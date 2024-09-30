The Official Gilded Age Podcast

S2 Ep. 8: “In Terms of Winning and Losing” with Gareth Neame
Experience the climactic season finale of The Gilded Age as society takes sides in the gripping Opera War, while an astonishing announcement sends shockwaves through 61st Street. Engage with our insightful hosts, Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers, as they unravel the intricacies of the thrilling second season finale. Joining the discussion is executive producer Gareth Neame, offering captivating insights into the creation of The Gilded Age's grand finale.
1:02:12
S2 Ep. 7: “Wonders Never Cease” with Luke Harlan and Sean Flanigan
Tragedy besets the House of van Rhijn family while the opening of the Metropolitan Opera is at risk. Join our hosts, Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers, as they unpack the penultimate episode of Season 2. They also talk to co-producer Luke Harlan and department head of hair Sean Flanigan about history, hair, and more on The Gilded Age.
1:05:54
S2 Ep. 6: “Warning Shots” with EP David Crockett, Bernard Telsey, and Adam Caldwell
Embark on a riveting journey as George sets foot in Pittsburgh, while Jack grapples with the challenges surrounding his patent. Accompanied by our insightful hosts, Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers, delve into the untold aspects of the Gilded Age. Joining the conversation are Executive Producer David Crockett and esteemed casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell, who offer intriguing insights into the world of The Gilded Age.
1:03:43
S2 Ep. 5: “Close Enough to Touch” with Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Harry Gregson-Williams
Witness a captivating revelation as Larry uncovers a closely guarded secret, coinciding with Ada's momentous walk down the aisle. Accompany our insightful hosts, Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers, as they embark on a fascinating exploration of the historical inspiration behind The Gilded Age. Engaging in thought-provoking discussions, they are joined by co-executive producer Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, shedding light on the series' historical context, and co-composer Harry Gregson-Williams, who unveils the profound influence of music on the show.
58:17
S2 Ep. 4: “His Grace the Duke” with Lauri Pitkus and Douglas Purver
Amidst Peggy and Fortune's visit to Alabama, Marian grapples with uncertainty. Embark on a thrilling journey with our hosts, Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers, as they meticulously analyze the unfolding drama on 61st Street. Additionally, they engage in a fascinating conversation with location manager Lauri Pitkus and VFX supervisor Douglas Purver, delving into the captivating intersection of visual effects and reality in The Gilded Age.
Join TCM’s Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers from The Bowery Boys on HBO’s official Gilded Age podcast. After each episode, they discuss what happened on screen and the real people, places and events featured on the show. Each week they’re joined by some of the cast and crew who bring the show to life, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and fun-filled history.