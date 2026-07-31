Happy Friday everyone!

Wow! What a special guest this week! It’s not often we have a ‘Titanic’ star like Billy Zane on Da Pod!

This one was in the works for at least a month, just wait ‘til you hear Andy’s embarrassing story about first meeting him! Good for him however, because Billy is about as cool as they come!

The guys have questions and Billy has answers! You’ll hear incredible insights on working with James Cameron during Titanic, Billy’s fascination with the intersection of art and science, and the guys are pulling for him to revive ‘The Phantom’!

Mr. Zane has had a prolific career in entertainment, and he’s not stopping any time soon. He even has his own podcast in the works!

Sit in for this extra long podcast that dives deep into film, philosophy, and everything in between! You don’t want to miss this one!

Happy Friday and we’ll see you next week!



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