About Game of Roses

In-depth coverage of the fastest growing professional sport in the world - The Bachelor. The foremost experts in gameplay analysis @BachelorClues and @PaceCase examine every episode as it airs as well as the history of the game and the plays that happen off the field in the parasocial arena of social media. Described as "the MoneyBall of The Bachelor", Game of Roses will give even a casual viewer a whole new way to watch America's true pastime.