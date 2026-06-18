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The Ugly Truth of Divorce

Samantha Boss
CoursesEducation
The Ugly Truth of Divorce
Latest episode

40 episodes

  • The Ugly Truth of Divorce

    39: The 5 Boundaries That Changed Everything For Me

    06/18/2026 | 19 mins.
    You've been telling your ex to stop for years. They never have. They never will. Because boundaries aren't what you say. They're what you damn do.

    That's the truth I had to learn the hard fucking way. Your high-conflict ex does not give a shit what you ask them to stop doing. The only thing they respond to is what YOU do in response. That's the entire damn game. And the second I got it, my whole life changed.
    This week I'm breaking down the five hard boundaries I implemented once I finally woke up to the fact that I was in a high-conflict dynamic, not a co-parenting one. I sent the extra photos. I gave the extra time. I did every damn thing I could and was met with resistance every damn time. Then I stopped trying to fix them and started fixing my ass. My kids? They started watching. And they started doing it too.
    I'm laying it all out. The communication boundary that ended the bait-and-spiral cycle. The access boundary that stops high-conflict exes from weaponizing your flexibility in court. (Yes. They WILL take your kindness to court and tell the judge you're pawning your damn kids off. Mine did. Believe them when they show you who they are.) The time and energy boundary that ends a decade of overexplaining. The documentation boundary that turns cruelty into evidence. And the internal boundary that makes you unbothered everywhere.
    Plus the niceness trap. Your ex texts "how's work going" and you light up like maybe this is finally co-parenting? Three messages later you've mentioned a male coworker and they're saying, "Oh, you're talking to guys at work again, are you?" That niceness was bait. Every fucking time.
    And the bingo card move. The one that turned my nervous system from a runaway train to background damn noise. Predicted pain hurts less. And when you stop being the toy mouse the cat bounces around, the cat eventually gets bored.

    The brutal part nobody tells you. Your ex trained your ass. Trained you to overexplain. Trained you to justify. Trained you to chase their damn approval. The marriage ended. The training didn't. This episode is the damn manual to untrain yourself.

    Here’s What You Can Actually Take Away:

    Boundaries Are What You Do, Not What You Say - Telling your ex to stop is begging; deciding what YOU will do in response is the actual boundary.

    Set Your Damn Co-Parenting Hours - You are not available 24/7, and the second you stop responding outside your hours, your ex stops controlling your nervous system.

    Your Flexibility Will Be Used Against You - Every guilt-trip swap you allow becomes evidence in court that you "pawn the kids off," so follow the damn order and stop trying to win them over.

    No Is A Complete Damn Sentence - The minute you start explaining why, your ex finds the one word, name, or detail to weaponize against you.

    If It Matters, Track It - Stop arguing the facts and start documenting the pattern, because 17 times in 30 days speaks louder than any argument you'll ever win.

    You're Not Rattled, You're Allowing It - Your ex's behavior is theirs, but your nervous system is 100% your damn responsibility.

    Predicted Pain Hurts Less - Build the bingo card, predict their next move, and when it happens you confirm it instead of spiraling over it.

    Your Ex Trained You. Untrain Yourself. - The overexplaining, the justifying, the chasing their approval was a survival response inside the marriage, and you don't have to keep performing for someone who already left.

    The Truth Bombs

    "Boundaries are not something we say. They're something we enforce."

    "Believe them when they show you who they are. They've shown you. Believe them now."

    "No is a complete damn sentence."

    "They didn't pick a body. High-conflict people just pick a body. Believe them."

    "You allow them to rattle you. They don't rattle you."

    "Predicted pain hurts less."

    "You're not the toy mouse the cat bounces around anymore."

    "Your ex trained you. You have to untrain yourself."

    PURCHASE your own custom plan here:
    About to sign something you don't understand? Walking into mediation empty-handed? I can help.

    Custom Parenting Plan — I'll write your plan. Built for your kids, your schedule, your high-conflict ex. Not a template. A plan that protects your time for the next 18 years.

