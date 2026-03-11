Speaking of Pets episode 101 - Dr. Jonathan David Dear Take 2!
We're excited to bring you a special re-release of one of our most popular episodes from the Speaking of Pets Podcast! In this episode, Dr. Jonathan Dear—a small animal internal medicine specialist turned passionate beekeeper—guides us through the remarkable world of honey bees. Listen as Dr. Dear recounts his transformation from hobbyist to expert, highlighting the essential connection between bees, our environment, and the food we eat.
Revisit our in-depth conversation about the challenges facing beekeepers today, from evolving legislation on antibiotic use in food-producing animals to the crucial role veterinarians play in modern beekeeping. Dr. Dear unpacks the science behind bee behavior, explains the dynamics of hive hierarchy, and reveals the extraordinary role of the queen bee and her colony.
This episode also explores the renewed interest in local honey, environmental pressures on bee populations, and the critical importance of pollinators within our food system. We dive into the One Health concept, which links human, animal, and environmental well-being, and spotlight fascinating advances in bee health and communication.
Whether you're an experienced beekeeper or simply curious about these vital creatures, this re-released episode is packed with insights and discoveries. Don’t miss this opportunity to rediscover Dr. Dear’s expertise and passion for bees!
Learn more about Dr. Dear: https://www.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/faculty/jonathan-david-dear
