An Army of Normal Folks

Podcast An Army of Normal Folks
iHeartPodcasts
Available Episodes

  • Officer Tommy Norman: “The Michael Jordan of Community Policing” (Pt 3)
    In Part 3, Tommy shares a devastating loss that's all-too-close to home. In spite of his pain, he continues to keep serving his community. Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/support-1See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/6/2023
    41:06
  • Officer Tommy Norman: “The Michael Jordan of Community Policing” (Pt 2)
    In Part 2, we dive deep into community policing. And just wait until you hear Tommy's version of it.  Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/support-1See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/6/2023
    50:27
  • Officer Tommy Norman: "The Michael Jordan of Community Policing" (Pt 1)
    Tommy is the most famous police officer in America, with 2 million followers on Facebook and 1 million on Instagram. His radical and yet simple love for his community accidentally made him famous. However, that's not what motivates him and he's committed to staying in his same beat in North Little Rock, AR. Whatever your calling, his love will inspire you. Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/support-1See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/6/2023
    47:05
  • Introducing: An Army of Normal Folks
    Our country’s problems will never be solved by a bunch of fancy people in nice suits talking big words on CNN and Fox, but by An Army of Normal Folks just deciding “hey, I can help.” Hosted by Coach Bill Courtney from the Oscar-winning Undefeated, this podcast is building the Army and celebrating its extraordinary members. Starting on June 6th, new episodes are released every Tuesday.Support the show: https://www.normalfolks.us/support-1See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/25/2023
    2:21

About An Army of Normal Folks

Our country’s problems will never be solved by a bunch of fancy people in nice suits talking big words on CNN and Fox, but by An Army of Normal Folks just deciding “hey, I can help.” Hosted by Coach Bill Courtney from the Oscar-winning Undefeated, this podcast is building the Army and celebrating its extraordinary members. Starting on June 6th, new episodes are released every Tuesday. 

