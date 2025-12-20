What if we've spent the last year having the wrong debate about higher education? Former college president Brian Rosenberg explains why higher ed has become so resistant to change.Should professors teach the way they do? Does having a major actually make any sense? Should colleges only meet - as they often do - eight months a year? And how will the Trump Administration's attack on higher ed shape the future?Rosenberg is author of the book Whatever It Is, I'm Against It from the Harvard Education Press.For a big-picture look on how higher ed is funded, please check out this overview from our friends at The Journalist's Resource at the Harvard Kennedy School.Did you know you can also watch the show? Subscribe to the show on YouTube!