Harlan Guthrie
Do not fear the dark, fear what darkness brings... Arkham Private Investigator Arthur Lester wakes up with no memory of who he is or what has happened, only a n... More
Do not fear the dark, fear what darkness brings... Arkham Private Investigator Arthur Lester wakes up with no memory of who he is or what has happened, only a n... More

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • Deviser - Episode 1: Light
    Deviser contains extreme subject matter, graphic descriptions of violence, self harm and mature themes throughout. Listener discretion is strongly advised. Full Content Warnings available at https://www.deviser.ca/p/content-warnings/ Deviser was written, preformed, edited, and directed by Harlan Guthrie. Original music and themes written and performed by Harlan Guthrie.Thank you to Jo Guthrie; my amazing wife, friend, partner and an unending believer in my ideas & Henry Guthrie; my best friend and inspiration. Special thanks to J Strautman, Gregg Hale, Mike Monello, Sarah Rhea Werner, Mac Rogers & Mitch Gerads.If you enjoyed this show please leave a review, it helps tremendously and is the easiest way to help see more of shows like this get created. Additionally, share this show with a friend or loved one. Thank you to all the Patreons who supported this journey, if you enjoyed this please consider joining: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/30/2023
    22:42
  • Part 31 "The Nightmare"
    Malevolent follows Arkham Investigator Arthur Lester as he unravels the mysterious circumstances that have befallen him.This, the 31st Part of our story Arthur finds himself questioning past decisions, confronting his fears and examining what his existence means. If you are enjoying this Podcast, please consider becoming a Patreon supporter to receive all Chapters as they are completed as well as the choices that you, the listener, get to make.Find out more here: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/28/2023
    56:26
  • Part 30 "The Tenant"
    Malevolent follows Arkham Investigator Arthur Lester as he unravels the mysterious circumstances that have befallen him.In the 30th Part of our story Arthur and the entity within find themselves in New York City. Aware that the Butcher isn't far behind, the two must decide where to stay and how to elude him in a way that seems safest. A problem begins to surface however after becoming the newest tenant at a strange and unusual place... If you are enjoying this Podcast, please consider becoming a Patreon supporter to receive all Chapters as they are completed as well as the choices that you, the listener, get to make.Find out more here: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/1/2023
    46:53
  • Part 29 "The Train"
    Malevolent follows Arkham Investigator Arthur Lester as he unravels the mysterious circumstances that have befallen him.Part 29, marks the beginning of Season 4 and finds Arthur on a train bound for New York City. Though the ride begins comfortably, soon he realizes that someone or something may be stalking him...If you are enjoying this Podcast, please consider becoming a Patreon supporter to receive all Chapters as they are completed as well as the choices that you, the listener, get to make.Find out more here: https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/1/2023
    39:50
  • Prelude
    prel·ude /ˈprelˌlo͞od/ noun "something that comes before a more important event or action that introduces or prepares for it: often to introduce the theme or chief subject."This is a Prelude to a new piece of our story.  Part 29 will release Feb 1st, 2023 However, more of this story is available now via subscribing to our Patreon. Additionally, you get to make the choices as to what happens next. https://www.patreon.com/TheINVICTUSStream Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/23/2022
    6:24

More Fiction podcasts

About Malevolent

Do not fear the dark, fear what darkness brings...


Arkham Private Investigator Arthur Lester wakes up with no memory of who he is or what has happened, only a nameless, eerie voice guiding him through the darkness.


Blind, terrified, and confused, his journey will lead him towards a series of mysteries in the hopes of understanding the truth of what has transpired.


As cosmic horrors seep into the world around, Arthur must ask himself whether this entity truly seeks to help him, or are its intentions more…


Malevolent


Malevolent is produced, written, edited, performed, scored &amp; created by Harlan Guthrie.


This podcast contains mature themes, explicit language, bodily horror, violence, otherworldly terror and death. Listener discretion is advised. Full transcripts of every episode are available here.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

