The Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer

They’ve been called fame whores, comeback heroes, icons, memes, and masterminds - but now, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are taking back control and rebuilding their own narrative like only they can. Welcome to The Fame Game with Spencer and Heidi, Speidi’s most unfiltered, entertaining, and raw conversations to date. After more than 15 years in the Hollywood and reality TV spotlight, Spencer and Heidi are back with their signature banter, hilarious hot takes, and candid conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. From Heidi’s music comeback to rebuilding the family home they lost in the Palisades Fire, nothing is off-limits. Expect behind-the-scenes updates on new projects, pop culture breakdowns, parenthood realness, untold Hollywood tea, relationship real talk, special guests, and yes – hummingbirds and crystals. This is more than just a podcast - it's a front-row seat to the next era of Spencer and Heidi. Whether you’ve been here since The Hills or are just joining us now, we can’t wait to bring you along for the ride.
