We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

Can you love your kids deeply and still wonder what life without them would have looked like?



This episode is an honest, funny, and unexpectedly deep conversation about what motherhood asks of you and what it gives back. You will hear Melissa and Esther talk through the daily chaos of raising young kids, the tension between work and family, and the quiet questions many parents carry but rarely say out loud. If you have ever wondered whether you are handling the mess, the guilt, and the love of parenting “right,” this conversation will feel both comforting and refreshingly real.



What you’ll learn in this episode:



(00:01:49) How an everyday parenting emergency can quickly turn into an unexpected teaching moment about bodies, boundaries, and consent.

(00:08:36) Why even the most well-intentioned parent can start the day aiming for patience and still lose their cool during the morning routine.

(00:11:46) How parents wrestle with the tradeoffs between work, time, freedom, and raising children.

(00:12:53) What it can feel like to become a parent young and suddenly realize that life has changed in ways no one can fully prepare you for.

(00:14:08) Why some parents who waited for career reasons still find themselves wishing they had started having kids sooner.

(00:17:29) How to hold two truths at once: loving your children deeply while still wondering what a different life path might have looked like.

(00:19:57) What can shape the decision to stop at two children, especially when work, mental health, and family logistics all matter.

(00:25:59) How leaving for work travel in a healthy, grounded way can strengthen both your parenting confidence and your family’s sense of security.



