Daily Bible for Kids

Hunter Barnes
Kids & FamilyReligion & Spirituality
Daily Bible for Kids
  • Daily Bible for Kids - November 17th, 25
    DRB Kids is a part of the one year Bible family of podcasts from the Daily Radio Bible. DRB Kids is a daily Bible reading podcast for kids. Children and families around the world gather to listen to amazing stories from the Bible. These short 5 minute podcasts will encourage your family, inspire your children, and help root your Child's life in the story of God's love for the world. Find out more at www.drbkids.com      
    5:44
  • Daily Bible for Kids - November 16th, 25
    DRB Kids  is a part of the one year Bible family of podcasts from the Daily Radio Bible. DRB Kids is a daily Bible reading podcast for kids. Children and families around the world gather to listen to amazing stories from the Bible. These short 5 minute podcasts will encourage your family, inspire your children, and help root your Child's life in the story of God's love for the world.    Find out more at www.drbkids.com   DONATE TO THE PODCAST to help kids around the world recieve these podcasts free everyday.  Thanks! Listen to the Bible in a Year  HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcast Listen to our Daily Proverb Podcast HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcasts Leave us a voicemail here: https://www.speakpipe.com/dailyradiobible email Hunter for more information: [email protected]      
    4:51
  • Daily Bible for Kids - November 15th, 25
    DRB Kids  is a part of the one year Bible family of podcasts from the Daily Radio Bible. DRB Kids is a daily Bible reading podcast for kids. Children and families around the world gather to listen to amazing stories from the Bible. These short 5 minute podcasts will encourage your family, inspire your children, and help root your Child's life in the story of God's love for the world.    Find out more at www.drbkids.com   DONATE TO THE PODCAST to help kids around the world recieve these podcasts free everyday.  Thanks! Listen to the Bible in a Year  HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcast Listen to our Daily Proverb Podcast HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcasts Leave us a voicemail here: https://www.speakpipe.com/dailyradiobible email Hunter for more information: [email protected]      
    5:40
  • Daily Bible for Kids - November 14th, 25
    DRB Kids  is a part of the one year Bible family of podcasts from the Daily Radio Bible. DRB Kids is a daily Bible reading podcast for kids. Children and families around the world gather to listen to amazing stories from the Bible. These short 5 minute podcasts will encourage your family, inspire your children, and help root your Child's life in the story of God's love for the world.    Find out more at www.drbkids.com   DONATE TO THE PODCAST to help kids around the world recieve these podcasts free everyday.  Thanks! Listen to the Bible in a Year  HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcast Listen to our Daily Proverb Podcast HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcasts Leave us a voicemail here: https://www.speakpipe.com/dailyradiobible email Hunter for more information: [email protected]      
    5:23
  • Daily Bible for Kids - November 13th, 25
    DRB Kids  is a part of the one year Bible family of podcasts from the Daily Radio Bible. DRB Kids is a daily Bible reading podcast for kids. Children and families around the world gather to listen to amazing stories from the Bible. These short 5 minute podcasts will encourage your family, inspire your children, and help root your Child's life in the story of God's love for the world.    Find out more at www.drbkids.com   DONATE TO THE PODCAST to help kids around the world recieve these podcasts free everyday.  Thanks! Listen to the Bible in a Year  HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcast Listen to our Daily Proverb Podcast HERE on Spotify HERE on itunes Podcasts Leave us a voicemail here: https://www.speakpipe.com/dailyradiobible email Hunter for more information: [email protected]      
    3:25

About Daily Bible for Kids

DAILY BIBLE FOR KIDS podcast helps children discover and experience the love of God, as they journey together each day, in the Bible, with Hunter. Each short daily reading from the Bible, is followed by a brief devotional reflection. These daily short episodes can be part of breakfast time in the morning, a bed-time routine, or while in the car. Each episode offers endless opportunities for thoughtful family conversations with kids, around who Jesus is, the love of God for the world, and what that means for our day-to day lives. Hosted by long-time Daily Radio Bible podcast founder and host, Hunter Barnes.
