When a burst pipe threatens opening night of the new play, Nora follows her nose, and the clues, to uncover the real culprit…

When rumors swirl that the legendary sea monster "Bissie" has surfaced in Sunshine Bay, Nora and Trey hit the open sea to investigate.

When a rare coin vanishes from a locked display at Sunshine Bay's Seafaring Museum, Nora and her brother Trey join forces with a new, nervous security guard to crack the case…

In the sizzling sandwich line on Sunshine Bay's boardwalk, Nora and Trey witness a lunchtime crime, when a tourist claims a seagull stole her sandwich…

At the annual Taffy Count competition, Nora and Trey catch a case when their rival Caden wins with a suspicious strategy…

About Dogood Detectives

About Dogood Detectives

Meet Nora Dogood and her little brother Trey, Sunshine Bay's sharpest kid detectives. With Nora's keen nose for clues and Trey's razorsharp memory, this sibling duo will pursue suspects, follow leads, and uncover secrets. And the twist…is that you don't just listen, you investigate. Every episode is packed with clues, and it's up to you to solve the case right alongside Nora and Trey.