We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

Are you parenting with confidence, or parenting with commentary from the entire internet in your head?
What happens when you put a 90-year-old great-grandmother, a 60-something mom, and a toddler-raising millennial at the same table and ask them what “being a good parent” actually means?
You will hear what motherhood felt like between the 1950s and the 1990s, before Google, before gentle parenting scripts, and before everyone was performing family life online—and you just might walk away feeling lighter about your own.
Melissa’s Bubbie, Falia Marcus, and mom, Debbie Cash, join for a three-generation conversation about motherhood, boundaries, and what has changed over time. With decades of lived parenting experience, Debbie and Faila offer perspective on confidence, common sense, and raising kids without constant outside input.
Find the Gentle Parenting video mentioned in this episode here: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSmHBmqgC/
What you’ll learn in this episode:
(00:02:09) What early motherhood felt like when no one talked about childbirth or postpartum emotions and you were expected to just figure it out.
(00:05:59) How older generations defined being a good mom through stability, consistency, and running a smooth household.
(00:08:28) Why modern moms often feel like they are doing everything at once, and how having or lacking a village changes the experience.
(00:11:09) How parenting in public and unlimited information can fuel self-doubt even when you are doing a great job.
(00:14:07) Why viral gentle parenting scripts can feel unrealistic in real-life moments when safety and boundaries matter.
(00:22:31) How technology impacts confidence, boredom, and social development in young kids.
