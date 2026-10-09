Drop Your Buffs: A Survivor Podcast

We’re still riding the high of our first live show and sitting down to rehash it all. Plus we’re taking your calls about your experiences, spilling as much tea as we can and teasing what could be in the future for LA. For more Drop Your Buffs, including our Cook Islands rewatch, subscribe to our Substack. Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit dropyourbuffs.substack.com/subscribe

Our counter-programming to Survivor 51 has officially begun! We’re rewinding the tape all the way back to Survivor’s most celebrated season, Heroes vs Villains! We’re breaking down the iconic opening, a notorious reward challenge, early dynamics and, of course, the most notable casting mistakes. Shop DYB merch. For more Drop Your Buffs, including our thoughts on 51, subscribe to our Substack. Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit dropyourbuffs.substack.com/subscribe

Our rewatch of Survivor’s best season continues! We’re diving into the famous Boston Rob fainting spell, Rupert’s feud with Stephenie and the unravelling of James on the Heroes tribe. Shop DYB merch. For more Drop Your Buffs, including our thoughts on 51, subscribe to our Substack. Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit dropyourbuffs.substack.com/subscribe

We had to jump on the mic to talk about the return of Celebrity Traitors UK. We’re talking about the stellar cast, the traitor selection twist and Richard E. Grant’s big mistake. Shop DYB merch. For more Drop Your Buffs, including our thoughts on 51, subscribe to our Substack. Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit dropyourbuffs.substack.com/subscribe

Are we so back? We’re eating crow and recapping the latest episode of Survivor 51 because it served up come classically 30’s Survivor entertainment. We’re talking Rob calling in sick, a Cook Islands Mutiny throwback, Carter and Lewis in the middle, tribemates getting physical and ball size. Shop DYB merch. For more Drop Your Buffs, including our After Dark thoughts on 51, subscribe to our Substack. Find us on Instagram: Drop Your Buffs: @dropyourbuffspod Evan: @evanrosskatz Sean: @soda.pup This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit dropyourbuffs.substack.com/subscribe

About Drop Your Buffs

About Drop Your Buffs

About Drop Your Buffs