PodcastsSportsLocked On Seahawks - Daily Podcast On The Seattle Seahawks
Locked On Seahawks - Daily Podcast On The Seattle Seahawks

Locked On Podcast Network, Corbin Smith, Rob Rang
Locked On Seahawks podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Seattle Seah...
SportsFootball

  • STUNNER: Seattle Seahawks Ship Geno Smith to Las Vegas, Hit Reset Button at QB
    In a move that few saw coming, the Seahawks capped off a crazy week by restarting at quarterback, shipping Geno Smith to Las Vegas. Why did they make the move and what's next under center for Seattle? Host Corbin Smith breaks down a stunning move that came out of left field with negotiations that broke down and ultimately led to Smith being sent packing rather than extended, creating a huge hole in the Seahawks' offense.
    24:24
  • How Can John Schneider Quickly Reload Seattle Seahawks' Offense?
    Facing a future without DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett on the roster, the pressure will be on Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider to promptly rebuild the offense with free agency just around the corner. Hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee examine how Schneider can weather the storm and keep Seattle's offense afloat without the two legendary receivers, predict which of the Seahawks unrestricted free agents will return for 2025, and share their four must-have signings once free agency opens on March 14.
    37:57
  • NFL SQUAD: Veteran WR Market HEATING UP Ahead Of NFL Free Agency
    In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses the veteran wide receiver market ahead of NFL Free Agency after the DK Metcalf trade request, Davante Adams release, and Chris Godwin's pending free agency. Plus, they also dive deep into whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025 and if he does, do the New York Giants make sense and all of the NFL news, Free Agency rumblings and more.
    35:06
  • Are Green Bay Packers Best Trade Fit for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf?
    In the latest domino to fall in the DK Metcalf saga, the Seahawks star receiver now has requested a trade after the team explored the possibility at the NFL Combine. How did a fractured relationship between the team and player reach this point? And are the Packers the clear favorite to deal for him? Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski revisit their initial reporting from last week on Metcalf, how the newest developments are tied to Seattle's willingness to listen to other teams and a gap in contract negotiations, and discuss what the Seahawks will be asking for in return and why the Packers still may have the best package to acquire him.
    21:54
  • Remembering Tyler Lockett's Legendary Legacy With Seattle Seahawks
    Though it was anticipated for months, Seahawks fans were left saddened by the news of Tyler Lockett's release on Wednesday. What legacy does he leave behind in the Pacific Northwest? Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang share their thoughts on Lockett's remarkable career on and off the field as a Seahawk, revisit their favorite moments from his dominant 10-year run in the Emerald City, and dive into replacement candidates for Lockett and DK Metcalf, who requested to be traded less than an hour after his former teammate was let go.
    36:50

About Locked On Seahawks - Daily Podcast On The Seattle Seahawks

Locked On Seahawks podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Seattle Seahawks and the National Football League. Hosted by beat reporter Corbin Smith and NFL Draft guru Rob Rang, the Locked On Seahawks podcast provides your daily Seahawks fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and coverage of all aspects of the Seahawks franchise with humor, excitement and endless football knowledge. The Locked On Seahawks podcast is a must-listen and takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Seahawks locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Seahawks podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
