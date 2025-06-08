Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionWeekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends

Henrique Couto
FictionDramaTrue Crime
Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 720
  • Unknown Broadcast | Terrifying Tales of the Dead That Won’t Stay Buried
    The grave is meant to be the end… but often it’s only the beginning.Four eerie stories rise from beneath the soil to haunt the living, revealing secrets that refuse to stay buried. These tales explore not just death—but what waits beyond.🔹 The GraveyardAn old cemetery holds more than bones—it holds memories, warnings… and watchers.🔹 A Watery GraveA man with blood on his hands finds out too late that the dead don’t drown quietly.🔹 Beyond the GraveSome oaths are stronger than death. When one man returns, it’s not for peace—it’s for justice.🔹 No Grave Can Hold MeIn a courtroom of the living, a voice from the other side demands to be heard.These are stories of retribution, unrest, and resurrection—the kind of darkness that clings to your soul long after the final word.
    --------  
    2:10:08
  • INTRODUCING: Fear Daily!
    🎧 This Week: Feed Drop – Fear Daily!We’re doing something a little different tonight—and you’re going to love it. We’re featuring a feed drop from the brand-new retro horror podcast Fear Daily!Fear Daily digs into the creepiest stories of the 1990s and beyond—monsters, hauntings, cults, and unsolved terrors—pulled from a mysterious online bulletin board lost in the shadows of the Pennsylvania Rust Belt.🕯️ Written by Brennan Storr (The Ghost Story Guys)👻 Narrated by Brandon Schexnayder (Southern Gothic)🕰️ Short, spooky stories—perfect for a quick scareIf you’re a fan of Magnus Archives, Archive 81, or The Black Tapes, this bite-sized horror show is right up your haunted alley.Subscribe to Fear Daily wherever you listen to podcasts, and let them know Weekly Spooky sent you!
    --------  
    24:09
  • Do You Even Movie? | Wishmaster (1997) – Djinn Horror, Gore, and 90s Cameo Chaos
    🧞‍♂️ “MAKE YOUR WISHESZAAAA!” 💥It’s a brand-new month, and that means it’s time for Listener Request Month – June Edition! We’re kicking things off with a birthday pick from David that also happens to be a heavily requested fan favorite. If you’re a fan of 90s horror, this one’s a must!This week, Henrique and David travel into the dark world of twisted wishes and gruesome consequences with 1997’s “WISHMASTER” – a gory, cameo-filled cult classic where a demonic djinn grants wishes… with deadly loopholes.🎬 Directed by Robert Kurtzman and starring:Andrew DivoffTammy LaurenRobert Englund🎙️ Topics This Episode Include:How perfect is Andrew Divoff as the Djinn?Could the script get any looser with how these wishes are granted?Just how insane and gruesome are these party sequences?Is there a Wishmaster without the success of Scream?🎁 PLUS:What lessons can your 20s teach you as you approach your 30s?Who else remembers the Boogeyman: Killer Compilation DVD?What are some great documentaries worth checking out for movie fans?Is Friendship worth a trip to the theater?Whether you’re here for the cameos, carnage, or cursed wishes, this is an episode horror fans won’t want to miss! 📺 Watch “Wishmaster” now on Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0DCR671VX 📩 Stay Connected: 🌐 Website: DoYouEvenMovie.com 📧 Email: [email protected] 📘 Facebook: Do You Even Movie? - Podcast 📸 Instagram: @DoYouEvenMoviePod 🐦 Twitter/X: @DYEMPod
    --------  
    1:58:54
  • Ep.333 – Meeting the Family - Gothic Vampire Horror Inside a Twisted Aristocratic Bloodline
    You’ve just gotten engaged to Breckin Hawthorne, heir to one of the most powerful families in Strickfield. You’re excited. Nervous. Honored. After all, your own mother is Madame Mirren—the matriarch of a dark dynasty. But tonight, at dinner with the Hawthornes, you’ll learn the truth about what it really means to join their family.Ancient blood rituals. Candlelit mansions. Predatory smiles hiding razor-sharp fangs.In “Meeting the Family” by Rob Fields, romance transforms into a chilling descent into vampiric inheritance, where the rich don’t just control society—they feed on it.🩸Perfect for fans of: True Blood, Interview with the Vampire, The Invitation, and twisted Gothic horror with a dark erotic edge.Help Me With My Emergency Car Repair HereGet your very own signed copy of Weekly Spooky's The April Fool ! 🎧 LISTEN NOW and subscribe for spine-tingling horror stories every week! 🎉 Unlock exclusive bonus episodes and support the show on Patreon! 👉 WeeklySpooky.com/Join 📬 Contact Us / Submit Your Horror Story!Twitter: @WeeklySpooky Facebook: facebook.com/WeeklySpooky Email: [email protected]🎵 Music by Ray Mattis 👉 Check out Ray’s incredible work here ! 👨‍💼 Executive Producers: Rob Fields, Mark Shields, Bobbletopia.com 🎥 Produced by: Daniel Wilder 🌐 Explore more terrifying tales at: WeeklySpooky.com
    --------  
    31:57
  • Terrifying & True | The Herrmann Family Poltergeist – America’s First Televised Haunting!
    In 1958, a quiet Long Island home became the site of one of the most explosive poltergeist cases in U.S. history. Bottles popped, furniture flew, and even police and scientists were baffled. Was it a hoax, psychokinesis, or something darker? Discover the mystery of “Popper,” the infamous Herrmann poltergeist.We're telling that story tonight🎧 Listen now and subscribe for more horror!🎉 Unlock bonus content and support us on Patreon !📬Contact Us / Submit Your StoryTwitter: @WeeklySpookyFacebook: facebook.com/WeeklySpookyEmail: [email protected]🎵 Music by Ray MattisCheck out Ray’s work here!👨‍💼 Executive Producers: Rob Fields, Mark Shields, Bobbletopia.com🎥 Produced by: Daniel WilderFor everything else check out WeeklySpooky.com
    --------  
    1:01:14

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends

Love horror podcasts? Crave Halloween all year long? Welcome to Weekly Spooky—the anthology series that brings you terrifying tales every single week. Hosted by filmmaker and storyteller Henrique Couto, each episode delivers spooky stories, urban legends, and original horror dramas designed to send shivers down your spine.Packed with dark humor, chilling characters, and bone-rattling soundscapes, Weekly Spooky captures the spirit of Halloween with every terrifying tale. From eerie creepypastas to spine-tingling suspense, this is your ultimate destination for scares, terror, and weekly doses of the unknown.Whether you’re into spooky legends, midnight rendezvous, or twisted morality plays, this horror anthology delivers thrills for horror lovers of all kinds.Warning: Not safe for kids. Mature content and disturbing themes throughout.Visit WeeklySpooky.com for exclusive content and more haunting fun.
Podcast website
FictionDramaTrue Crime

Listen to Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends, The NoSleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/8/2025 - 12:57:57 PM