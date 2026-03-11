About Speaking of Pets

Speaking of Pets is meant to bridge the gap between pet owners and reliable veterinary information. It addresses the concerning fact that pet owners often consult multiple sources or rely on neighbor-recommended treatments before seeking professional veterinary care. The podcast's goal is to equip pet owners with science-based, evidence-based knowledge to ensure their pets receive safe and effective treatments, avoiding adverse effects caused by unqualified advice. Dr. Alice Jeromin, with her sister Janet, an animal advocate, will host conversations with experts in various veterinary fields.