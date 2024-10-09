Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 - Trump sues IA pollster; AOC’s loss; Biden backs stock ban; UHC murder update; WI shooter update
Today’s Headlines: Donald Trump is suing pollster J. Ann Selzer, the Des Moines Register, and its parent company Gannett, claiming their Iowa poll showing Kamala Harris ahead was intentionally misleading. He’s seeking damages and wants the paper barred from publishing “deceptive” polls. Trump also said he plans to pursue more legal action against media outlets and social media influencers for defamation. Meanwhile, a judge denied Trump’s request to overturn his guilty verdict in the New York hush money case, ruling the charges don’t qualify for presidential immunity. President Biden threw his support behind banning congressional stock trading, but no action is likely anytime soon. Over in Congress, Rep. Gerry Connolly beat AOC in a vote for ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, a win backed by Nancy Pelosi. In New York, Luigi Mangione was indicted on first-degree murder and terrorism charges for what prosecutors say was a planned and targeted killing. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Lastly, police identified the shooter at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, as a 15-year-old female student. Investigators believe the attack was indiscriminate and driven by “a combination of factors.”
Resources/Articles mentioned in this episode:
CNN: Trump sues Des Moines Register and top pollster over final Iowa survey
Axios: Trump ramps up legal threats against news outlets
Axios: Judge rejects Trump's request to overturn hush money conviction
AP News: Joe Biden calls for ban on congressional stock trading
Axios: AOC defeated by Connolly in battle for Oversight role
WA Post: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect indicted on murder charges
AP News: Police chief says motive for Wisconsin school shooting was a 'combination of factors'
Morning Announcements is produced by Sami Sage alongside Bridget Schwartz and edited by Grace Hernandez-Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
5:59
Tuesday December 17th, 2024 - WI school shooting; $100B Softbank AI push; NY Mayor Adams update; DOT’s new airline rule; German election
Today’s Headlines: Yesterday in Madison, Wisconsin, a teenage student opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, killing three (including the shooter) and injuring six. Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced a $100 billion U.S. investment plan focused on AI, citing optimism about the American economy. In New York, a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, resigned ahead of an expected indictment for accepting improper gifts. Trump suggested he might pardon Adams if needed. The Department of Transportation unveiled new rules requiring airlines to improve services for passengers with disabilities, with full compliance expected by mid-2026. In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz was ousted in a vote of no confidence, triggering an early election in February. Polls indicate a likely shift to the right, led by conservative Friedrich Merz.
Resources/Articles mentioned in this episode:
CNN: What we know about the Madison, Wisconsin, school shooting that left a student and teacher dead
AP News: Japan's SoftBank plans to invest $100 billion in US projects over the next four years
AP News: Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief adviser to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, resigns and expects to be indicted
AP News: Trump weighs in on NY mayor, vaccines and drones in freewheeling press conference at Mar-a-Lago
CNN: DOT announces new protections for air travelers with disabilities
WA Post: Germany’s Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, triggering early election
Morning Announcements is produced by Sami Sage alongside Bridget Schwartz and edited by Grace Hernandez-Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
5:52
Monday, December 16th, 2024 - Drone mystery; S Korea impeachment; Paxton sues NY doc; McKinsey deal; OpenAI death; Trump & USPS; Pelosi’s new hip
Today’s Headlines: The source of mysterious drones over the Northeast remains unknown, though Homeland Security promises transparency if foreign actors are involved. Two arrests on Long Island may or may not be linked. Meanwhile, South Korea’s President Yoon has been impeached after declaring martial law, with a court deciding his fate in the coming months. Texas AG Ken Paxton sued a New York doctor for mailing abortion pills to a Texas resident, challenging NY’s protective laws. McKinsey settled for $650M over its role in Purdue Pharma's opioid crisis, avoiding criminal charges. Former OpenAI researcher Suchir Balaji, who alleged copyright violations by the company, was found dead in an apparent suicide. In Washington, Trump reportedly wants to privatize USPS over its financial losses, and Nancy Pelosi underwent hip surgery after a fall.
