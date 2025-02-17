Powered by RND
Bad TV | A Reality TV Recap Program

Podcast Bad TV | A Reality TV Recap Program
Another Podcast Network
Breaking down Below Deck, Real Housewives, Love is Blind and all that's good about Bad T.V.
  • Perfectionalism | Below Deck Down Under S3 E2
    Dylan and Pat are back to break down the sea rat sad scale, the Dumbo ride and the joy it offers, creating words, lobster on the plains and more from Bravo's Below Deck Down Under.Traitors at Patreon.com/AnotherPodcastNetwork YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@anotherbelowdeckpodcast_Support the sponsors! VIIA.com/BelowDeck
    --------  
    42:55
  • Unpack Your Own Beads | Below Deck Down Under S3 E1
    Pat and Dylan are back to break down elevators, weevils, gaspacho, cold plunges, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmerman, going places and more from Bravo's Below Deck Down Under. Traitors at Patreon.com/AnotherPodcastNetwork YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@anotherbelowdeckpodcast_Support the sponsors! VIIA.com/BelowDeck
    --------  
    45:54
  • The Bitter End | Below Deck Sailing S5 Finale
    Dylan and Pat are back to break down billy goats, head butting things, saving this franchise, sushi, love, homeless people fighting over glass and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht.Traitors at Patreon.com/AnotherPodcastNetwork YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@anotherbelowdeckpodcast_Support the sponsors! Rula.com/BelowDeck LumiLabs.com use code BADTV for 30% off. 
    --------  
    38:53
  • Gary Wasn't Even Drunk | Below Deck Sailing S5 E15
    Pat and Dylan are back to break down sea rat monogamy, real estate professionals, raw vegetables and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht.Traitors at Patreon.com/AnotherPodcastNetwork YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@anotherbelowdeckpodcast_
    --------  
    47:14
  • Ten is Too Many | S5 E14 Below Deck Sailing
    Dylan and Pat are back to break down Lola's bad attitude, names of movies, asparagus puree, Ron Goldman being decapitated and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht.Traitors at Patreon.com/AnotherPodcastNetwork YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@anotherbelowdeckpodcast_
    --------  
    47:04

About Bad TV | A Reality TV Recap Program

Breaking down Below Deck, Real Housewives, Love is Blind and all that's good about Bad T.V.
