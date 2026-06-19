Support independent, uncensored conversations and help us keep building the channel: https://cantbecensored.com/support-us.htmlIn this Canadian exclusive, Tucker Carlson sits down with Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong on Can’t Be Censored for a wide-open conversation on media, power, Trump, Canada, Israel, Iran, JD Vance, censorship, AI, sobriety and why he says he can no longer support the Republican Party.He doesn’t hold back on the CBC, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, the war in Iran, accusations of antisemitism, and what he thinks Canadians need to understand before it’s too late.This is Tucker Carlson unfiltered. We didn’t censor what he had to say and now you can decide for yourself.Subscribe for more long-form interviews.

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