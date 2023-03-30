Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
MTV’s Official Challenge is going global in the newest season: World Championship. For the first time in Challenge history, global MVPs from Argentina, Australi... More

  • Transform The World w/ Kiki Morris & Darrell Taylor
    Kiki Morris and Darrell Taylor join Devyn Simone on the podcast this week! They discuss the growing rift between the Australians, sending home the only Challengers in their alliance and a blockbuster challenge that had a jaw dropping start.  Catch new episodes The Challenge: World Championship, Wednesdays on Paramount+ and we'll see you back here next week for a brand-new episode of MTV's Official Challenge Podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    54:19
  • What In The World? w/ Amber Borzotra
    Two guests on the podcast today! Aneesa and Devyn sit down to talk with both Amber and the political powerhouse she's about to give birth to! They discuss the moment Amber first found out she was pregnant, her decision to leave the game and her thoughts on this week's wild episode. Catch new episodes The Challenge: World Championship, Wednesdays on Paramount+ and we'll see you back here next week for a brand-new episode of MTV's Official Challenge Podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    1:01:30
  • The New World Order w/ Justine Ndiba
    Justine Ndiba is on the podcast this week! She sits down with Devyn Simone to talk about her partnership with Bananas, the rise and fall of the team USA alliance and the betrayals she felt after her elimination.  Catch new episodes The Challenge: World Championship, Wednesdays on Paramount+ and we'll see you back here next week for a brand-new episode of MTV's Official Challenge Podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    57:39
  • Brave New World w/ Ben Driebergen
    Mr. Shake Your Tables is on the podcast today! Ben Driebergen joins Da'Vonne and Aneesa to discuss his first elimination, the team USA implosion, and being the odd man out in a house of people who are not happy about it. Catch new episodes The Challenge: World Championship, Wednesdays on Paramount+ and we'll see you back here next week for a brand-new episode of MTV's Official Challenge Podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    57:01
  • Everybody Wants To Rule The World w/ Zara Zoffany
    The UK's Zara Zoffany aka ZaZa is on the podcast today and she brings all the energy to her interview with Da'Vonne and Aneesa. They talk about her partnership with Wes, that brutal cliffhanger and of course... not drinking the smoothie! Catch new episodes The Challenge: World Championship, Wednesdays on Paramount+ and we'll see you back here next week for a brand-new episode of MTV's Official Challenge Podcast.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/30/2023
    51:02

About MTV's Official Challenge Podcast

MTV’s Official Challenge is going global in the newest season: World Championship. For the first time in Challenge history, global MVPs from Argentina, Australia, the UK, and the USA are teaming up with Challenge Legends to compete for a brand new title: World Champion. Go behind the scenes with episode recaps, competitor interviews, and more. Watch The Challenge on Paramount+ and MTV every Wednesday and catch new episodes of the podcast every Thursday.

