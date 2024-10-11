Tight Values, Loose Ideas with Malcolm Gladwell [VIDEO]
Malcolm Gladwell sits down with Trevor and Christiana to discuss his new book, and why values should be held tightly but ideas should be held loosely. The trio also delve into the importance of television in shaping culture, and into their respective African roots (yes, Malcolm has African roots).
--------
58:43
Harris v. Trump: The Day After with Tressie McMillan Cottom
Donald Trump will be president again. Trevor, Christiana, and Josh are joined once again by Tressie McMillan Cottom to puzzle through whether Trump won this election, or Harris lost it. Plus, they offer their picks for the best post-election playlist ever.
--------
1:07:06
Harris v. Trump: The Week Before with Tressie McMillan Cottom [VIDEO]
Trevor and Christiana call on Tressie McMillan Cottom to help them make sense of the final week before the US presidential election. Together, they unpack Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, why certain groups are planning to vote against their own interests, and how Tucker Carlson’s web browser history may be impacting his politics. Fortunately we can all exhale next week. Or not.
--------
1:08:45
What’s In An Accent with Lupita Nyong’o [VIDEO]
Lupita Nyong’o joins Trevor and Christiana to discuss her new podcast and its colorful stories of the African diaspora. The three also discuss their multifaceted identities, why Lupita refuses to expect rejection, and get into a debate for the ages–can they crown a “best” African country.
--------
1:07:28
For Kids or Anyone Who’s Ever Been a Kid [VIDEO]
With the release of Trevor’s new children’s book “Into the Uncut Grass”, Trevor sits down with some actual kids, plus Christiana and Josh, to discuss what being a kid is like from their perspective, what adults often get wrong about being a child, and whether it really takes a village to raise them right.
Trevor currently hosts a Spotify original weekly podcast titled What Now? with Trevor Noah. In this new podcast, listeners get a chance to hear Trevor like never before. Trevor is joined each episode by celebrities, thought leaders, athletes, and friends to chat about the contemporary topics on everyone’s minds. He brings the kinds of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light - full of radical candor, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Trevor bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.
