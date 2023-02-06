Drop Your Buffs: A Survivor Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sean Ross & Evan Ross Katz
  • And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 2 “The Real Deal” Recap
    Evan and Sean are continuing their recaps of season 2 of And Just Like That... We're talking Miranda's life in LA and building tension with Che, Carrie's baffling struggle with podcast advertising, the problem with Seema, Carrie's pigeon clutch and Lily's iconic song.   Subscribe to Drop Your Buffs on Patreon for exclusive content. Shop Drop Your Buffs and Black Widow Brigade Merch.   Join the conversation! Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup
    6/23/2023
    1:04:15
  • And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 1 “Met Cute” Recap
    Evan is leading Sean through his first watch of And Just Like That... season 2 (after only seeing a handful of episodes of SATC). We're breaking down Carrie's podcast, Miranda's LA life with Che and all the Met Gala drama.   Subscribe to Drop Your Buffs on Patreon for exclusive content. Shop Drop Your Buffs and Black Widow Brigade Merch.   Join the conversation! Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup
    6/22/2023
    1:07:35
  • Survivor 44, Episode 13 “Absolute Banger Season” Recap
    Evan and Sean are breaking down the finale of Survivor 44. We're talking the challenges, the winner's journey and the jury vote.   Subscribe to Drop Your Buffs on Patreon for exclusive content. Shop Drop Your Buffs and Black Widow Brigade Merch.   Join the conversation! Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup
    6/22/2023
    1:18:06
  • Survivor’s Sexiest Men
    Put your headphones in because this one is spicy. We're celebrating Pride by objectifying the men of Survivor, finally presenting our long-promised list of Survivor's Sexiest Men. Who made the cut? Who made the honorable mentions? Who did we criminally leave out? Sound off on our instragram.   Subscribe to Drop Your Buffs on Patreon for exclusive content. Shop Drop Your Buffs and Black Widow Brigade Merch.   Join the conversation! Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup
    6/22/2023
    1:16:29
  • Survivor 44 Post-Mortem
    We're closing the book of Survivor 44 with a mailbag episode where we answer your questions about the season and the future of Survivor. We're sharing our final thoughts Yam Yam's win, final 4 fire making, the upcoming 90 minute episodes, our dream returnees and who could replace Jeff as host. Plus we go off the rails after awarding the inaugural Azra Valani Social Media award and do a deep dive into Sundra Oakley's website.   Subscribe to Drop Your Buffs on Patreon for exclusive content. Shop Drop Your Buffs and Black Widow Brigade Merch.   Join the conversation! Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup
    6/2/2023
    1:56:19

About Drop Your Buffs: A Survivor Podcast

Veteran fan ​Sean Ross and ​quarantine newbie ​Evan Ross Katz take a​ very gay​ deep dive into all things SURVIVOR. ​With a uniquely queer lens, ​Drop Your Buffs takes a retrospective look at the greatest seasons, players and iconic moments from the reality show​ that started it all​.​ Plus, we go straight to the source, interviewing legendary contestants of the game​​.
