Weekly Spooky: Scary Stories & Urban Legends

Ep.333 – Meeting the Family - Gothic Vampire Horror Inside a Twisted Aristocratic Bloodline
You've just gotten engaged to Breckin Hawthorne, heir to one of the most powerful families in Strickfield. You're excited. Nervous. Honored. After all, your own mother is Madame Mirren—the matriarch of a dark dynasty. But tonight, at dinner with the Hawthornes, you'll learn the truth about what it really means to join their family.Ancient blood rituals. Candlelit mansions. Predatory smiles hiding razor-sharp fangs.In "Meeting the Family" by Rob Fields, romance transforms into a chilling descent into vampiric inheritance, where the rich don't just control society—they feed on it.🩸Perfect for fans of: True Blood, Interview with the Vampire, The Invitation, and twisted Gothic horror with a dark erotic edge.
🎵 Music by Ray Mattis 👨💼 Executive Producers: Rob Fields, Mark Shields, Bobbletopia.com 🎥 Produced by: Daniel Wilder