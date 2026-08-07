This is the shorter "highlights" version of the episode.



Coach Bill Courtney sits down with Chris Campbell, Executive Director of Oklahoma's 111 Project, to unpack how Oklahoma has cut the number of children in foster care nearly in half—from 11,500 to 6,000—and what communities across America can learn from their success.

Rather than pointing fingers at government, Chris shares how churches, nonprofits, everyday citizens, and public agencies began working together to build practical pathways for people to help. From recruiting foster families to preventing children from entering foster care in the first place, this conversation is full of ideas that any community can adopt.

Chris also shares the deeply personal moment that changed the course of his life: holding a two-day-old baby with nowhere to go.

In this episode:

Why America has a foster parent shortage—and the consequences for children.

How Oklahoma dramatically reduced the number of kids in foster care.

Why prevention is just as important as recruiting foster families.

The story behind CarePortal and how a simple app is helping keep families together.

Why supporting struggling families often matters more than removing children.

The surprising role churches can play in solving one of America's biggest challenges.

If An Army of Normal Folks each did what we can, this is one problem we really can solve.

Check out the resources below!

RESOURCES

Learn more about 111 Project at 111Project.org | One Church, One Family, One Purpose

Follow 111 Project on socials @111projectok

Interested in fostering? Search for foster parent classes in your community and join them. No commitment required. Exploration is the first step.

Want to help prevent kids from unnecessarily entering foster care? Sign up for CarePortal at https://www.careportal.org/



ARMY ACTIONS

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Signup to join the Army, visit NormalFolks.org

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Join or start an ANF local service club at https://normalfolks.org/service-clubs/

Take The 10 Level Challenge, "the hero's journey for service" at 10LevelChallenge.org

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