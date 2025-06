Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends

Do You Even Movie? | Wishmaster (1997) – Djinn Horror, Gore, and 90s Cameo Chaos

🧞‍♂️ "MAKE YOUR WISHESZAAAA!" 💥It's a brand-new month, and that means it's time for Listener Request Month – June Edition! We're kicking things off with a birthday pick from David that also happens to be a heavily requested fan favorite. If you're a fan of 90s horror, this one's a must!This week, Henrique and David travel into the dark world of twisted wishes and gruesome consequences with 1997's "WISHMASTER" – a gory, cameo-filled cult classic where a demonic djinn grants wishes… with deadly loopholes.🎬 Directed by Robert Kurtzman and starring:Andrew DivoffTammy LaurenRobert Englund🎙️ Topics This Episode Include:How perfect is Andrew Divoff as the Djinn?Could the script get any looser with how these wishes are granted?Just how insane and gruesome are these party sequences?Is there a Wishmaster without the success of Scream?🎁 PLUS:What lessons can your 20s teach you as you approach your 30s?Who else remembers the Boogeyman: Killer Compilation DVD?What are some great documentaries worth checking out for movie fans?Is Friendship worth a trip to the theater?Whether you're here for the cameos, carnage, or cursed wishes, this is an episode horror fans won't want to miss!