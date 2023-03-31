Join us for the Brotherly Love Podcast as we delve into the unique sibling relationship of the Lawrence brothers (Joey, Matt & Andy) and explore their journey n... More
Ep 10: The Lawrence Brothers on Substance Abuse & the Dark Side of Hollywood
This week, Joey, Matt, and Andy get real about Hollywood. They discuss substance abuse, what life was really like for Robin Williams, and how principles and family are more important than anything. Matt also shares his disturbing experience with an Oscar-winning director that you won’t believe.
Why did Matt’s agency fire him? What was Joey addicted to growing up? What did Robin Williams collect? Tune in to find out!
4/28/2023
40:08
Ep 9: The Lawrence Brothers on Balance, Milli Vanilli, and the Horrors of Social Media
This week, Joey, Matt, and Andy talk all about balance. The guys reflect on the controversy and tragedy of Milli Vanilli, finding the balance between being child actors and normal kids growing up, and the hardships of raising teenagers with social media.
Why does Matt wash his glasses multiple times a day? Who constantly spills drinks? What bizarre things did Andy love drawing as a kid? Join us now!
4/21/2023
46:18
Ep 8: The Lawrence Brothers on Robin Williams, Kanye West, and Commitment
This week, Joey, Matt, and Andy dive into their views of commitment and the struggles they face to keep them. They also share a few crazy Vegas stories, what they would say to Kanye West, and some exclusive behind the scenes moments from Mrs. Doubtfire.
Who almost died in Vegas? Are the Lawrence Brothers friends with Kim Kardashian? What was Matt’s worst podcast experience? Tune in now!
4/14/2023
47:39
Ep 7: The Lawrence Brothers on the Importance of Comedy in Everyday Life
This week, Joey, Matt, and Andy discuss what it was like being raised on comedy and the importance it plays in their lives now. They also talk about the deep love they had for their grandparents, best bathroom practices and their very first the birds and the bees talk.
Why did Matt yell at a producer on set? Does Andy cook every meal for his dog? Did the Lawrence Brothers spend Christmas with Saddam Hussein? Join us to find out!
4/7/2023
53:59
Ep 6: The Lawrence Brothers on the Power of Work Ethic & Discipline
This week, Joey, Matt, and Andy talk about being raised on old school disciple and how it’s affected their careers. They discuss how they’ve been able to keep grinding in the industry after so many years, how they developed their work ethic as children on set, and who they admire in the industry. Plus, they have an emotional conversation with a call-in guest about finding laughter in the face of loss.
How was Joey almost kidnapped as a child? How did the Melissa & Joey pilot get picked up? Tune in now!
