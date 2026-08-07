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464 episodes
- What if the most radical thing you could do was just show up?
In this Shop Talk, Bill and Alex dive into Shane Claiborne's book The Irresistible Revolution - and the idea that changing the world has never required extraordinary people. Just ordinary ones who refuse to look away. They talk about what it really means to let your life answer the question, why the most important move you can make is toward broken places instead of away from them, and what it looks like when normal folks stop asking "why doesn't someone do something?" and start asking "what can I do?"
This one isn't a call to be louder or more impressive. It's a reminder that the life you're already living might be exactly the one the world needs.
ARMY ACTIONS
Subscribe to the podcast and rate & review us!
Signup to join the Army, visit NormalFolks.org
Follow us on social media @ArmyofNormalFolks
Join or start an ANF local service club at https://normalfolks.org/service-clubs/
Take The 10 Level Challenge, "the hero's journey for service" at 10LevelChallenge.org
Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/#join
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Frank Schwartz is the CEO of F3 Nation, a 100,000-man volunteer led movement built around fitness, fellowship, and faith. Men at 5,000+ locations worldwide show up at 5:30am - no matter if it’s raining, snowing, or freezing - for free peer-led workouts. But the workout is just the entry point. What F3 is really doing is cultivating a brotherhood and teaching men how to lead, so they can take that home to their families and community.
If you've ever felt like there has to be more than just going through the motions of life, then this episode is for you. And if there's a man in your life who needs to hear this, send it to him.
Find an F3 workout near you at F3Nation.com. They’re free and open to all men.
ARMY ACTIONS
Subscribe to the podcast and rate & review us!
Signup to join the Army, visit NormalFolks.org
Follow us on social media @ArmyofNormalFolks
Join or start an ANF local service club at https://normalfolks.org/service-clubs/
Take The 10 Level Challenge, "the hero's journey for service" at 10LevelChallenge.org
Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/#join
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Frank Schwartz is the CEO of F3 Nation, a 100,000-man volunteer led movement built around fitness, fellowship, and faith. Men at 5,000+ locations worldwide show up at 5:30am - no matter if it’s raining, snowing, or freezing - for free peer-led workouts. But the workout is just the entry point. What F3 is really doing is cultivating a brotherhood and teaching men how to lead, so they can take that home to their families and community.
If you've ever felt like there has to be more than just going through the motions of life, then this episode is for you. And if there's a man in your life who needs to hear this, send it to him.
Find an F3 workout near you at F3Nation.com. They’re free and open to all men.
ARMY ACTIONS
Subscribe to the podcast and rate & review us!
Signup to join the Army, visit NormalFolks.org
Follow us on social media @ArmyofNormalFolks
Join or start an ANF local service club at https://normalfolks.org/service-clubs/
Take The 10 Level Challenge, "the hero's journey for service" at 10LevelChallenge.org
Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/#join
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Researchers at Harvard analyzed the tax records of 40 million Americans to answer one of the most debated questions in the country: does the American Dream still exist? The good news is that the dream is alive, but where you grow up dramatically shapes your odds of reaching it.
In this Shop Talk, Bill breaks down the 4 factors researchers found that consistently predict whether children will flourish. Turns out, 3 of them aren't programs or policies. They're things that An Army of Normal Folks can actually help build for our families and for those most at-risk of not achieving their dreams!
ARMY ACTIONS
Subscribe to the podcast and rate & review us!
Signup to join the Army, visit NormalFolks.org
Follow us on social media @ArmyofNormalFolks
Join or start an ANF local service club at https://normalfolks.org/service-clubs/
Take The 10 Level Challenge, "the hero's journey for service" at 10LevelChallenge.org
Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/#join
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This is the shorter "highlights" version of the episode.
Coach Bill Courtney sits down with Chris Campbell, Executive Director of Oklahoma's 111 Project, to unpack how Oklahoma has cut the number of children in foster care nearly in half—from 11,500 to 6,000—and what communities across America can learn from their success.
Rather than pointing fingers at government, Chris shares how churches, nonprofits, everyday citizens, and public agencies began working together to build practical pathways for people to help. From recruiting foster families to preventing children from entering foster care in the first place, this conversation is full of ideas that any community can adopt.
Chris also shares the deeply personal moment that changed the course of his life: holding a two-day-old baby with nowhere to go.
In this episode:
Why America has a foster parent shortage—and the consequences for children.
How Oklahoma dramatically reduced the number of kids in foster care.
Why prevention is just as important as recruiting foster families.
The story behind CarePortal and how a simple app is helping keep families together.
Why supporting struggling families often matters more than removing children.
The surprising role churches can play in solving one of America's biggest challenges.
If An Army of Normal Folks each did what we can, this is one problem we really can solve.
Check out the resources below!
RESOURCES
Learn more about 111 Project at 111Project.org | One Church, One Family, One Purpose
Follow 111 Project on socials @111projectok
Interested in fostering? Search for foster parent classes in your community and join them. No commitment required. Exploration is the first step.
Want to help prevent kids from unnecessarily entering foster care? Sign up for CarePortal at https://www.careportal.org/
ARMY ACTIONS
Subscribe to the podcast and rate & review us!
Signup to join the Army, visit NormalFolks.org
Follow us on social media @ArmyofNormalFolks
Join or start an ANF local service club at https://normalfolks.org/service-clubs/
Take The 10 Level Challenge, "the hero's journey for service" at 10LevelChallenge.org
Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/#join
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Army of Normal Folks
Our country’s problems will never be solved by a bunch of fancy people in nice suits talking big words on CNN and Fox, but by An Army of Normal Folks just deciding “hey, I can help.” Hosted by Coach Bill Courtney from the Oscar-winning Undefeated, this podcast is building the Army and celebrating its extraordinary members. New episodes are released every Tuesday and Friday.Podcast website
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