Hundreds of hearings later, I can spot the parent who's about to lose custody the second they walk into the courtroom.

It's not the one with the worst story. It's not the one with the worst ex. It's the one who showed up unprepared, dressed wrong, fidgeting in their seat, and trusting Larry to save them. And in 45 minutes, that parent is going to cry on the stand. Defend themselves on cross. Glare at their ex. And hand over their damn kids without realizing what they just did.

That's the truth half of you don't want to hear. The hearing you lost wasn't because the judge couldn't see your truth. It was because the second their attorney asked you the question Larry never warned you about, you broke. Larry took your retainer, walked into court with your file, and watched you implode in real time while your ex's attorney sat there smiling.

Welcome to family court. The place where prepared parents walk out with their kids and emotional parents walk out with every other damn weekend.

This week I'm tearing through the six things your attorney was supposed to coach you on and almost certainly didn't. I survived hundreds of hearings in my own custody case. Not an exaggeration. I know what it's like to throw up the morning of court. Cotton mouth. Diarrhea. Cry-shaking in the parking lot. And then walk in there and deliver a damn sermon when the judge looked at me.

The physical prep your attorney skipped. The mental prep nobody bothered to mention. The 45-degree angle that makes the judge take your ass seriously. The water-sip trick that physically stops you from crying mid-answer. The 5x7 photo move that anchors your focus when their attorney comes for blood. The bingo card system that turned me from a babbling wreck the night before court into the parent opposing counsel stopped calling to the stand because he knew he couldn't crack me.

I'm also coming for the storytellers. The parents who walked in last time thinking their truth would carry them. It didn't. It never fucking does. The judge isn't moved by your truth. The judge is moved by your composure, your patterns, and whether you can stay Eeyore while their attorney bait-questions you into oblivion.

Plus the part nobody wants to admit out loud. The judge is judging your ass the second you walk through the door. Your outfit. Your nails. Your tattoos. Your sniffing nose. Your RBF. Your eye rolls when your ex lies. All of that shit goes into the file. And if you walked into your last hearing in a black suit you couldn't breathe in, sniffing into the microphone, glaring at your ex like a damn teenager? You lost the case before the gavel ever came down.

If you've got a hearing on the calendar in the next year, this is the episode you don't get to skip.

Here’s What You Can Actually Take Away:



Preparation Beats Truth - The parent who practiced is the parent who walks out with the custody plan they wanted, regardless of who had the better story.



Walk The Building First - Sit in on a hearing weeks before yours so the parking lot, the metal detector, and the courtroom layout don't add to the anxiety on day one.



Answer To The Judge - Sit at a 45-degree angle, look at whoever asks the question, but always deliver your answer to the person taking the notes.



Water Stops Tears - The most underrated emotional regulation tool on the stand is a small sip of water at the exact moment you feel yourself losing it.



The Bingo Card Saves Your Case - Write down every question their attorney could ask that would rattle you, prep the answer in advance, and the cross-examination loses its power.



Patterns Beat Stories - "He's always late" loses; "He was late 43 of 72 visits over seven months" wins.



How You Show Up Matters - Your outfit, your nails, your RBF, your sniffing nose, all of it goes into the judge's decision whether anyone wants to admit it or not.



Don't Try To Win On Cross - Cross-examination is where you survive, not where you win; let your attorney clean it up on redirect.



The Truth Bombs



"You're not losing on the stand because you're lying. You're losing because you're unprepared."



"Court is not where you process your pain. It's where you present your proof."



"Sit your ass still. There's no if, ands, or buts about it."



"When you get called to testify about your best job in the world of being a parent, you show the fuck up."



"Do not try to win your case during cross-examination. That's where cases get lost."



"Emotions are okay. Losing control is not."



"You're not up there to describe your ex. You're up there to demonstrate their behaviors over time."



"First impressions matter. The second you walk in that room and the second you open your mouth, you're being judged. As you should be."



PURCHASE your own custom plan here:

About to sign something you don't understand? Walking into mediation empty-handed? I can help.



Custom Parenting Plan — I'll write your plan. Built for your kids, your schedule, your high-conflict ex. Not a template. A plan that protects your time for the next 18 years.



The Parenting Plan Masterclass — Learn what strong parenting plans actually look like before you sign anything. I'll walk you through decision making, parenting time, holidays, communication boundaries, and how to prepare for mediation so you know exactly what to ask for and what garbage language to avoid.

Follow Samantha Boss:



Website



Facebook



Instagram



TikTok



LinkedIn



YouTube



A Team Dklutr Production