. This Strange beast is highly predatory and mimics things in order to get close enough to attack. Also, we discuss a Chimpanzee that had a human-like appearance and walked upright. It became a Worldwide phenomenon and was theorized as being a possible chimpanzee-human hybrid. Join us on this Theories Thursday Episode. Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/THEORIES to get your personalized hair loss treatment options. To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheoriesOfTheThirdKindYT Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheoriesoftheThirdKindPod https://theoriesofthethirdkind.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:28
  • Ghost Stories 2024
    We discuss some of the most bizarre Ghost Stories posted online. Also we read all the listener submitted Ghost Stories from the past year, including a Poltergeist in the attic, the Hat Man, an Ancient Burial Ground, and much more. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://SHOPIFY.COM/theories To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheoriesOfTheThirdKindYT Don’t forget to follow the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/TheoriesoftheThirdKindPod https://theoriesofthethirdkind.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:02

About Theories of the Third Kind

Explore the unknown with us. Conspiracy Theories, Aliens, Paranormal, Demons, Occult, Bigfoot, Reptilians, Cryptozoology, Conspiracies, Supernatural, UFOs. We seek the truth & provide the most interesting, thought-provoking questions & conspiracies. Dedicated to seeking the truth & waking the masses. https://www.TheoriesoftheThirdKind.com For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
