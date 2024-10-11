Harris v. Trump: The Week Before with Tressie McMillan Cottom [VIDEO]

Trevor and Christiana call on Tressie McMillan Cottom to help them make sense of the final week before the US presidential election. Together, they unpack Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, why certain groups are planning to vote against their own interests, and how Tucker Carlson's web browser history may be impacting his politics. Fortunately we can all exhale next week. Or not.