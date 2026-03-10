Open app
We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

Pok Pok
EducationKids & Family
We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

    The Question Parents Are Afraid To Ask

    03/10/2026 | 32 mins.
    Can you love your kids deeply and still wonder what life without them would have looked like?

    This episode is an honest, funny, and unexpectedly deep conversation about what motherhood asks of you and what it gives back. You will hear Melissa and Esther talk through the daily chaos of raising young kids, the tension between work and family, and the quiet questions many parents carry but rarely say out loud. If you have ever wondered whether you are handling the mess, the guilt, and the love of parenting “right,” this conversation will feel both comforting and refreshingly real.

    What you’ll learn in this episode:

    (00:01:49) How an everyday parenting emergency can quickly turn into an unexpected teaching moment about bodies, boundaries, and consent.
    (00:08:36) Why even the most well-intentioned parent can start the day aiming for patience and still lose their cool during the morning routine.
    (00:11:46) How parents wrestle with the tradeoffs between work, time, freedom, and raising children.
    (00:12:53) What it can feel like to become a parent young and suddenly realize that life has changed in ways no one can fully prepare you for.
    (00:14:08) Why some parents who waited for career reasons still find themselves wishing they had started having kids sooner.
    (00:17:29) How to hold two truths at once: loving your children deeply while still wondering what a different life path might have looked like.
    (00:19:57) What can shape the decision to stop at two children, especially when work, mental health, and family logistics all matter.
    (00:25:59) How leaving for work travel in a healthy, grounded way can strengthen both your parenting confidence and your family’s sense of security.

  • We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

    The Evolution of Parenting With Three Generations of Mothers - From 1958-2026

    03/03/2026 | 34 mins.
    Are you parenting with confidence, or parenting with commentary from the entire internet in your head?

    What happens when you put a 90-year-old great-grandmother, a 60-something mom, and a toddler-raising millennial at the same table and ask them what “being a good parent” actually means?

    You will hear what motherhood felt like between the 1950s and the 1990s, before Google, before gentle parenting scripts, and before everyone was performing family life online—and you just might walk away feeling lighter about your own.
    Melissa’s Bubbie, Falia Marcus, and mom, Debbie Cash, join for a three-generation conversation about motherhood, boundaries, and what has changed over time. With decades of lived parenting experience, Debbie and Faila offer perspective on confidence, common sense, and raising kids without constant outside input.

    Find the Gentle Parenting video mentioned in this episode here: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSmHBmqgC/

    What you’ll learn in this episode:

    (00:02:09) What early motherhood felt like when no one talked about childbirth or postpartum emotions and you were expected to just figure it out.
    (00:05:59) How older generations defined being a good mom through stability, consistency, and running a smooth household.
    (00:08:28) Why modern moms often feel like they are doing everything at once, and how having or lacking a village changes the experience.
    (00:11:09) How parenting in public and unlimited information can fuel self-doubt even when you are doing a great job.
    (00:14:07) Why viral gentle parenting scripts can feel unrealistic in real-life moments when safety and boundaries matter.
    (00:22:31) How technology impacts confidence, boredom, and social development in young kids.

  • We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

    How to Be A Stronger Ally in Autism Awareness with Sara Southard

    02/24/2026 | 19 mins.
    Could the limits we place on neurodiverse kids, like screen time or alternative learning, actually be the very tools helping neurodiverse children thrive?

    When it comes to autism awareness advocacy, there is a growing need for understanding, support, and inclusive practices in our society. As more individuals are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), it is crucial that we take the necessary steps to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for neurodiverse individuals. In this episode, you’ll learn how to better support neurodiverse kids, use tools that help them grow and communicate, and create environments where they feel understood and able to thrive. Sara Southard joins Melissa and Esther to share her experience raising an autistic daughter, using technology to support language and regulation, and teaching families and kids to be more inclusive and supportive of neurodiverse children.

    Sara Southard is a devoted advocate for autism awareness, drawing on her experience as both an elementary educator and a mother to foster understanding and acceptance.

    What you’ll learn in this episode:

    (08:46) Why it is important to support and embrace the individuality of neurodiverse children.

    (10:34) How technology like iPads and TV shows can help children with autism regulate and develop language.

    (14:37) How we can educate children on inclusivity and support towards individuals with autism.

    (16:41) Why tailored accommodations in classrooms are crucial for neurodiverse students to thrive.

    (18:45) Ways to support autism advocacy through social media engagement.

    Thank you to Sara Southard for being on our show!

    Learn more about Sara and Amazing Autistic Abby: https://www.amazingautisticabby.com/
    Follow Sara on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amazing.autistic.abby/
    Shop Amazing Autistic Abby: https://www.amazingautisticabby.com/shop

  • We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

    The Power of Playful Parenting with Devon Kuntzman

    02/17/2026 | 37 mins.
    How can connection lead to more cooperation from your toddlers?

    Toddlerhood can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be a constant battle. In this episode, you’ll learn how play, connection, and mindset shifts can transform everyday challenges into opportunities for growth. Devon Kuntzman joins Melissa and Esther and shares practical tools to help you navigate tantrums, transitions, and big emotions while building trust and resilience with your child.