    The Parenting Plan Masterclass — Learn what strong parenting plans actually look like before you sign anything. I'll walk you through decision making, parenting time, holidays, communication boundaries, and how to prepare for mediation so you know exactly what to ask for and what garbage language to avoid.
    Follow Samantha Boss:

    Website

    Facebook

    Instagram

    TikTok

    LinkedIn

    YouTube

    A Team Dklutr Production
  • The Ugly Truth of Divorce

    38: The Top 7 Challenges of 50/50 Custody (Especially with a High-Conflict Co-Parent)

    06/16/2026 | 38 mins.
    Your ex didn't fight for 50/50 because they wanted more time with the damn kids. They fought for it because it was the cheapest divorce strategy on the table.
    Sit with that. While you were sitting in mediation signing what you thought was a fair split, your ex was calculating how much child support they wouldn't have to pay anymore. And it worked. Look at your bank account. Look at who picked up the kid when they puked at school. Look at who packed the damn duffel bag.

    This week I'm tearing into the seven brutal realities of 50/50 custody Larry didn't put in the damn brochure. 50/50 is not 50/50. It's a legal structure on paper, not a lived reality. Holidays shift it. Vacations shift it. Sick kids shift it. And one parent always ends up doing the heavy lifting. If you're listening to this, that parent is your ass.
    I'm coming for the money lie too. 50/50 visitation does not mean 50/50 finances. Yearbooks, copays, camp, field trips, school lunch, daycare, the damn orthodontist consult fee. You will pay for all that shit. Your ex will not. And your kids? They already know who to ask. They're sneaking $5 bills from your wallet at softball games because they're too damn scared to ask the parent who pitches a fit every time money comes up. That was my kids. That's probably yours too.
    Plus the decision-making disaster. "Parents shall agree on all major decisions jointly." That sentence is a guaranteed return visit to court the second your ex changes their mind about vaccines, religion, or what damn school the kid attends. I get into why consistency between two homes never exists, why your kids walk in unrecognizable on transition day, and why "be more flexible" is the most condescending damn advice anyone has ever fed you.

    You will be the default parent. You'll pay for everything. Plan everything. Do the sick days, the school shit, the emotional regulation when your kid walks in jet-lagged from chaos house. You have to make peace with it because the resentment leaks out and your kids feel it. I held that resentment for years. I know exactly what it cost me.
    Here's the part you need to hear. The damn work you're doing while your ex coasts? Your kids see it. They remember. They're going to call YOU for the next 40 years. You weren't equal to that other parent. You were better. And that's the damn point.

    Here’s What You Can Actually Take Away:

    50/50 Is A Legal Structure Not A Lived Reality - It looks fair on paper but in practice one parent always carries more weight every season.

    Money Is Never Split 50/50 - Yearbooks, copays, field trips, summer camp, daycare; there are a thousand costs that happen outside the home and one parent ends up footing every damn bill.

    Your Kids Already Know Which Parent To Ask - They know who pitches a fit about money and they're not going to that parent for the field trip cash.

    Joint Decision-Making Is A Trap - "Parents shall agree" is the lazy clause that guarantees you'll be back in court fighting about every vaccine, school, and church.

    Be More Flexible Is Not Measurable Advice - If it's not written in the parenting plan with a definition, it's not enforceable; show me where flexibility is written.

    There Is No Consistency Between Two Homes - You can run your house however you want; the other house is going to run on chaos and your kid is going to come back jet-lagged.

    You Will Be The Default Parent - You will do the sick days, the planning, the paying, and the emotional regulation, and you have to be at peace with it.

    Your Kids Will Call You For The Next 40 Years - The work you're doing while the other parent does the bare minimum is exactly why your kid will keep coming back to you long after the schedule ends.

    The Truth Bombs

    "50/50 is a legal structure. It's not a lived damn reality."

    "Your ex didn't want 50/50. They wanted out of child support."

