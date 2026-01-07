Evan Ross Katz (resident SMG historian) chats with the muse, the actress, and the icon SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR for our most requested Shut Up Evan appearance. ERK continues his quest for SMG knowledge as the pair discuss her career moments in BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, SCOOBY-DOO, SEX AND THE CITY, and her return to the big screen in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. SMG opens up about her decision to take time off, the passing of beloved Robin Williams, and her journey with aging. Special guest appearances by SURVIVOR’s PARVATI SHALLOW and actress KATHRYN NEWTON. Host: Evan Ross KatzProducer: Sophia AsmuthShow links: Evan Ross Katz on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/evanrosskatz/Watch the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/@ShutUpEvan CHAPTERS(00:00) Intro(3:00) SMG + ERK friendship origin, shared love of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, career highlights(28:00) Parvati Shallow call-in(36:00) Postpartum, taking time off(44:00) Kathryn Newton call-in(48:00) Aging in Hollywood, Olay PartnershipSee acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.