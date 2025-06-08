Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends

Unknown Broadcast | Terrifying Tales of the Dead That Won’t Stay Buried

The grave is meant to be the end… but often it’s only the beginning.Four eerie stories rise from beneath the soil to haunt the living, revealing secrets that refuse to stay buried. These tales explore not just death—but what waits beyond.🔹 The GraveyardAn old cemetery holds more than bones—it holds memories, warnings… and watchers.🔹 A Watery GraveA man with blood on his hands finds out too late that the dead don’t drown quietly.🔹 Beyond the GraveSome oaths are stronger than death. When one man returns, it’s not for peace—it’s for justice.🔹 No Grave Can Hold MeIn a courtroom of the living, a voice from the other side demands to be heard.These are stories of retribution, unrest, and resurrection—the kind of darkness that clings to your soul long after the final word.