    "Your kid already knows which parent to ask for the field trip money. Spoiler. It's you."

    "We'll get flexible when we get respectful. Not a damn second before."

    "If it's not measurable, I'm not fucking doing it. Show me where flexibility is written."

    "Your house has to be the rehab. Your kid is hungover from chaos."

    "Just pay for it. Just fucking pay for it. Go get a second job if you have to."

    "You weren't equal to that other parent. You were better. And your kids call you for 40 years because of it."

    PURCHASE your own custom plan here:
    About to sign something you don't understand? Walking into mediation empty-handed? I can help.

    Custom Parenting Plan — I'll write your plan. Built for your kids, your schedule, your high-conflict ex. Not a template. A plan that protects your time for the next 18 years.

    The Parenting Plan Masterclass — Learn what strong parenting plans actually look like before you sign anything. I'll walk you through decision making, parenting time, holidays, communication boundaries, and how to prepare for mediation so you know exactly what to ask for and what garbage language to avoid.
    Follow Samantha Boss:

    Website

    Facebook

    Instagram

    TikTok

    LinkedIn

    YouTube

    A Team Dklutr Production
  • The Ugly Truth of Divorce

    37: On the Stand: How to Handle Court When You're Dealing with a High-Conflict Ex

    06/11/2026 | 34 mins.
    Hundreds of hearings later, I can spot the parent who's about to lose custody the second they walk into the courtroom.
    It's not the one with the worst story. It's not the one with the worst ex. It's the one who showed up unprepared, dressed wrong, fidgeting in their seat, and trusting Larry to save them. And in 45 minutes, that parent is going to cry on the stand. Defend themselves on cross. Glare at their ex. And hand over their damn kids without realizing what they just did.
    That's the truth half of you don't want to hear. The hearing you lost wasn't because the judge couldn't see your truth. It was because the second their attorney asked you the question Larry never warned you about, you broke. Larry took your retainer, walked into court with your file, and watched you implode in real time while your ex's attorney sat there smiling.
    Welcome to family court. The place where prepared parents walk out with their kids and emotional parents walk out with every other damn weekend.
    This week I'm tearing through the six things your attorney was supposed to coach you on and almost certainly didn't. I survived hundreds of hearings in my own custody case. Not an exaggeration. I know what it's like to throw up the morning of court. Cotton mouth. Diarrhea. Cry-shaking in the parking lot. And then walk in there and deliver a damn sermon when the judge looked at me.
    The physical prep your attorney skipped. The mental prep nobody bothered to mention. The 45-degree angle that makes the judge take your ass seriously. The water-sip trick that physically stops you from crying mid-answer. The 5x7 photo move that anchors your focus when their attorney comes for blood. The bingo card system that turned me from a babbling wreck the night before court into the parent opposing counsel stopped calling to the stand because he knew he couldn't crack me.
    I'm also coming for the storytellers. The parents who walked in last time thinking their truth would carry them. It didn't. It never fucking does. The judge isn't moved by your truth. The judge is moved by your composure, your patterns, and whether you can stay Eeyore while their attorney bait-questions you into oblivion.
    Plus the part nobody wants to admit out loud. The judge is judging your ass the second you walk through the door. Your outfit. Your nails. Your tattoos. Your sniffing nose. Your RBF. Your eye rolls when your ex lies. All of that shit goes into the file. And if you walked into your last hearing in a black suit you couldn't breathe in, sniffing into the microphone, glaring at your ex like a damn teenager? You lost the case before the gavel ever came down.
    If you've got a hearing on the calendar in the next year, this is the episode you don't get to skip.
    Here’s What You Can Actually Take Away:

    Preparation Beats Truth - The parent who practiced is the parent who walks out with the custody plan they wanted, regardless of who had the better story.

    Walk The Building First - Sit in on a hearing weeks before yours so the parking lot, the metal detector, and the courtroom layout don't add to the anxiety on day one.

