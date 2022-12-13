Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Plot Thickens

For our fourth season, we're bringing you the story of Pam Grier as only she can tell it. Her overnight stardom, her iconic roles, her fights against the system... More
For our fourth season, we're bringing you the story of Pam Grier as only she can tell it. Her overnight stardom, her iconic roles, her fights against the system... More

Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • From American Masters: Creative Spark: John Waters on the Fine Art of Bad Taste
    We’re sharing a bonus episode from our friends at American Masters: Creative Spark, the PBS podcast that goes in-depth with an iconic artist about the creation of a single work. This episode is about John Waters, a filmmaker who loves to break the rules and make you laugh along the way. The iconoclast has been doing just that over the past six decades with provocative and perverse films like Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, and Female Trouble. Now enshrined as the king of transgressive cinema, Waters breaks down the creative process behind his first novel, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. This episode includes derogatory epithets used in an artistic context. Listener discretion advised.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    16:17
  • Bonus Episode: Donald Bogle and Racquel Gates
    Film scholars Racquel Gates and Donald Bogle detail the rise and fall of Blaxploitation, and how Pam Grier transcended the genre and stayed iconic for decades afterwards.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/7/2023
    26:34
  • Bonus Episode: Bob Minor & Jadie David
    Legendary stunt performers Jadie David and Bob Minor go in-depth about their most dangerous stunts, working with Pam Grier, and breaking through as Black stuntpeople in the early 70s.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/24/2023
    15:40
  • Bonus Episode: Jacqueline Stewart
    Ben Mankiewicz speaks to TCM host and Director and President of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Jacqueline Stewart about Pam Grier's star image, the legacy of Blaxploitation, and meeting Pam at the TCM Classic Film Festival.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/10/2023
    30:18
  • Bonus Episode: Quentin Tarantino
    More from Ben Mankiewicz’s interview with Quentin Tarantino, who speaks about making Jackie Brown, enjoying Blaxploitation, and first seeing Pam when he was an impressionable 10 year-old boy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/13/2022
    33:23

About The Plot Thickens

For our fourth season, we're bringing you the story of Pam Grier as only she can tell it. Her overnight stardom, her iconic roles, her fights against the system. It’s a story of bravery, both onscreen and off. It’s a story about race in Hollywood and race in America. And it’s a story about how real life is a lot messier than the movies. Pam Grier joins host Ben Mankiewicz for the new season of The Plot Thickens, starting October 25.

