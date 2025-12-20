Is healthcare eating the economy?
12/20/2025 | 32 mins.
Is healthcare eating the US economy? Affordable Care Act architect Jon Gruber explains why healthcare became the issue that keeps employees - and employers - up at night. And how it came to paralyze the government. Why does an MRI cost $1,500 in the US but only a fraction of that in Japan? Why is the idea of "competition" a talking point, not a solution? Gruber also explains why Democrats moved to the right on healthcare, only to see Republicans move further to the right. Plus, hear Gruber’s "magic wand" solution for fixing the broken American system.Gruber co-edited the book Long-Term Care around the World from The University of Chicago Press.
Is this how AI mania ends?
12/12/2025 | 48 mins.
For the last three years, we've been making an enormous bet on AI. It's woven into our investments, our pension funds, even the stability of our economy. But, the bet hasn't paid off yet - and many aren't sure it ever will.AI expert Gary Marcus - who’s been excited about the technology for a long time - explains why society's all-in wager on large language models could be far riskier than we realize.Marcus is author of the book Taming Silicon Valley from MIT Press.MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group recently took a close look at how companies are using agentic AI - one of the most discussed topics in AI right now. Check it out here: sloanreview.mit.edu/ai2025
Higher ed is in trouble. But not for the reason you think.
12/04/2025 | 47 mins.
What if we've spent the last year having the wrong debate about higher education? Former college president Brian Rosenberg explains why higher ed has become so resistant to change.Should professors teach the way they do? Does having a major actually make any sense? Should colleges only meet - as they often do - eight months a year? And how will the Trump Administration's attack on higher ed shape the future?Rosenberg is author of the book Whatever It Is, I'm Against It from the Harvard Education Press.For a big-picture look on how higher ed is funded, please check out this overview from our friends at The Journalist's Resource at the Harvard Kennedy School.Did you know you can also watch the show? Subscribe to the show on YouTube!
How the rich escaped taxation
11/20/2025 | 43 mins.
Over the last 40 years, many of the wealthiest Americans have effectively seceded from taxation.While regular Americans - from surgeons to bus drivers - pay large chunks (sometimes half!) of their income in taxes, lots of those with billions of dollars pay a teeny, tiny sliver of their wealth in taxes each year. And their heirs can inherit billions of dollars tax free.How have we let this happen? And why don't most people know about it? Boston College scholar Ray Madoff - author of The Second Estate - talks about what the heck is going on.Did you know you can also watch the show? Subscribe to the show on YouTube!
How marriage became a luxury good
11/13/2025 | 51 mins.
Why do affluent suburbs in Boston and Houston vote completely differently, yet share one surprising thing in common? Economist Melissa Kearney, author of The Two-Parent Privilege, reveals that one of America's most consequential divides isn't about red states versus blue states. It's about whether you're raising kids with a partner, and the economic advantages are stark and surprising.Did you know you can also watch the show? Subscribe to the show on YouTube!