    Answer To The Judge - Sit at a 45-degree angle, look at whoever asks the question, but always deliver your answer to the person taking the notes.

    Water Stops Tears - The most underrated emotional regulation tool on the stand is a small sip of water at the exact moment you feel yourself losing it.

    The Bingo Card Saves Your Case - Write down every question their attorney could ask that would rattle you, prep the answer in advance, and the cross-examination loses its power.

    Patterns Beat Stories - "He's always late" loses; "He was late 43 of 72 visits over seven months" wins.

    How You Show Up Matters - Your outfit, your nails, your RBF, your sniffing nose, all of it goes into the judge's decision whether anyone wants to admit it or not.

    Don't Try To Win On Cross - Cross-examination is where you survive, not where you win; let your attorney clean it up on redirect.

    The Truth Bombs

    "You're not losing on the stand because you're lying. You're losing because you're unprepared."

    "Court is not where you process your pain. It's where you present your proof."

    "Sit your ass still. There's no if, ands, or buts about it."

    "When you get called to testify about your best job in the world of being a parent, you show the fuck up."

    "Do not try to win your case during cross-examination. That's where cases get lost."

    "Emotions are okay. Losing control is not."

    "You're not up there to describe your ex. You're up there to demonstrate their behaviors over time."

    "First impressions matter. The second you walk in that room and the second you open your mouth, you're being judged. As you should be."

    PURCHASE your own custom plan here:
    About to sign something you don't understand? Walking into mediation empty-handed? I can help.

    Custom Parenting Plan — I'll write your plan. Built for your kids, your schedule, your high-conflict ex. Not a template. A plan that protects your time for the next 18 years.

    The Parenting Plan Masterclass — Learn what strong parenting plans actually look like before you sign anything. I'll walk you through decision making, parenting time, holidays, communication boundaries, and how to prepare for mediation so you know exactly what to ask for and what garbage language to avoid.
    Follow Samantha Boss:

    Website

    Facebook

    Instagram

    TikTok

    LinkedIn

    YouTube

    A Team Dklutr Production
  • The Ugly Truth of Divorce

    36: Stop Calling Them High Conflict, Start Proving It

    06/09/2026 | 15 mins.
    You stood up. You said "my ex is a narcissist." And every person in that courtroom over the age of 40 silently rolled their damn eyes at you.
    Welcome to the dumbest move in custody court. Yet half of you are still going to do it next month.
    Somewhere along the line, you decided that the buzzwords you learned from a TikTok therapist were going to seal the deal. Narcissist. High conflict. Toxic. Manipulator. Crazy. Asshole. You've been rehearsing it for weeks. You think the judge is finally going to understand. The judge already understood 30 seconds in. They just don't agree with you. And now they're waiting for something they can actually write down. You're not going to give it to them. Because you spent the last three years labeling instead of documenting.
    This week I'm taking a flamethrower to everything you've been told about how to win in court. You're not special. Your story isn't special. Your ex isn't even that unique. What separates the winners is who walks in with receipts and who walks in with adjectives.

    I'm laying out the exact data-driven reframes for every common complaint. "He's always late" becomes "18 of 30 exchanges, late 10 to 45 minutes." "She doesn't communicate" becomes "14 of 22 messages about the kids, ignored." "He talks badly about me" becomes "27 messages in three weeks containing insults, all highlighted." And the brutal courtroom move I'd pull as your attorney with that list. I'd make your ex stand on the stand and read every single insult out loud. Their words. Their face. Their voice. Their loss.

    I'm also coming for the attorney who's been pocketing your retainer without ever asking you for a spreadsheet. The one who lets you treat the stand like a therapy couch. If your attorney hasn't asked you for documentation, you've got a Larry. And Larry is going to lose you this case while charging you for the privilege.

    The brutal truth nobody wants to say out loud. Storytelling doesn't win custody. Spreadsheets do. Adjectives don't win custody. Numbers do. Pain doesn't win custody. Patterns do. And if you walked out of your last hearing with nothing to show for it, your strategy was the problem. Not the judge. Not your ex. You.

