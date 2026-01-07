Sarah Michelle Gellar
1/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
Evan Ross Katz (resident SMG historian) chats with the muse, the actress, and the icon SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR for our most requested Shut Up Evan appearance. ERK continues his quest for SMG knowledge as the pair discuss her career moments in BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, SCOOBY-DOO, SEX AND THE CITY, and her return to the big screen in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. SMG opens up about her decision to take time off, the passing of beloved Robin Williams, and her journey with aging. Special guest appearances by SURVIVOR's PARVATI SHALLOW and actress KATHRYN NEWTON. CHAPTERS(00:00) Intro(3:00) SMG + ERK friendship origin, shared love of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, career highlights(28:00) Parvati Shallow call-in(36:00) Postpartum, taking time off(44:00) Kathryn Newton call-in(48:00) Aging in Hollywood, Olay Partnership
Connor Storrie
12/23/2025 | 44 mins.
Evan Ross Katz chats with actor CONNOR STORRIE on all things HEATED RIVALRY in his first ever podcast appearance. CHAPTERS00:00 Intro4:40 Success of the show9:00 Book vs. TV show fans14:00 Ilya's journey, learning Russian23:00 Dealing with expectations25:18 Hudson Williams call30:00 Hannah Einbinder call32:40 Filming sex scenes, being "America's Ass"41:00 Andrew Scott call
Amanda Seyfried
12/19/2025 | 36 mins.
ERK sits with actress AMANDA SEYFRIED. She shares details on her newest roles in THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE and THE HOUSEMAID, her life upstate, learning to filter herself, the ugly side of fame, what she's reading (shout out to JESSICA SIMPSON), and why she's so fucking nice. CHAPTERS(00:00) Intro(3:00) Pull quote culture(8:00) The Housemaid, Testament of Ann Lee(20:00) Living upstate(27:00) Fame, Mean Girls
Mary Steenburgen
12/16/2025 | 58 mins.
Evan Ross Katz sits with actress and comedian MARY STEENBURGEN who shares fond memories with Hollywood's favorites: DIANE KEATON, JANE FONDA, and JACK NICHOLSON, how empathy influences her acting, some thoughts on the success of her 30-year-marriage to TED DANSON, and much more. CHAPTERS(00:00) Intro(7:22) Moving out of LA(12:13) Humanitarian work, empathy in acting, studying at the Neighborhood Playhouse with Sandy Meisner(22:28) Moving to New York, Jack Nicholson mentorship(36:43) Diane Keaton friendship, portraying loss in storytelling(42:51) Book Club costars Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton(47:23) Working with Ted Danson, marrying Ted Danson, relationship advice(55:00) Mary's heroes
Vivian Bond
12/09/2025 | 55 mins.
ERK sits with VIVIAN BOND, icon - performer, writer, artist, activist, musician, amidst her current run at JOE'S PUB. The pair discuss acting vs. creating music, early days of New York and STUDIO 54, stories meeting PATTI SMITH, MADONNA, EARTHA KITT, MICK JAGGER (to name a few), performing in JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL's SHORTBUS, befriending her demons, what it would take to revive KIKI DUANE, the give and take of political progress particularly in the LGBTQ community, and much more. Ticket link for Justin Vivian Bond: Crushed Ice! at Joe's Pub: https://publictheater.org/performances-jp/2025/j/justin-vivian-bond-crushed-ice/ CHAPTERS(00:00) Intro (3:30) Childhood (12:28) Meeting idols, Patti Smith, portraying strong women(18:55) New York, LA, nightlife, Studio 54, Limelight(28:07) Meeting Madonna (32:07) Shortbus, unsimulated sex scenes, portraying Kiki, (43:05) Jonathan Anderson, fashion today(44:48) LGBTQ then and now, loneliness epidemic, forgiveness(54:27) Outro
