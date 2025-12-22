A young couple welcomes their newborn to the world. But this is no ordinary birth. This is a light that has come to push back the darkness. Shepherds are shocked by angels singing in the sky, and world travelers follow an unusual star that points them to an obscure town. But King Herod unearths the ancient prophecy of a ruler being born. In a rage, he unleashes his army to destroy all the male children of the town, up to the age of two. In the middle of the night, the young couple must flee to Egypt to save their young child before Herod finds them.