    If you've got a hearing on the calendar, drop everything and listen to this. Next time you walk in there, walk in with the spreadsheet.

    Here’s What You Can Actually Take Away:

    Stop Describing, Start Documenting - The judge doesn't care what you think your ex is, they care what you can prove your ex does.

    Opinions Get You Labeled Too - When you stand up and call your ex a narcissist or an asshole, the judge silently labels YOU as the dramatic one in the room.

    Reframe Everything As Data - "Always late" becomes "18 of 30 exchanges late by 10 to 45 minutes" and now the judge has something to write down.

    Patterns Beat Incidents Every Time - Judges dismiss single events as bad days and downplay them; consistent patterns over months are impossible to ignore.

    Your Story Is Not Evidence - Court is for proof, therapy is for processing, and if you confuse the two you'll lose both rooms.

    Have Them Read It Out Loud - When your ex's own insults are highlighted on paper, the most damaging move is making them say each one in their own voice.

    Build Your Case Like A Paralegal - Hiring an attorney does not mean you stop working; documentation is YOUR job and Larry's just there to present it.

    The Judge Hears This All Day - Standing out isn't about being louder, it's about being the only parent in the room with receipts.

    The Truth Bombs

    "Stop saying it and start showing it."

    "Court is not where you process your pain. It's where you present your proof."

    "You're not up there to describe your ex. You're up there to demonstrate their behaviors over time."

    "Anybody can be an asshole and be a parent. The question is can they co-parent."

    "I don't need to label my ex. I'll give the judge enough evidence to slap that label on themselves."
    "Your opinion is not evidence. Your data is."

    "Patterns win in court. Single incidents get downplayed as 'a human moment.' Bring receipts."

    "If it's not measurable, I don't know why you're bringing it."

    PURCHASE your own custom plan here:
    About to sign something you don't understand? Walking into mediation empty-handed? I can help.

    Custom Parenting Plan — I'll write your plan. Built for your kids, your schedule, your high-conflict ex. Not a template. A plan that protects your time for the next 18 years.

    The Parenting Plan Masterclass — Learn what strong parenting plans actually look like before you sign anything. I'll walk you through decision making, parenting time, holidays, communication boundaries, and how to prepare for mediation so you know exactly what to ask for and what garbage language to avoid.
    Follow Samantha Boss:

    Website

    Facebook

    Instagram

    TikTok

    LinkedIn

    YouTube

    A Team Dklutr Production
  • The Ugly Truth of Divorce

    35: What to Do When Your Ex Refuses to Respond (And You’re Stuck Waiting)

    06/04/2026 | 18 mins.
    Your ex read it. Four days ago. They're not answering. And you're still waiting.
    That's the part that should piss you off. Not their silence. Yours. You're the one rewriting the same message for the third time today. You're the one losing sleep over an inbox that hasn't moved. You're the one walking around bitter and on edge while they sit on their damn couch enjoying the fact that you're falling apart. Their silence is free. Your spiral is doing all the work.
    This week I'm ripping into the silent treatment circus and giving you the exact word-for-word script that ends it. The question they can't dodge. The deadline they can't ignore. The "if you don't respond by X, I'm doing Y" language that turns their silence into your permission slip. The follow-through that separates the parents running their own lives from the ones still waiting for permission. Plus why every emotional rant you send in the inbox is a future exhibit for their lawyer, and how to keep it business friendly even when you want to set the OFW server on fire.
    I'm also calling out the spiral nobody wants to name. The one where you snap at your kids over toothbrushes because some grown adult won't answer a yes-or-no question. The one where you cuss at strangers in traffic. The one where you're staring at OFW at 11 PM like it owes you money. I lived in that spiral for close to a decade, and your future self is going to grab you by the shoulders and ask "bitch, what the hell were you thinking?"
    I get into the four corners of your life and why most divorced parents let the messiest corner ruin the other three. The four corners is the framework that saved my sanity after years of letting one bad inbox day burn down my entire damn week. And I'm sharing receipts. A client whose ex ignored 71 of 73 messages in seven months. She didn't beg. She didn't spiral. She kept moving and documented every silence. When he dragged her to contempt court? The judge ate him alive. Because pattern beats drama every damn time.
    Here's the brutal truth nobody else is going to tell you. Your ex isn't going to change. They're not going to wake up Tuesday and start answering. They're not going to apologize for the wasted months. So stop waiting. Their silence isn't the problem anymore. Yours is the only one you can fix.
    Get the Parenting Plan Playbook Masterclass — because their silence isn’t the problem anymore, yours is.

