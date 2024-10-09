Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 - Trump sues IA pollster; AOC’s loss; Biden backs stock ban; UHC murder update; WI shooter update

Today's Headlines: Donald Trump is suing pollster J. Ann Selzer, the Des Moines Register, and its parent company Gannett, claiming their Iowa poll showing Kamala Harris ahead was intentionally misleading. He's seeking damages and wants the paper barred from publishing "deceptive" polls. Trump also said he plans to pursue more legal action against media outlets and social media influencers for defamation. Meanwhile, a judge denied Trump's request to overturn his guilty verdict in the New York hush money case, ruling the charges don't qualify for presidential immunity. President Biden threw his support behind banning congressional stock trading, but no action is likely anytime soon. Over in Congress, Rep. Gerry Connolly beat AOC in a vote for ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, a win backed by Nancy Pelosi. In New York, Luigi Mangione was indicted on first-degree murder and terrorism charges for what prosecutors say was a planned and targeted killing. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Lastly, police identified the shooter at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, as a 15-year-old female student. Investigators believe the attack was indiscriminate and driven by "a combination of factors." Resources/Articles mentioned in this episode: CNN: Trump sues Des Moines Register and top pollster over final Iowa survey Axios: Trump ramps up legal threats against news outlets ​​ ​​ Axios: Judge rejects Trump's request to overturn hush money conviction AP News: Joe Biden calls for ban on congressional stock trading Axios: AOC defeated by Connolly in battle for Oversight role WA Post: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect indicted on murder charges AP News: Police chief says motive for Wisconsin school shooting was a 'combination of factors'