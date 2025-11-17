About Daily Bible for Kids

DAILY BIBLE FOR KIDS podcast helps children discover and experience the love of God, as they journey together each day, in the Bible, with Hunter. Each short daily reading from the Bible, is followed by a brief devotional reflection. These daily short episodes can be part of breakfast time in the morning, a bed-time routine, or while in the car. Each episode offers endless opportunities for thoughtful family conversations with kids, around who Jesus is, the love of God for the world, and what that means for our day-to day lives. Hosted by long-time Daily Radio Bible podcast founder and host, Hunter Barnes.