    Here’s What You Can Actually Take Away:

    Silence Is Strategy - Your ex isn't forgetting to reply, they're hoping you'll panic, give up, or overreact, and any of those outcomes is a win for them.

    Everything In Writing, Always - If it's not documented, it didn't happen, and the parent talking on the phone is the parent losing in court.

    End Every Message With A Clear Question - Vague messages get vague responses (or nothing); a yes/no question with a deadline forces movement or proves the pattern.

    Always State The Consequence - "If I don't hear back by Friday at 5, I'm enrolling the kids" is not unilateral, it's documented notice with three chances to weigh in.

    Follow Through Every Single Time - The deadline only works if you actually do what you said you'd do; bluffs make you look like the unreliable one.

    Use The BIFF Method - Brief. Informative. Friendly. Firm. Cursing them out in writing is a gift to their lawyer.

    The Four Corners Rule - You, your kid, your job, and co-parenting are four corners of one room, and one messy corner shouldn't destroy the other three.

    Pattern Beats Drama In Court - Don't go in saying "he's mean," go in with a documented pattern of 71 ignored messages out of 73, and the judge will do the rest.

    The Truth Bombs

    "Your ex isn't ignoring you. They're controlling you."

    "No response is a form of control. Don't fall for it."
    "End with a question. End with a deadline. Say what happens if they don't respond. Then follow through."

    "You can't bluff. You have to say what you're gonna say."

    "Three corners of your life are spotless. Don't let one messy corner destroy the whole damn room."

    "Pattern speaks louder than complaints. Show the pattern."

    "Just because someone comes for you in an inbox doesn't mean you have to respond back to that."

    "Stop pausing your life because someone else can't be bothered to hit reply."

    PURCHASE your own custom plan here:
    About to sign something you don't understand? Walking into mediation empty-handed? I can help.

    Custom Parenting Plan — I'll write your plan. Built for your kids, your schedule, your high-conflict ex. Not a template. A plan that protects your time for the next 18 years.

    The Parenting Plan Masterclass — Learn what strong parenting plans actually look like before you sign anything. I'll walk you through decision making, parenting time, holidays, communication boundaries, and how to prepare for mediation so you know exactly what to ask for and what garbage language to avoid.
    Follow Samantha Boss:

    Website

    Facebook

    Instagram

    TikTok

    LinkedIn

    YouTube

    A Team Dklutr Production
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About The Ugly Truth of Divorce
The Ugly Truth of Divorce is for parents navigating custody, conflict, and co-parenting with someone who makes everything harder than it needs to be. Hosted by Samantha Boss — divorce coach, parenting plan expert, and someone who’s lived through a high-conflict divorce — this podcast breaks down what actually matters: the mistakes parents don’t realize they’re making, the parenting plans that fail families long-term, and the decisions you only get one chance to get right. These are short, straight-to-the-point episodes focused on high-conflict divorce, court-ready parenting plans, and protecting your kids, your peace, and your future. No sugarcoating. No legal jargon. Just clarity—so you can know better, decide smarter, and move forward with confidence. Follow Samantha Boss: Website Facebook Instagram TikTok LinkedIn YouTube
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