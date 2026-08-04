The Behavior Blueprint with Mandy Grass

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27 episodes
The Divorce Episode: The Letter, The Breaking Point, and Finding an Equal Partner08/04/2026 | 36 mins.On this episode, Mandy takes a left turn from her usual behavior and parenting content to get incredibly vulnerable about a highly requested topic: her divorce. Without holding back, Mandy discusses the reality of carrying the entire mental and physical load for her family, the "final straw" that made her realize nothing was going to change, and the beautiful realization of finally being deeply supported in her current relationship. It is a different type of episode with an extremely honest and close look at how the path a parent takes has its many valleys and peaks!
Tools & Resources
Website: thefamilybehaviorist.com
Social Media: Follow @TheFamilyBehaviorist on Instagram and TikTok.
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- On this episode, Mandy wraps up July’s emotional regulation series with two very special guests: her daughters, Lola and Parker. This midsummer check-in dives into the reality of emotional regulation from the kids' perspective, sharing specific moments where the girls felt empowered to call out the adults in their lives for their tone and reactions.
Mandy also does an assessment of the family's chore chart, admitting where she dropped the ball and celebrating the systems that are actually working. From navigating the complexities of people pleasing to managing blended family dynamics, this episode showcases what it looks like to create a safe, communicative environment for your children.
Tools & Resources
Website: thefamilybehaviorist.com
Social Media: Follow @TheFamilyBehaviorist on Instagram and TikTok.
Did you enjoy this episode? Please leave a review! Your feedback helps other parents find the show and lets Mandy know what topics are landing for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week, Mandy is joined by her sister, Tiff, for an honest conversation about emotional regulation and generational parenting. Tiff brings a grounded perspective from her career as a science journalist, as she and Mandy unpack what growing up a the loud, "shouty" was like. Mandy and Tiff also discuss how they navigate their own emotional triggers, the concept of "generational overcorrection," and the intense guilt that follows a parenting power struggle. This special sibling edition lays out the blueprint for breaking old cycles, discovering the art of the apology, and empowering kids to call out adult dysregulation.
Tools & Resources
Website: thefamilybehaviorist.com
Social Media: Follow @TheFamilyBehaviorist on Instagram and TikTok.
Did you enjoy this episode? Please leave a review! Your feedback helps other parents find the show and lets Mandy know what topics are landing for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In part two of our emotional regulation series, Mandy shares more real life parenting stories that prove it takes more than just taking deep breaths and maintaining perfect calm. From a sibling standoff over pool floats to managing a 1-year-old's anxiety over new braces, Mandy explains how to look past the misbehavior to find the function. Get strategies for modeling repair, what to do when your kids are dysregulating you by being insanely silly, and why ignoring behavior without providing a replacement is a recipe for disaster.
Tools & Resources
Website: thefamilybehaviorist.com
Social Media: Follow @TheFamilyBehaviorist on Instagram and TikTok.
Did you enjoy this episode? Please leave a review! Your feedback helps other parents find the show and lets Mandy know what topics are landing for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you are looking for an expert to simply tell you to "take a deep breath" and never yell at your kids, this is not the podcast for you. In this highly relatable episode, Mandy turns the behavioral lens inward to tackle parent emotional regulation.
Using the same ABCs of behavior (Antecedent, Behavior, Consequence) applied to children, Mandy explains how to identify your own adult triggers and learning history. From screaming over a lost soccer uniform, to delivering an unhelpful lecture when her kiddo did something they shouldn't be doing, Mandy breaks down why our capacity changes from day to day and provides a concrete blueprint for apologizing, taking ownership without blame, and focusing on the 95% of the day you handled beautifully!
Tools & Resources
Website: thefamilybehaviorist.comSocial Media: Follow @TheFamilyBehaviorist on Instagram and TikTok.Did you enjoy this episode? Please leave a review! Your feedback helps other parents find the show and lets Mandy know what topics are landing for you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Behavior Blueprint with Mandy Grass
Ever wonder why parenting advice sounds great on Instagram but completely falls apart by bedtime? The Behavior Blueprint: Real Talk for Real Families is a podcast for parents who want to understand what’s really driving their child’s behavior, and what actually helps.Hosted by Mandy Grass, a board-certified behavior analyst, parent coach, former teacher, mom of three, and blended mom of seven, the show breaks down behavior through a science-backed, real-life lens. Each episode explores the function behind behavior and the patterns that keep families stuck, without blame, shame, or oversimplified advice.Through a mix of Mandy’s solo episodes, honest reflections from her own parenting life, and unscripted coaching conversations with influencers, mom-founders, and everyday families, listeners gain practical tools they can use immediately—at home, at school, and at bedtime.This isn’t about fixing kids or chasing perfection. It’s about understanding behavior, building realistic plans, and helping families create calmer, more connected homes, one small shift at a time.
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