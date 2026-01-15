The Watch Floor with Sarah Adams

The Psychological Tactics Used By Terrorists
1/14/2026 | 25 mins.
Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent released a new video. It’s just six minutes long, but buried inside it is a ten-second sequence that reveals far more about their strategy, psychology, and future plans than anything they’ve released in years. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Iran
1/13/2026 | 37 mins.
Today we’re talking about the tensions in Iran. This is what’s really happening inside the country, why it keeps escalating, and how the U.S. has gotten it wrong before. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Meet the Most Dangerous Influencers Online
1/09/2026 | 30 mins.
In today’s episode, former CIA targeter Sarah Adams breaks down how travel influencers are going to Afghanistan and promoting terrorism under the guise of tourism. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Real Story Behind Maduro’s Capture
1/07/2026 | 25 mins.
In today’s episode, former CIA targeter Sarah Adams breaks down everything you need to know about what led to the capture of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and the rising tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Country the World Pretends Doesn’t Exist
1/06/2026 | 28 mins.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is recognizing Somaliland as an independent state. Let’s examine the history of this country and how it has thrived while Somalia continues to struggle with corruption and fraud. See exclusive content of The Watch Floor here: https://www.patreon.com/cw/VigilanceElite Follow The Watch Floor on social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_watch_floor/ X: https://x.com/The_Watch_Floor TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewatchfloor Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thewatchfloor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Watch Floor with Sarah Adams