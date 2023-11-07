The Southern Outdoorsmen Hunting Podcast

633 - How to hunt mostly noctournal bucks on scrapes, hunting an extremley thick property, how to minimize your ground scent - Listener Q&A!

In this Q&A edition of the podcast, we cover: What is the best approach to hunting nocturnal bucks on scrapes? Best approach to hunting an extremely thick property Best ways to mitigate your ground scent when deer hunting We also cover some recent hunts and discuss our upcoming trip to Kansas for a rut hunt!