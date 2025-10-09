The Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer

The Wellness Wake-Up: Toxicity and Why Your Environment Matters with Chervin Jafarieh of Cymbiotika

Welcome back to The Fame Game. In this episode, we dive into what it really means to be healthy in a world that feels increasingly toxic. Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika, joins us to explore the health risks in places like the Palisades, why detoxification matters more than ever, and how we can reclaim our vitality through intentional living. https://cymbiotika.com/