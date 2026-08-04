The Behavior Blueprint with Mandy Grass

If you are looking for an expert to simply tell you to "take a deep breath" and never yell at your kids, this is not the podcast for you. In this highly relatable episode, Mandy turns the behavioral lens inward to tackle parent emotional regulation.



Using the same ABCs of behavior (Antecedent, Behavior, Consequence) applied to children, Mandy explains how to identify your own adult triggers and learning history. From screaming over a lost soccer uniform, to delivering an unhelpful lecture when her kiddo did something they shouldn't be doing, Mandy breaks down why our capacity changes from day to day and provides a concrete blueprint for apologizing, taking ownership without blame, and focusing on the 95% of the day you handled beautifully!



Tools & Resources

Website:⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠thefamilybehaviorist.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Social Media: Follow @TheFamilyBehaviorist on⁠⁠ Instagram⁠⁠ and⁠⁠ TikTok⁠⁠.Did you enjoy this episode? Please leave a review! Your feedback helps other parents find the show and lets Mandy know what topics are landing for you.

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