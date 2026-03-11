Open app
Speaking of Pets

Dr. Alice Jeromin
Kids & FamilyPets & Animals
Speaking of Pets
Latest episode

206 episodes

  • Speaking of Pets

    How A Compounding Pharmacy Can Heal Your Pets | SOP Ep. 105 - Dr. Rae Hutchins

    03/11/2026 | 52 mins.
    Are you going through hell whenever you give medications to your pets? Perhaps a compounding pharmacy can finally put an end to this problem. Janet King and Dr. Alice Jeromin chat with Dr. Rae Hutchins, inaugural Chief Veterinary Officer of Wedgewood Pharmacy, who explains how customizing pet medications into palatable forms can make medicine time for your pets a breeze. She explains how such drugs are developed and produced, ensuring the safety and comfort of your beloved pets. Stop stressing over pill pockets and messy liquids by discovering how a responsible compounding pharmacy can change your and your pet’s life for the better.

  • Speaking of Pets

    Unlock Your Dog's Mobility: A Vet's Guide To Pain Management, Physical Therapy, & Senior Pet Fitness | SOP Ep.104 - Dr. Kelly Fishman

    03/04/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Concerned about watching your beloved middle-aged or older pet slow down? Discover the secrets to better pet mobility and a higher quality of life in this essential episode of Speaking of Pets! Join us as we welcome integrative veterinary expert Dr. Kelly Fishman. Dr. Fishman, owner and founder of Strut Animal Mobility Specialists, shares her multi-modal approach—combining nutrition, fitness, and advanced therapies like acupuncture and hydrotherapy—to help aging cats and dogs stay active, comfortable, and happy for years to come. Don’t let your vet dismiss stiffness as “just old age.” Learn the subtle signs of pain and what you can do today to give your furry family member the best possible golden years.

  • Speaking of Pets

    Integrative Pet Care: Acupuncture, Laser Therapy, & Herbal Medicine | SOP ep. 103 - Dr. Neal Sivula

    02/25/2026 | 57 mins.
    Tired of feeling like there's no hope left for your aging or ailing pet? In this episode of Speaking of Pets, we dive deep into the world of Integrative Veterinary Medicine with expert Dr. Neal Sivula. From the basics of pet acupuncture (and why cats might prefer laser!) to the truth about herbal medicine sourcing, Dr. Sivula shares science-backed insights and heartwarming stories of turning "last resort" patients around. Discover why integrative care isn't just a trend, but a multifaceted approach to giving your beloved pet the best quality of life—even when the diagnosis feels final. If you've ever wondered about dry needling vs. acupuncture, the power of therapeutic touch, or how a simple laser can make a difference at home, tune in for essential advice from a Veterinary Chiropractic Hall of Famer.

  • Speaking of Pets

    We Visited a Wildlife Rehabilitation Center | Speaking of Pets ep. 102 - Back to the Wild LIVE Take 2

    02/18/2026 | 44 mins.
    Speaking of Pets episode 102 - Back to the Wild LIVE Take 2!

    In this fascinating revisit, we check back on our visit to Back to the Wild, a remarkable wildlife rehabilitation center dedicated to rescuing, healing, and releasing native Ohio wildlife. Our hosts experience the magic up close as the team introduces us to several of their beautiful owl ambassadors—each with a story of survival and hope.

    And just when you think nature can’t get any more amazing, we witness a live butterfly chrysalis emerging in real time — a breathtaking moment that reminds us of the wonder and resilience of the natural world.
    Join us for an episode filled with inspiration, education, and the reminder that every creature deserves a second chance to soar.

    BACK TO THE WILD’S primary mission is to rehabilitate and ultimately release into their natural habitat, injured, orphaned and displaced wildlife. Through this work, BACK TO THE WILD’S overall mission is to educate and foster in children and adults an awareness, appreciation and respect of our natural world. Children especially, are encouraged to become involved in conservation activities to preserve and protect wild areas and to understand our own interconnection with all living things.

    https://www.backtothewild.org/

  • Speaking of Pets

    Inside the Secret Life of Honey Bees: How This Vet Became a Beekeeper | SOP ep. 101 - Dr. Dear Take 2

    02/11/2026 | 45 mins.
    Speaking of Pets episode 101 - Dr. Jonathan David Dear Take 2!

    We're excited to bring you a special re-release of one of our most popular episodes from the Speaking of Pets Podcast! In this episode, Dr. Jonathan Dear—a small animal internal medicine specialist turned passionate beekeeper—guides us through the remarkable world of honey bees. Listen as Dr. Dear recounts his transformation from hobbyist to expert, highlighting the essential connection between bees, our environment, and the food we eat.

    Revisit our in-depth conversation about the challenges facing beekeepers today, from evolving legislation on antibiotic use in food-producing animals to the crucial role veterinarians play in modern beekeeping. Dr. Dear unpacks the science behind bee behavior, explains the dynamics of hive hierarchy, and reveals the extraordinary role of the queen bee and her colony.

    This episode also explores the renewed interest in local honey, environmental pressures on bee populations, and the critical importance of pollinators within our food system. We dive into the One Health concept, which links human, animal, and environmental well-being, and spotlight fascinating advances in bee health and communication.

    Whether you're an experienced beekeeper or simply curious about these vital creatures, this re-released episode is packed with insights and discoveries. Don’t miss this opportunity to rediscover Dr. Dear’s expertise and passion for bees!

    Learn more about Dr. Dear: https://www.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/faculty/jonathan-david-dear

About Speaking of Pets

Speaking of Pets is meant to bridge the gap between pet owners and reliable veterinary information. It addresses the concerning fact that pet owners often consult multiple sources or rely on neighbor-recommended treatments before seeking professional veterinary care. The podcast's goal is to equip pet owners with science-based, evidence-based knowledge to ensure their pets receive safe and effective treatments, avoiding adverse effects caused by unqualified advice. Dr. Alice Jeromin, with her sister Janet, an animal advocate, will host conversations with experts in various veterinary fields.
