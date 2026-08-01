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Malevolent

Harlan Guthrie
DramaFiction
Malevolent
Latest episode

87 episodes

  • Malevolent

    THRESHOLD | Part 5 "The Spirit of Hollow Hyde"

    08/01/2026 | 58 mins.
    THRESHOLD is a direct continuation of Malevolent, the Audio Drama. This Series 2 sees John and Arthur having returned to Arkham after their time seeking the BLACKSTONE and facing the new and terrible truth this world has revealed to them. Faced with the new challenges before them and old foes perhaps still a threat, the duo must carve a new path in this strange world.

    Featuring Jo Guthrie as "Faroe"

    CW: Animal Death

    Support Malevolent and be a part of the story now at: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Malevolent

    THRESHOLD | Part 4 "Following the Flame to Ruin"

    07/01/2026 | 57 mins.
    THRESHOLD is a direct continuation of Malevolent, the Audio Drama. This Series 2 sees John and Arthur having returned to Arkham after their time seeking the BLACKSTONE and facing the new and terrible truth this world has revealed to them. Faced with the new challenges before them and old foes perhaps still a threat, the duo must carve a new path in this strange world.

    Featuring Jo Guthrie as "Faroe"

    Support Malevolent and be a part of the story now at: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Malevolent

    THRESHOLD | Part 3 "The Saints of Arkham"

    06/01/2026 | 58 mins.
    THRESHOLD is a direct continuation of Malevolent, the Audio Drama. This Series 2 sees John and Arthur having returned to Arkham after their time seeking the BLACKSTONE and facing the new and terrible truth this world has revealed to them. Faced with the new challenges before them and old foes perhaps still a threat, the duo must carve a new path in this strange world.

    Featuring Jo Guthrie as "Faroe"

    Support Malevolent and be a part of the story now at: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Malevolent

    THRESHOLD | Part 2 "Death Mask of Fear"

    05/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    THRESHOLD is a direct continuation of Malevolent, the Audio Drama. This Series 2 sees John and Arthur having returned to Arkham after their time seeking the BLACKSTONE and facing the new and terrible truth this world has revealed to them. Faced with the new challenges before them and old foes perhaps still a threat, the duo must carve a new path in this strange world.

    Featuring Jo Guthrie as "Faroe"

    Support Malevolent and be a part of the story now at: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Malevolent

    THRESHOLD | Part 1 "Dead Man's Mouthpiece"

    04/01/2026 | 52 mins.
    THRESHOLD is a direct continuation of Malevolent, the Audio Drama. This Series 2 sees John and Arthur having returned to Arkham after their time seeking the BLACKSTONE and facing the new and terrible truth this world has revealed to them. Faced with the new challenges before them and old foes perhaps still a threat, the duo must carve a new path in this strange world.

    Featuring Jo Guthrie as "Faroe"

    Support Malevolent and be a part of the story now at: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Malevolent
Do not fear the dark, fear what darkness brings... Arkham Private Investigator Arthur Lester wakes up with no memory of who he is or what has happened, only a nameless, eerie voice guiding him through the darkness.Blind, terrified, and confused, his journey will lead him towards a series of mysteries in the hopes of understanding the truth of what has transpired.As cosmic horrors seep into the world around, Arthur must ask himself whether this entity truly seeks to help him, or are its intentions more…MalevolentMalevolent is produced, written, edited, performed, scored & created by Harlan Guthrie. This podcast contains mature themes, explicit language, bodily horror, violence, otherworldly terror and death. Listener discretion is advised. Full transcripts of every episode are available here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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