Choosing the Life You Deserve: Dive In With 80.20's Lily Rakow
Taking leaps of faith in your life, the art of surrendering, trusting in your journey, growing up in your 20s, healing deeper, and choosing the life you deserve. Rate, subscribe, and support the sponsors!
Lily Rakow and all her things! https://linktr.ee/lilyrakow
4/25/2023
1:12:08
Step Out of Your Internal Winter and Into An Abundant Spring: 3 Actionable Steps To Get Unstuck
This weeks episode is a solo episode on how to get unstuck! How to move out of a low and into a place of empowerment in your life. Im here for you <3
4/18/2023
42:32
Sober-Curious? I know me too-- Dive in With Sarah Levy
Sober curious? Or just wanting to have a conversation on the way alcohol impacts your spiritual, mental, and physical health? This epi is for you. Rate, share, & support our sponsors.
More from Sarah & Get your copy of Drinking Games here!
4/11/2023
47:50
How To Become Confident and Magnetic AF- Dive In With Sophia La Corte
Sophia La Corte the confidence queen joins host Kela Rose (@sundazedkk) to explore what she's been through with finding confidence from within and developing a great personality in the process. How to actionably and actually become confident and magnetic. Listen Now to Skinny Dipping. Support our Sponsors and Subscribe!
Sophias Insta
4/4/2023
49:22
How To Befriend Your Shame And Heal Through Art: Dive In With Gigi & Ang
Two of my most inspiring brilliant friends and creatives Brigitte Leilani Axelrode and Angelique Kalani Axelrode join us on Skinny Dipping the podcast to explore what it means to grow up in diaspora, release shame, create art, and express healing. Featuring Reina Bonta. These film makers, dancers, directors and creatives allow their stories to be told by art in a way that heals themselves and others.
Trailer To A Tale of Two Sisters
Lahi Trailer
Gigis insta
Angs Insta
Reinas Insta
