The Southern Outdoorsmen Hunting Podcast

636 - Reading the land to predict BUCK TRAVEL w/ Charlie Klassa
Today, we are talking with Charlie Klassa, an extremely accomplished traditional bowhunter specializing in hunting big, mature bucks in flat lands and vast swamps! Over the years, Charlie figured out that mature bucks just use the landscape differently than all the other deer and began looking at things differently, allowing him to read the land and predict where mature bucks will travel as compared to all other deer. Subjects:
Hunting mature bucks is like hunting a different species of deer
Tracking bucks through swamps
Finding where bucks hangout in massive areas with an abundance of thick cover
Predicting where a buck will travel, even without trail cams
Are signpost rubs better than scrapes in flat lands?
and much more! If you enjoyed this episode, let us know! And share with a buddy.
Got a question for the show? Submit a listener Q&A form - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXP
Grab some Southern Outdoorsmen merch here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aK
Join Woodsman Wire - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aR
Use the promo code “southern” for a discount on your OnX Hunt membership here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1tyfm
Save 10% on your next Vortex Optics order at eurooptic.com using the Promo Code “SGN10” - https://2ly.link/1wyYO
Use code SOUTHERN20 for a discount on all vortex apparel, including eyewear
Check out Moultrie’s trail cams here - https://2ly.link/1zJWv
Check out Latitude Outdoors for your mobile hunting gear - https://2ly.link/1zVDI
Check out our favorite First Lite gear - https://bit.ly/4fqYulk
Have you tagged a deer using something you heard on the show? Submit your listener success story here - Share Your Story Here
Come chat with us on our Thursday Hunter Hangouts! Join our patreon - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXU
OUR PODCASTING GEAR -
Main camera - https://amzn.to/3L0renh
Secondary cameras - https://amzn.to/3xBUOMy
Main light - https://amzn.to/3XKaxUu
Secondary lights - https://amzn.to/3XJ9c0m
Podcast recorder - https://amzn.to/3RLeLHK
Headsets - https://amzn.to/3VZeK5y
NOTE: Not all advertisements run on this show are endorsed by The Southern Outdoorsmen Podcast unless an ad is read by one of the hosts.
OLD SCHOOL CAMO HATS - https://2ly.link/1yiup
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:24:07
635 - Blood Trailing Misconceptions with Shane Simpson
Today we are joined by Shane Simpson of Trakr to discuss all things blood trailing! Subjects include:
The things that instantly tell Shane a deer has a non lethal hit
How canine tracking works (the dog is not smelling blood)
How the trakr app came to be, and how to use it
After 2 years of gathering data, do mechanicals or fixed blades have higher odds of recovery on a marginal hit?
and a lot more! Check out the trakr app here - https://2ly.link/20ySX
Got a question for the show? Submit a listener Q&A form - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXP
Grab some Southern Outdoorsmen merch here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aK
Join Woodsman Wire - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aR
Use the promo code “southern” for a discount on your OnX Hunt membership here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1tyfm
Save 10% on your next Vortex Optics order at eurooptic.com using the Promo Code “SGN10” - https://2ly.link/1wyYO
Use code SOUTHERN20 for a discount on all vortex apparel, including eyewear
Check out Moultrie’s trail cams here - https://2ly.link/1zJWv
Check out Latitude Outdoors for your mobile hunting gear - https://2ly.link/1zVDI
Check out our favorite First Lite gear - https://bit.ly/4fqYulk
Have you tagged a deer using something you heard on the show? Submit your listener success story here - Share Your Story Here
Come chat with us on our Thursday Hunter Hangouts! Join our patreon - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXU
OUR PODCASTING GEAR -
Main camera - https://amzn.to/3L0renh
Secondary cameras - https://amzn.to/3xBUOMy
Main light - https://amzn.to/3XKaxUu
Secondary lights - https://amzn.to/3XJ9c0m
Podcast recorder - https://amzn.to/3RLeLHK
Headsets - https://amzn.to/3VZeK5y
NOTE: Not all advertisements run on this show are endorsed by The Southern Outdoorsmen Podcast unless an ad is read by one of the hosts.
OLD SCHOOL CAMO HATS - https://2ly.link/1yiup
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:03:52
634 - Hunting high rut funnels with Ryan Elders
Today, we are joined by Ryan Elders, a public land hunter from the mountains of North Carolina! Ryan has honed his craft when it comes to targeting mature bucks on public ground in the big woods, mountain settings that he hunts. Subjects include:
- Finding pockets of where all the deer are living
- Finding high rut funnels
- Staying away from the "night sign"
- How to know if buck sign was made at night
- Dealing with the wind in areas where it ALWAYS swirls
- The woodsmanship lessons he learned from his father and other older hunters
- Why understanding deer behavior is more important than any kind of buck sing
- Focus on food or bedding?
and tons more! Enjoying the show? Make sure to share it with some buddies.
