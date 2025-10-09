Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyThe Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer
The Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer
radio.net
The Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, & Studio71
Kids & FamilySociety & Culture
The Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer
  • Heidi’s Wig-Gate Exclusive: The Man Behind The Mane, Mylan Medrano, on Glam & Gossip
    Today on The Fame Game, Heidi and Spencer are joined by the man behind Heidi’s iconic glam, celebrity hairstylist Mylan Medrano. From how they met to traveling together, they dive deep into what it really takes to create a viral look. Let’s just say... not all wigs are created equal.   Follow, rate, and review the podcast on audio: https://bit.ly/thefamegamewithheidiandspencer   Follow Spencer and Heidi on Socials: Instagram: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag TikTok: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag   Support the show by purchasing and streaming Heidiwood: Heidiwood on Spotify Heidiwood on Apple Music   Buy Spencer’s new memoir: The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain Get your Heidiwood Merch: https://newportbleach.com/collections/heidi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    45:58
  • The Reality of Fame: NYTimes, Navigating Clout, Cancel Culture, and Career Comebacks
    It was Heidi’s birthday! 🎉 While the celebrations were in full swing, Spencer took a trip to Washington D.C. In this episode, Heidi and Spencer catch up and get real about life in the spotlight. From navigating fame in today’s cancel culture to the constant pressure of staying relevant, they open up about the challenges of building and maintaining a career in one of the toughest industries out there.   Follow, rate, and review the podcast on audio: https://bit.ly/thefamegamewithheidiandspencer   Follow Spencer and Heidi on Socials: Instagram: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag TikTok: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag   Support the show by purchasing and streaming Heidiwood: Heidiwood on Spotify Heidiwood on Apple Music   Buy Spencer’s new memoir: The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain   Get your Heidiwood Merch: https://newportbleach.com/collections/heidi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    35:56
  • The Wellness Wake-Up: Toxicity and Why Your Environment Matters with Chervin Jafarieh of Cymbiotika
    Welcome back to The Fame Game. In this episode, we dive into what it really means to be healthy in a world that feels increasingly toxic. Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika, joins us to explore the health risks in places like the Palisades, why detoxification matters more than ever, and how we can reclaim our vitality through intentional living.   https://cymbiotika.com/   Follow, rate, and review the podcast on audio: https://bit.ly/thefamegamewithheidiandspencer   Follow Spencer and Heidi on Socials: Instagram: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag TikTok: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag   Support the show by purchasing and streaming Heidiwood: Heidiwood on Spotify Heidiwood on Apple Music   Buy Spencer’s new memoir: The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain Get your Heidiwood Merch: https://newportbleach.com/collections/heidi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:21:32
  • Rising From the Ashes: Nurturing the Land and Community with Jessica Rogers
    Please welcome our guest and neighbor, Jessica Rogers. After losing her home in the fire, Jessica has become a true beacon of hope in the Palisades. She’s not just rebuilding her life, she's helping rebuild the entire community. From advocating for local resilience to nurturing the land we all love, Jessica shares her powerful story of loss, purpose, and what it means to show up for your neighbors when it matters most. Follow, rate, and review the podcast on audio: https://bit.ly/thefamegamewithheidiandspencer   Follow Spencer and Heidi on Socials: Instagram: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag TikTok: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag   Support the show by purchasing and streaming Heidiwood: Heidiwood on Spotify Heidiwood on Apple Music   Buy Spencer’s new memoir: The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain   Get your Heidiwood Merch: https://newportbleach.com/collections/heidi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    49:29
  • From The Front Lines of the Palisades Fire with Celebrity Photographer and Photojournalist Shaene
    Welcome back to the Fame Game! Today’s guest is renowned celebrity photographer and photojournalist Shaene, who was on the front lines during the fires, covering major press moments and even documenting Spencer’s return to the burned down rubble. We’re also breaking down the intricate relationship between media, Hollywood and entertainment, and how we all exist within those roles. Follow, rate, and review the podcast on audio: https://bit.ly/thefamegamewithheidiandspencer   Follow Spencer and Heidi on Socials: Instagram: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag TikTok: @spencerpratt, @heidimontag   Support the show by purchasing and streaming Heidiwood: Heidiwood on Spotify Heidiwood on Apple Music   Buy Spencer’s new memoir: The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain   Get your Heidiwood Merch: https://newportbleach.com/collections/heidi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    55:40

About The Fame Game with Heidi & Spencer

They’ve been called fame whores, comeback heroes, icons, memes, and masterminds - but now, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are taking back control and rebuilding their own narrative like only they can. Welcome to The Fame Game with Spencer and Heidi, Speidi’s most unfiltered, entertaining, and raw conversations to date. After more than 15 years in the Hollywood and reality TV spotlight, Spencer and Heidi are back with their signature banter, hilarious hot takes, and candid conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. From Heidi’s music comeback to rebuilding the family home they lost in the Palisades Fire, nothing is off-limits. Expect behind-the-scenes updates on new projects, pop culture breakdowns, parenthood realness, untold Hollywood tea, relationship real talk, special guests, and yes – hummingbirds and crystals. This is more than just a podcast - it's a front-row seat to the next era of Spencer and Heidi. Whether you’ve been here since The Hills or are just joining us now, we can’t wait to bring you along for the ride. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Kids & FamilySociety & CultureTV & Film

