About A Christmas Carol: Full-Cast Radio Show

This full-cast, dramatized recording of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” was inspired by old-time radio shows and produced with the idea of spreading goodwill in mind. Please visit https://christmascarolstory.com to donate to this production. To honor the passing of Christopher Clark, who plays the role of Bob Cratchit, 50% of all profits will be donated to ALS Research, and the other 50% will be used to produce more content, in this same style, to benefit other charitable causes.