Bad TV | A Reality TV Recap Program

Dylan and Pat are back to break down the sea rat sad scale, the Dumbo ride and the joy it offers, creating words, lobster on the plains and more from Bravo's Below Deck Down Under.
42:55
Unpack Your Own Beads | Below Deck Down Under S3 E1
Pat and Dylan are back to break down elevators, weevils, gaspacho, cold plunges, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmerman, going places and more from Bravo's Below Deck Down Under.
45:54
The Bitter End | Below Deck Sailing S5 Finale
Dylan and Pat are back to break down billy goats, head butting things, saving this franchise, sushi, love, homeless people fighting over glass and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
38:53
Gary Wasn't Even Drunk | Below Deck Sailing S5 E15
Pat and Dylan are back to break down sea rat monogamy, real estate professionals, raw vegetables and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
47:14
Ten is Too Many | S5 E14 Below Deck Sailing
Dylan and Pat are back to break down Lola's bad attitude, names of movies, asparagus puree, Ron Goldman being decapitated and more from Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht.