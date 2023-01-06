It’s not easy to start a business. It’s even harder to build a successful one. Luckily, we can ask experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders for advice.
In this special Slate episode, brought to you by Bank of America, we’ve gathered the best business advice from our hit shows How To! and Working. You’ll hear helpful tips and inspiring stories from business experts like Guy Raz, The Knot co-founder Carly Roney, Everything Everywhere All at Once fight choreographer Daniel Mah, and others.
Join Working host June Thomas as she seeks answers to pressing questions, like: How do I take that leap of faith and start a business? How should I handle tricky workplace dynamics? How can I be a better communicator in uncomfortable situations?
Do you have business advice to share? We want to hear it! Send us a note at [email protected]
