The Watch Floor with Sarah Adams

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is recognizing Somaliland as an independent state. Let’s examine the history of this country and how it has thrived while Somalia continues to struggle with corruption and fraud. See exclusive content of The Watch Floor here: https://www.patreon.com/cw/VigilanceElite Follow The Watch Floor on social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_watch_floor/ X: https://x.com/The_Watch_Floor TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewatchfloor Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thewatchfloor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices