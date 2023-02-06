Drop Your Buffs: A Survivor Podcast

Veteran fan Sean Ross and quarantine newbie Evan Ross Katz take a very gay deep dive into all things SURVIVOR. With a uniquely queer lens, Drop Your Buff... More
And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 2 “The Real Deal” Recap
Evan and Sean are continuing their recaps of season 2 of And Just Like That... We're talking Miranda's life in LA and building tension with Che, Carrie's baffling struggle with podcast advertising, the problem with Seema, Carrie's pigeon clutch and Lily's iconic song.
6/23/2023
1:04:15
And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 1 “Met Cute” Recap
Evan is leading Sean through his first watch of And Just Like That... season 2 (after only seeing a handful of episodes of SATC). We're breaking down Carrie's podcast, Miranda's LA life with Che and all the Met Gala drama.
Evan and Sean are breaking down the finale of Survivor 44. We're talking the challenges, the winner's journey and the jury vote.
6/22/2023
1:18:06
Survivor’s Sexiest Men
Put your headphones in because this one is spicy. We're celebrating Pride by objectifying the men of Survivor, finally presenting our long-promised list of Survivor's Sexiest Men. Who made the cut? Who made the honorable mentions? Who did we criminally leave out? Sound off on our instragram.
6/22/2023
1:16:29
Survivor 44 Post-Mortem
We're closing the book of Survivor 44 with a mailbag episode where we answer your questions about the season and the future of Survivor. We're sharing our final thoughts Yam Yam's win, final 4 fire making, the upcoming 90 minute episodes, our dream returnees and who could replace Jeff as host. Plus we go off the rails after awarding the inaugural Azra Valani Social Media award and do a deep dive into Sundra Oakley's website.