Resources/Articles mentioned in this episode:
Axios: Sunday snapshot: Drone debate rolls on following arrests
Axios: South Korean president impeached and suspended from duties
Texas Tribune: Ken Paxton sues New York doctor accused of prescribing abortion pills to Texas woman
AP News: McKinsey & Company agrees to pay $650M for helping Purdue Pharma boost opioid sales
CNBC: Former OpenAI researcher and whistleblower found dead at age 26
WA Post: Trump eyes privatizing U.S. Postal Service, citing financial losses
WA Post: Nancy Pelosi gets hip replacement after fall in Luxembourg
Morning Announcements is produced by Sami Sage alongside Bridget Schwartz and edited by Grace Hernandez-Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
7:27
Friday, December 13th, 2024 - Biden's pardons; Love Is Blind union push; NJ Drone update; Trump: TIME Person of the Year
Today’s Headlines: President Biden granted clemency to over 1,500 individuals in home confinement and 39 convicted of nonviolent crimes, marking the largest single-day clemency action in modern history, with more reviews promised before his term ends. Meanwhile, Donald Trump pledged January 6 pardons in his first presidential hour. The NLRB filed a complaint against Love Is Blind, classifying cast members as employees, raising unionization possibilities, and challenging restrictive contract terms, including hefty fines and media bans. In the ongoing mystery of large drones over New Jersey, Senator Blumenthal urged the Biden administration to act more aggressively, even suggesting shooting them down, though the White House reports no malicious activity. Donald Trump was named Time Magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year. In interviews, he shared plans on immigration, FDA oversight, and political legacy while celebrating by ringing the NYSE bell. Trump also invited China’s Xi Jinping to his inauguration, an unprecedented move.
Resources/Articles mentioned in this episode:
AP News: Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency
NY Times: Labor Board Classifies ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants as Employees
CNN: Mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey prompt security concerns. Here’s what we know
Time: TIME 2024 Person of the year
Morning Announcements is produced by Sami Sage alongside Bridget Schwartz and edited by Grace Hernandez-Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Today’s Headlines: FBI Director Christopher Wray announced plans to resign at the end of President Biden's term, leaving Trump’s nominee Kash Patel poised to take over if confirmed. Trump also plans to revoke ICE arrest restrictions at schools, churches, and hospitals on day one of his next term, according to NBC News. Inflation data for November showed a 2.7% rise in the consumer price index, with core inflation up 3.3%, sparking speculation on the Fed's next move. Meanwhile, drone sightings over New Jersey led to claims of an "Iranian mothership," which the Pentagon denied. In Congress, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema blocked Biden’s NLRB nominee, paving the way for a Trump pick. Elsewhere, a bankruptcy judge rejected The Onion’s bid to purchase Alex Jones’s Infowars, citing transparency concerns.
Resources/Articles mentioned in this episode:
WA Post: FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign before Trump takes office
NBC News: Trump plans to scrap policy restricting ICE arrests at churches, schools and hospitals
Axios: November CPI report: Inflation ticks up
NBC News: Iranian 'mothership' isn't behind drone sightings over New Jersey, Pentagon says
Ap News: Manchin, Sinema prevent Democrats from locking in majority on labor board through 2026
Bloomberg: The Onion’s Bid for Alex Jones’ Infowars Rejected by Judge
Morning Announcements is produced by Sami Sage alongside Bridget Schwartz and edited by Grace Hernandez-Johnson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Morning Announcements is a daily show brought to you by the Betches Sup, here to help you make sense of the world in the wake of 2020’s chaos. Every morning, Betches co-founder and host Sami Sage gives you quick daily updates with the most important info you need to know about politics and current events. Morning Announcements is produced by Sami Sage alongside Bridget Schwartz.
Listen to Morning Announcements, The Dan Bongino Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app