Dogood Detectives
Dogood Detectives

Gen-Z Media LLC
Kids & Family
Dogood Detectives
  • The Mystery of the Taffy Trickery
    At the annual Taffy Count competition, Nora and Trey catch a case when their rival Caden wins with a suspicious strategy… For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit ⁠https://www.gzmshows.com
    --------  
    11:59
  • The Mystery of the Sandwich Snatching Seagulls
    In the sizzling sandwich line on Sunshine Bay’s boardwalk, Nora and Trey witness a lunchtime crime, when a tourist claims a seagull stole her sandwich… For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com
    --------  
    9:11
  • The Mystery of Disappearing Doubloon
    When a rare coin vanishes from a locked display at Sunshine Bay’s Seafaring Museum, Nora and her brother Trey join forces with a new, nervous security guard to crack the case… For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com
    --------  
    11:30
  • The Mystery of the Salty Sea Monster
    When rumors swirl that the legendary sea monster “Bissie” has surfaced in Sunshine Bay, Nora and Trey hit the open sea to investigate. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com
    --------  
    10:56
  • The Mystery of the Soggy Stage
    When a burst pipe threatens opening night of the new play, Nora follows her nose, and the clues, to uncover the real culprit… For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com
    --------  
    10:33

About Dogood Detectives

Meet Nora Dogood and her little brother Trey, Sunshine Bay's sharpest kid detectives. With Nora's keen nose for clues and Trey's razorsharp memory, this sibling duo will pursue suspects, follow leads, and uncover secrets. And the twist…is that you don't just listen, you investigate.   Every episode is packed with clues, and it's up to you to solve the case right alongside Nora and Trey.  For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit ⁠GZMShows.com⁠.
