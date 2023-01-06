Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Amanda Ripley and Carvell Wallace take on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of expert... More
What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Amanda Ripley and Carvell Wallace take on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of expert... More

  • How To Sleep Apart to Save Your Relationship
    Sleep is objectively worse when splitting a bed. Yet that’s the default for most couples. But that doesn’t mean sharing the covers is easy. Especially when one person is having trouble falling or staying asleep. On this episode of How To!, the second in a two-part series, co-host Carvell Wallace continues the conversation with Dr. Wendy Troxel, author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep. Dr. Troxel explains how couples can experiment with sleeping arrangements in a way that makes everyone feel safe, and why sleeping apart might be the key to saving your relationship.  If you liked this episode, check out: “How To Stop Snoring (and Breathe Easier).” Do you have a problem that’s keeping you up at night? Send us a note at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. Podcast production by Derek John, Rosemary Belson, Kevin Bendis, and Jabari Butler. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on How To!. Sign up now at slate.com/howtoplus to help support our work. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/30/2023
    32:49
  • How To Sleep Like a Champ
    Vanessa isn’t a night owl. Yet, often, you can find her lying awake desperately trying to turn off her brain. When her partner stays over she often resorts to the couch just to get some rest. On this episode of How To!, co-host Carvell Wallace brings in Dr. Wendy Troxel. She is a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in sleep medicine and the author of the book, Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep. On part one of a two part series—Dr. Troxel explains how insomnia disrupts sleep, how to avoid it, and why a good night’s rest starts with your environment. If you liked this episode, check out: “How To Beat the Dreaded Midday Slump.” Do you have a problem that’s keeping you up at night? Send us a note at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. Podcast production by Derek John, Rosemary Belson, Kevin Bendis, and Jabari Butler. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on How To!. Sign up now at slate.com/howtoplus to help support our work. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/23/2023
    35:13
  • How To Deliver Bad News Better
    ‘I’ve got bad news’ is a sentence no one wants to hear. But at some point, all of us will either have to deliver bad news or will be on the receiving end. So what can make these gut-wrenching conversations go less horribly? On this episode of How To!, co-host Amanda Ripley brings in Dr. Robert Arnold, co-founder of Vital Talk, and Maura, a social worker at a level one trauma center to talk about how to better communicate serious news. Because just about all of us can get a lot better at it — once we learn how. If you liked this episode, check out: “How To Solve Your Own Medical Mystery.”  Do you have a human-sized problem that needs solving? Send us a note at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 646-495-4001 and we might have you on the show. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. Podcast production by Derek John, Rosemary Belson, Kevin Bendis, and Jabari Butler. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on How To!. Sign up now at slate.com/howtoplus to help support our work. Make an impact this Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund APIA Scholars. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    36:06
  • Sponsored Content: Secret Sauce for Business Owners
    It’s not easy to start a business. It’s even harder to build a successful one. Luckily, we can ask experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders for advice. In this special Slate episode, brought to you by Bank of America, we’ve gathered the best business advice from our hit shows How To! and Working. You’ll hear helpful tips and inspiring stories from business experts like Guy Raz, The Knot co-founder Carly Roney, Everything Everywhere All at Once fight choreographer Daniel Mah, and others. Join Working host June Thomas as she seeks answers to pressing questions, like: How do I take that leap of faith and start a business? How should I handle tricky workplace dynamics? How can I be a better communicator in uncomfortable situations? This episode is sponsored by Bank of America, a trusted partner for business owners. Visit BankofAmerica.com/bankingforbusiness to learn how they can help you. Do you have business advice to share? We want to hear it! Send us a note at [email protected] Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. Podcast production by Emily Charash, Michele Siegel, Rosemary Belson, Cameron Drews, and Jessamine Molli, Ben Richmond, and Derek John. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    16:10
  • Dear Prudie: My Husband Wants Our 9-Year-Old Son to Play Tackle Football. Help!
    On this bonus episode from our friends at Slate's Dear Prudence podcast—Bomani Jones (host of HBO’s Game Theory With Bomani Jones and The Right Time With Bomani Jones) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer questions from letter writers about workplace socializing, friends who are no longer likable people, and youth football. Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    39:49

About How To!

What if Dear Abby were an investigative reporter? Each week, Amanda Ripley and Carvell Wallace take on listeners’ toughest problems and, with the help of experts, find the answers to questions you’ve always wanted to ask but couldn’t. Until now.
