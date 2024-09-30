The Official Gilded Age Podcast

S2 Ep. 5: “Close Enough to Touch” with Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Harry Gregson-Williams

Witness a captivating revelation as Larry uncovers a closely guarded secret, coinciding with Ada's momentous walk down the aisle. Accompany our insightful hosts, Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers, as they embark on a fascinating exploration of the historical inspiration behind The Gilded Age. Engaging in thought-provoking discussions, they are joined by co-executive producer Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, shedding light on the series' historical context, and co-composer Harry Gregson-Williams, who unveils the profound influence of music on the show.