Locked On Seahawks - Daily Podcast On The Seattle Seahawks

STUNNER: Seattle Seahawks Ship Geno Smith to Las Vegas, Hit Reset Button at QB
In a move that few saw coming, the Seahawks capped off a crazy week by restarting at quarterback, shipping Geno Smith to Las Vegas. Why did they make the move and what's next under center for Seattle? Host Corbin Smith breaks down a stunning move that came out of left field with negotiations that broke down and ultimately led to Smith being sent packing rather than extended, creating a huge hole in the Seahawks' offense. Beat reporter Corbin Smith and NFL Draft guru Rob Rang provide comprehensive analysis and commentary on the Seattle Seahawks with the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast. A former player, high school coach, and standup comedian, Smith shares his wealth of football knowledge and insight on the pulse of the team with a splash of humor, while Rang has thrived as an NFL draft analyst for nearly two decades and has had his work featured on FOX, CBS, and many other outlets.