    Devon Kuntzman is the creator of Transforming Toddlerhood, an author, and a trusted guide for parents navigating the toddler years with more connection and confidence.

    What you’ll learn in this episode:

    (06:11) Why play is the most underused and powerful parenting tool during toddlerhood.
    (08:19) How slowing down and engaging in play can actually make daily routines easier.
    (12:05) How play-based transitions reduce resistance when moving from one activity to another.
    (16:11) The difference between tantrums and meltdowns and why it matters as kids grow.
    (18:22) How shifting your mindset helps you respond calmly to emotional outbursts.
    (19:57) Why staying grounded as a parent is more effective than trying to fix emotions.
    (25:46) How modeling mistakes and repair teaches kids lifelong emotional skills.
    (26:44) How to introduce consent and body safety in age-appropriate ways from early childhood.

    Thank you to Devon Kuntzman for being on our show!

    Learn more about Devon and Transforming Toddlerhood: https://www.transformingtoddlerhood.com/

    Follow Devon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/transformingtoddlerhood/

    Get Devon’s book, Transforming Toddlerhood: How to Handle Tantrums, End Power Struggles, and Raise Resilient Kids, Without Losing Your Mind: https://www.transformingtoddlerhood.com/book/

  • We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

    The Neuroscience Behind Kids, Screens, and Real Connection with Dr. Cindy Hovington

    02/10/2026 | 41 mins.
    As parents, how can you tell if screen time is *actually* harmful for your child’s brain? And how can you even parent properly without a neuroscience degree?! Some days it feels impossible.

    You’re not the only one wondering how much screen time is too much for your kids, or feeling shame for handing them a tablet while you make dinner—it’s something we’re all thinking about. In this episode, neuroscientist and mom Dr. Cindy Hovington joins Melissa and Esther to unpack what science actually says about screens and young brains.

    Part brain scientist, part mom-in-the-trenches, Dr. Cindy Hovington translates neuroscience into everyday parenting wins. Through her science-based parenting platform, Curious Neuron, she gives families practical, evidence-based ways to nurture calm, confident kids.

    What you’ll learn in this episode:

    (00:32) What neuroscience says about how much screen time impacts kids’ behavior and attention.
    (03:35) Why parents feel guilt or fear about “messing up” their kids—and how to let go of that shame.
    (06:10) How early parent-child interactions build communication and emotional regulation long before words.
    (08:57) When screen time for kids becomes a substitute for soothing, and how that affects emotional development.
    (12:53) How to recognize when you’re using your phone to cope.
    (15:32) What research actually says about toddlers, attention, and screen time.
    (19:46) How to introduce screens with intention: what to watch for, what to avoid, and how to co-view.
    (32:30) The surprising ways screen time can strengthen family connection when shared together.

    Thank you to Dr. Cindy Hovington for being on our show!

    Learn more about Dr. Hovington on her Curious Neuron website: https://curiousneuron.com/
    Follow Dr. Hovington on Instagram to learn about parenting through the lens of neuroscience: https://www.instagram.com/curious_neuron/
    Connect with Dr. Hovington on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cindyhovington/

About We’re Doing Great | A Podcast for Imperfect Parents by Pok Pok

Let’s face it: parenting is beautiful, brutal, and full of phases that slip away before you’re ready for the next ones. We’re Doing Great is the parenting podcast that helps you navigate the hard stuff, savor the good stuff, and remember you’re not alone.  . Hosts and moms, Melissa Cash and Esther Huybreghts, team up with experts to share practical guidance to keep you anchored when the waters get rough. Join us on the frontlines of modern parenting as we explore what it really means to be good at the hardest job on earth. . Make sure to subscribe to We’re Doing Great: A Podcast for Imperfect Parents so you never miss an episode featuring incredible guests, including: • Michelle Kennedy: Founder and CEO of Peanut, the social network for modern motherhood. • Shawna Lander: Known as Shawna The Mom, sharing real, relatable parenting insights. • Dr. Carrie Jackson: Child Psychologist and ADHD Parenting Specialist helping families navigate neurodiversity with confidence. • Dr. Mona Amin: Certified Pediatrician, Certified Lactation Consultant, and founder of PedsDocTalk, supporting families with evidence-based guidance. • Ash Brandin: Educator, author of Power On: Managing Screen Time to Benefit the Whole Family, and creator behind The Gamer Educator, offering a balanced approach to technology. • Laura Petix: Licensed Paediatric Occupational Therapist, author of A Kids Book About Neurodiversity, and founder of The OT Butterfly, known for her expertise in sensory processing. • Beth Leipholtz — Author of The ABCs of Inclusion and creator behind Beth & Coop, advocating for accessibility and inclusion. …and many more inspiring voices. . This podcast is brought to you by Pok Pok, the award-winning company making kids' screen time more meaningful. Founded by parents, Pok Pok takes a Montessori-inspired approach to digital play, creating non-addictive content that sparks creativity and learning. Recognized on the TIME100 List and honored by Apple and Good Housekeeping, Pok Pok is redefining screen time with calm, thoughtful, and inclusive design for today’s families. . Visit https://playpokpok.com/ to learn more about non-addictive, educational games for your kids.
EducationKids & FamilyParentingSelf-Improvement

