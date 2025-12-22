Open app
Surround Bible
Surround Bible

John Fornof
FictionReligion & Spirituality
Surround Bible
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Surround Bible

    The Real Story of Christmas, Part 2

    12/18/2025 | 28 mins.

    A young couple welcomes their newborn to the world. But this is no ordinary birth. This is a light that has come to push back the darkness. Shepherds are shocked by angels singing in the sky, and world travelers follow an unusual star that points them to an obscure town. But King Herod unearths the ancient prophecy of a ruler being born. In a rage, he unleashes his army to destroy all the male children of the town, up to the age of two. In the middle of the night, the young couple must flee to Egypt to save their young child before Herod finds them.

  • Surround Bible

    The Real Story of Christmas, Part 1

    12/18/2025 | 28 mins.

    Young Mary has no idea what's about to happen. Unusual and wonderful things are about to unfold: a cryptic prophesy revealed, a visit from an angel, and Mary's elderly relative is about to give birth!  From the ancient times of Abraham, we fast-forward forty-two generations, to this very day. This is the day that will change Mary's life--and the entire world--forever.

  • Surround Bible

    The Real Story of Christmas Trailer

    12/16/2025 | 1 mins.

    Welcome to an Audio Movie of the beloved story of Christmas told in a fresh, vibrant way. Top actors, cinema-quality sound design, and custom music score by composer John Campbell. Discover more at surroundbible.com

About Surround Bible

Experience Christmas Like Never Before . Long before Santa Claus and Jingle Bells and Rudolph, there was an Almighty God who came down to the planet he created...as a baby. This is the Real Story, drawn from eyewitness accounts, as reported by the disciples of Jesus: Matthew and John, along with Mark, and the beloved doctor, Luke. Welcome to Surround Bible: The Real Story of Christmas, a powerful Audio Movie with a cast of renowned voice actors, movie-quality sound design, and a captivating music score by legendary composer John Campbell. This is your opportunity to re-live this beloved story in a whole new way. (Adapted from the World English Bible)
Fiction
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Drama