Got a question for the show? Submit a listener Q&A form - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXP
Grab some Southern Outdoorsmen merch here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aK
Join Woodsman Wire - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aR
Use the promo code “southern” for a discount on your OnX Hunt membership here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1tyfm
Save 10% on your next Vortex Optics order at eurooptic.com using the Promo Code “SGN10” - https://2ly.link/1wyYO
Use code SOUTHERN20 for a discount on all vortex apparel, including eyewear
Check out Moultrie’s trail cams here - https://2ly.link/1zJWv
Check out Latitude Outdoors for your mobile hunting gear - https://2ly.link/1zVDI
Check out our favorite First Lite gear - https://bit.ly/4fqYulk
Have you tagged a deer using something you heard on the show? Submit your listener success story here - Share Your Story Here
Come chat with us on our Thursday Hunter Hangouts! Join our patreon - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXU
OUR PODCASTING GEAR -
Main camera - https://amzn.to/3L0renh
Secondary cameras - https://amzn.to/3xBUOMy
Main light - https://amzn.to/3XKaxUu
Secondary lights - https://amzn.to/3XJ9c0m
Podcast recorder - https://amzn.to/3RLeLHK
Headsets - https://amzn.to/3VZeK5y
NOTE: Not all advertisements run on this show are endorsed by The Southern Outdoorsmen Podcast unless an ad is read by one of the hosts.
OLD SCHOOL CAMO HATS - https://2ly.link/1yiup
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:00:00
633 - How to hunt mostly noctournal bucks on scrapes, hunting an extremley thick property, how to minimize your ground scent - Listener Q&A!
In this Q&A edition of the podcast, we cover:
What is the best approach to hunting nocturnal bucks on scrapes?
Best approach to hunting an extremely thick property
Best ways to mitigate your ground scent when deer hunting
We also cover some recent hunts and discuss our upcoming trip to Kansas for a rut hunt!
Got a question for the show? Submit a listener Q&A form - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXP
Grab some Southern Outdoorsmen merch here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aK
Join Woodsman Wire - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aR
Use the promo code “southern” for a discount on your OnX Hunt membership here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1tyfm
Save 10% on your next Vortex Optics order at eurooptic.com using the Promo Code “SGN10” - https://2ly.link/1wyYO
Use code SOUTHERN20 for a discount on all vortex apparel, including eyewear
Check out Moultrie’s trail cams here - https://2ly.link/1zJWv
Check out Latitude Outdoors for your mobile hunting gear - https://2ly.link/1zVDI
Check out our favorite First Lite gear - https://bit.ly/4fqYulk
Have you tagged a deer using something you heard on the show? Submit your listener success story here - Share Your Story Here
Come chat with us on our Thursday Hunter Hangouts! Join our patreon - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXU
OUR PODCASTING GEAR -
Main camera - https://amzn.to/3L0renh
Secondary cameras - https://amzn.to/3xBUOMy
Main light - https://amzn.to/3XKaxUu
Secondary lights - https://amzn.to/3XJ9c0m
Podcast recorder - https://amzn.to/3RLeLHK
Headsets - https://amzn.to/3VZeK5y
NOTE: Not all advertisements run on this show are endorsed by The Southern Outdoorsmen Podcast unless an ad is read by one of the hosts.
OLD SCHOOL CAMO HATS - https://2ly.link/1yiup
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:03:47
632 - Finding RUT Honey Holes with Joey Youngblood
Today we are joined by Joey Youngblood to dive into all things big woods rut hunting! Joey is a seasoned big woods hunter with a simple & effective approach to whitetail hunting. In this episode, we discuss -
How to look for and find your next honey hole
Rutting ridges
Balancing how much time you put into a spot before moving on
Reading rut sign
Joey's scouting method to cover an area very effectively and find the BEST spot
and a ton more! If you enjoy this podcast, SHARE IT!!
Got a question for the show? Submit a listener Q&A form - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXP
Grab some Southern Outdoorsmen merch here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aK
Join Woodsman Wire - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1u4aR
Use the promo code “southern” for a discount on your OnX Hunt membership here - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1tyfm
Save 10% on your next Vortex Optics order at eurooptic.com using the Promo Code “SGN10” - https://2ly.link/1wyYO
Use code SOUTHERN20 for a discount on all vortex apparel, including eyewear
Check out Moultrie’s trail cams here - https://2ly.link/1zJWv
Check out Latitude Outdoors for your mobile hunting gear - https://2ly.link/1zVDI
Check out our favorite First Lite gear - https://bit.ly/4fqYulk
Have you tagged a deer using something you heard on the show? Submit your listener success story here - Share Your Story Here
Come chat with us on our Thursday Hunter Hangouts! Join our patreon - https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uMXU
OUR PODCASTING GEAR -
Main camera - https://amzn.to/3L0renh
Secondary cameras - https://amzn.to/3xBUOMy
Main light - https://amzn.to/3XKaxUu
Secondary lights - https://amzn.to/3XJ9c0m
Podcast recorder - https://amzn.to/3RLeLHK
Headsets - https://amzn.to/3VZeK5y
NOTE: Not all advertisements run on this show are endorsed by The Southern Outdoorsmen Podcast unless an ad is read by one of the hosts.
OLD SCHOOL CAMO HATS - https://2ly.link/1yiup
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Your go-to Deer Hunting Podcast! The Southern Outdoorsmen is a show dedicated to diving deep on the topics that will make you a better hunter. We interview guys who are the "real deal", the best hometown deer hunters across the country - the guys who have consistent success deer hunting the same public lands, leases, hunting clubs, or family farms as everyone else. Every Monday we post an episode with fresh tips, tactics and strategies to give you an edge in the woods this fall.